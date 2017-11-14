WWE’s India tour now one Supershow

The Times of India is reporting that WWE’s scheduled India tour next month has now been reduced to just one big Supershow taking place on December 9.

WWE had previously scheduled two live events in the country. Scheduled to headline the show is Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal, as reported on over the weekend.

Newly signed WWE recruits Jeet Rama and Kishan Rafter are also scheduled for the show.

