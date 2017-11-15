The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for November 14, 2017.

This week’s episode from Charlotte drew 2.61 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up just slightly from last week’s 2.60 million viewers. The show came in at No. 5 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic, a drop from the No. 3 spot last week.

The College Football Rankings show on ESPN won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by The New Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn featuring the invasion of the RAW roster before Survivor Series, averaged a 0.82 rating. This is the same rating the show drew last Thursday night on the USA Network.