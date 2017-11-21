WWE has announced dates for the next European tour in May of 2018.

We reported other dates announced last week in the UK.

While the London TV tapings were not confirmed yet by WWE on Tuesday, here is the current updated list of events scheduled for next year.

* Oberhausen, Germany (May 10)

* Braunschweig, Germany (May 11)

* Bremen, Germany (May 12)

* Prague, Czech Republic (May 13)

* Budapest, Hungary (May 14)

* Geneva, Switzerland (May 16)

* Vienna, Austria (May 17)

* Munich, Germany (May 20)