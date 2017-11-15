WWE issued a press release announcing that WrestleMania 33 generated a record revenue of $181 million for the Orlando region earlier this year in April.

The press release notes that 75,245 fans attended the event at Citrus Bowl “from all 50 states and 62 countries.” 79% of fans who attended were from outside of Orlando.

It was also noted that WrestleMania has helped generate more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for cites that host the event for the last 11 years.

You can check out the full press release below.