James Ellsworth issued a tweet around an hour ago commenting on his WWE release.

As reported earlier, Ellsworth (James Morris) signed a one-year deal with WWE last year after being brought back to TV after an appearance back in July with Braun Strowman. He would later get involved in storylines with AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and Carmella.

You can check out his tweet below.

Thank you @WWE for letting me live my dream,thank you fans for all the support, l'll continue to prove #AnyManWithTwoHandsHasAFightingChance — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 15, 2017

WWE star Carmella also quoted his tweet.