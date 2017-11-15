Roman Reigns vs. Triple H set for Abu Dhabi

Roman Reigns vs. Triple H has been announced for an upcoming Abu Dhabi WWE live event on December 8. This live event was added earlier this week as a replacement to the cancelled live event in New Delhi, India.

As reported on yesterday, WWE will now run New Delhi, India as one Supershow on December 9, headlined by Jinder Mahal vs. Triple H.

Triple H posted about the announcement of the match with Reigns via Twitter on Tuesday.

NXT TV tapings in Atlanta

WWE announced on Tuesday that NXT will be holding mutliple TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia during the early part of 2018.

Center Stage was the home for WCW Saturday Night TV tapings during the 1990s and has been recently been used for live event and TV tapings by Ring of Honor.

NXT will be running Center Stage for TV on January 4, February 1 and February 2, with tickets set to go on-sale on December 1.