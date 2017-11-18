The latest NXT TakeOver special, WarGames, will take place live tonight in Houston on the WWE Network beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).
Scheduled to headline the show is Drew McIntyre defending the NXT Championship against Andrade “Cien” Almas and the return of WarGames featuring NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong.
Here is the scheduled card for tonight in Houston, Texas.
NXT Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Triple Threat Match: WarGames Rules
NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong
Match to crown new NXT Women’s Champion
Peyton Royce vs. Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross
Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream
Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan
