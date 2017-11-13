WWE 24 with Goldberg debuts tonight

The next edition of WWE 24 focusing on Bill Goldberg and his return to the company last year will debut tonight on the WWE Network following RAW.

You can check out a preview below.

Owens and Orton trade jabs

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have been trading jabs on Twitter since Sunday evening.

Orton started the back-and-forth commenting on a tweet from a fan who thanked Owens for stopping by at his wedding party. Orton joked it was because they were serving dessert.

Of course he stopped by…… it was a DESSERT PARTY.🍩🍪🍭🍰🎂 https://t.co/FsCOsEkiFw — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017

I actually quit vaping this European tour, but you wouldn’t know because you ain’t here. https://t.co/PjDtQIo95N — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017