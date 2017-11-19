Drew McIntyre

Some potential bad news for Drew McIntyre coming off Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames special in Houston that aired live on the WWE Network.

McIntyre may have suffered a torn bicep during his match against Andrade “Cien” Almas, losing the NXT Championship. Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated in an interview after the show went off the air that McIntyre would undergo an MRI on Sunday for further tests.

If it is indeed a torn bicep, it would result in surgery for McIntyre.

You can check out a backstage interview with McIntyre about the injury below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • TheCyberZon

    Wrestling’s dark shroud of 2017 claims another victim.

  • Mat Thompson

    Maybe it was just me, but it really seemed like he was trying to call for something to be changed in the end of the match. I really wonder if the loss was planned or if he knew he was hurt enough to call for a change. I know everyone will jump up my ass about this and say it’s all planned out, but a torn biceps is not something that can be planned, and if he knew he was injured, why not give the win to your opponent instead of having to relinquish the belt? We’ll never know, but it seemed like he was telling something to Almas at the end.