The new WWE 365 series debuted last night on the WWE Network following Survivor Series focusing on following Kevin Owens for the last year.

The show gives a fascinating backstage look at Owens being part of the RAW brand, capturing the Universal Championship and working with Chris Jericho.

One part of the series in particular shows Owens being visibly disappointed with his match against Jericho at WrestleMania 33 this past year in Orlando and not wanting to initially talk when approached backstage afterwards. Footage was then shown of Owens talking with John Cena in the gorilla position backstage and then approaching Vince McMahon. Owens proceeds to ask McMahon if they “were good” to which McMahon simply replied, “No.”

WWE has posted a few preview clips from the series below.