WWE announced on Thursday that next yea’rs Survivor Series weekend from November 17 to 20, 2018 will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
You can check out the full announcement below.
Los Angeles to Host WWE® Survivor Series® in 2018
11/16/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–
WWE® (NYSE:WWE) today announced that Los Angeles will host Survivor Series® Weekend in 2018 with Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live and NXT® all taking place at STAPLES Center over four consecutive nights.
Key Dates:
Saturday, November 17 – NXT TakeOver
Sunday, November 18 – Survivor Series
Monday, November 19 – Monday Night Raw
Tuesday, November 20 – SmackDown Live
Additional details about these events, including ticket on sale information and travel packages, will be announced in early 2018.
Survivor Series 2017 takes place this Sunday, November 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston. The event, which streams live around the world on WWE Network, will feature: Universal Champion Brock Lesnar™vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles™; Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss™ vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair™; Kurt Angle™, Braun Strowman™, Samoa Joe™, Finn Bálor® and Triple H®representing Team RAW vs. John Cena®, Shinsuke Nakamura®, Randy Orton®, Shane McMahon® and Bobby Roode™ representing Team SmackDown; Becky Lynch®, Naomi®, Carmella™, Tamina® and aSuperstar still to be namedvs. Sasha Banks®, Nia Jax™, Asuka™, Alicia Fox®and Bayley™; and much more.