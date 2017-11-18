Natalya added to Team Smackdown Live

WWE.com has confirmed Natalya will be joining Team Smackdown Live in the women’s traditional 5-on-5 elimination match tomorrow night at the Survivor Series PPV.

Natalya replaces Charlotte Flair, who defeated her this past Tuesday night on Smackdown Live to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Charlotte will now be facing RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the PPV in Houston tomorrow night.

Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2017

Adam Cole injury at live event

Adam Cole received seven staples in his head after receiving a head-butt on Thursday night at the NXT live event in Austin according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

Cole had to leave the ring and head to the back to get cleaned up. He did return for the finish of the match featuring The Undisputed Era vs. Sanity.

Cole was back in the ring last night in San Antonio against Drew McIntyre.