WWE RAW Ratings are in for November 13, 2017.

This week’s show from Atlanta drew 3.03 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.84 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographics.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (8.76 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.262 (up from 2.935 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.061 (up from 2.959 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.769 (up from 2.630 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Braun Strowman vs. Kane, averaged a 1.06 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s show average that drew a 0.95 rating.