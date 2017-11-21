The Shield lay out The Miz after RAW in Houston

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 11/20 episode of RAW in Houston, including The Shield laying out The Miz with a triple powerbomb.

This was done, as was Roman Reigns defeating Miz to win the Intercontinental Title, as a way to write the Miz off of television so he can film a new movie according to a new report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. There is said to be no timetable for the Miz to return to WWE TV, at least until filming of the movie is completed.

Post-11/20 RAW videos