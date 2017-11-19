Some potential bad news for Drew McIntyre coming off Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames special in Houston that aired live on the WWE Network.

McIntyre may have suffered a torn bicep during his match against Andrade “Cien” Almas, losing the NXT Championship. Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated in an interview after the show went off the air that McIntyre would undergo an MRI on Sunday for further tests.

If it is indeed a torn bicep, it would result in surgery for McIntyre.

You can check out a backstage interview with McIntyre about the injury below.