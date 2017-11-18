The latest NXT TakeOver special, WarGames, will take place live tonight in Houston on the WWE Network beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

Scheduled to headline the show is Drew McIntyre defending the NXT Championship against Andrade “Cien” Almas and the return of WarGames featuring NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong.

Here is the scheduled card for tonight in Houston, Texas.

NXT Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Triple Threat Match: WarGames Rules

NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong

Match to crown new NXT Women’s Champion

Peyton Royce vs. Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross

Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: WarGames tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.