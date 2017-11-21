Paige made her long awaited return to WWE television during RAW on Monday night in Houston, just 24 hours after the Survivor Series PPV.

This was her first appearance on TV since June of 2016 after being suspended for 30 days in August and later suspended a second time for 60 days October that same year. She also underwent surgery on her neck during her time away from the company.

In addition to Page making her return to WWE, she was joined by the debuting Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville of NXT in a segment involving other RAW women’s stars.

You can check out a clip below courtesy of WWE.