Natalya

Natalya added to Team Smackdown Live

WWE.com has confirmed Natalya will be joining Team Smackdown Live in the women’s traditional 5-on-5 elimination match tomorrow night at the Survivor Series PPV.

Natalya replaces Charlotte Flair, who defeated her this past Tuesday night on Smackdown Live to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Charlotte will now be facing RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the PPV in Houston tomorrow night.

Adam Cole injury at live event

Adam Cole received seven staples in his head after receiving a head-butt on Thursday night at the NXT live event in Austin according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

Cole had to leave the ring and head to the back to get cleaned up. He did return for the finish of the match featuring The Undisputed Era vs. Sanity.

Cole was back in the ring last night in San Antonio against Drew McIntyre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jim Bilbee

    Who else did Sm@ckdown have? Lana? Lmao

  • Jb Mcmanus

    Could’ve brought back Paige or Nikki Bella?

  • 72mike72

    That’s what the online experts thought

  • Jim Bilbee

    Emma