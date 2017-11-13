WWE RAW is live tonight from Atlanta, Georgia.

Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV in Houston.

Adveritsed for tonight in Atlanta is Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke to determine the final member of Team RAW for the Women’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series.

Plus, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is advertised to appear, as well as the return of Roman Reigns from a viral illness that kept him sidelined for a month.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).