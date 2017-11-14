Title matches on tonight’s Smackdown Live

Scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown Live in Charlotte, North Carolina is Natalya defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Baron Corbon defends the WWE United States Championship against Sin Cara.

Also advertised is The New Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and the return of Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan to the show.

Wrestleview.com will have live Smackdown coverage tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

205 Live preview

205 Live returns to the WWE Network tonight following Smackdown in Charlotte.

Scheduled for the show is Kalisto’s birthday celebration and the tease of The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher confronting Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander.

We will have a full 205 Live report later tonight.