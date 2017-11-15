WWE announced the release of James Ellsworth (James Morris) on Wednesday.

Ellsworth had signed a one-year deal with the company late last year after becoming involved in a storyline on Smackdown Live involving AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose.

He first appeared on WWE television earlier this July in a squash match against Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW, but became memorable for his performance. Ellsworth was later paired with Carmella working as her valet on Smackdown Live.

We noted in our Smackdown Live report last week that it looked like WWE planted the seed to write him off television after he lost a singles match against Becky Lynch. After the match, Carmella took out Ellsworth with a superkick. During the remainder of the European tour, Ellsworth was beat up by the Smackdown women’s division at live events.

WWE’s full statement reads: