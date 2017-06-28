WWE 205 Live Results – 6/27/17 (Neville and Akira Tozawa face off)

Results courtesy of WWE.com.

WWE 205 Live results, June 27, 2017: Is Akira Tozawa poised to become the new King of the Cruiserweights?

On the latest episode of WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa confronted WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville less than two weeks away from their battle at the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Also, The Brian Kendrick returned to action with a message for Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher def. The Brian Kendrick via Disqualification

Following a loss against Tony Nese last week on WWE 205 Live, Gentleman Jack Gallagher received advice from his ally, Austin Aries, to essentially be a little less gentlemanly. Taking the suggestion in stride, Gallagher was set to face a returning The Brian Kendrick, whom the British Superstar acknowledged was a master of mind games.

After making his way to the ring, the last thing Gallagher expected was The Man with a Plan to emerge wielding an umbrella and dressed like him. Kendrick proceeded to berate his opponent, calling him nothing more than an embarrassment.

Without removing his three-piece suit, Kendrick lunged into action as the opening bell sounded, quickly taking control of the match. However, Gallagher quickly turned the tables, relying on his unorthodox abilities to gain the advantage.

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and experienced veteran, The Man with a Plan regained control with a fierce aggression while also taking the time to mock his opponent. With momentum in his favor, Kendrick unexpectedly grabbed his umbrella and unleashed an all-out assault on Gallagher.

Although losing by disqualification, Kendrick certainly sent a clear and painful message to Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Drew Gulak was left reeling when Mustafa Ali defeated him using his technical abilities as opposed to his high-flying arsenal. Despite the loss, Gulak reaffirmed his campaign to make WWE 205 Live a “no-fly zone” before the match. However, Gulak was interrupted by Ali, who questioned whether his rival could even do a high-flying maneuver.

Following the opening bell, both competitors engaged in a succession of counters before Gulak took his opponent down with an impactful strike to the jaw. As Gulak berated his nemesis, Ali battled back, but Gulak’s fury was too much to give him a major advantage.

Gulak methodically dismantled Ali with technical holds and powerful moves using his environment and ring awareness to his advantage. However, showing his relentless spirit, Ali struck back with his natural agility. In one last effort to defeat Ali, Gulak briefly regained control of the match and then surprisingly ascended to the top rope.

With knees shaking and the WWE Universe egging him on, Gulak took a giant leap of faith but landed flat as Ali rolled out of the way. Seizing the opportunity, Ali executed an impressive pinning combination to secure the win.

Ariya Daivari def. Cedric Alexander

Set to square off with Cedric Alexander, Ariya Daivari made it clear to Noam Dar that The Scottish Supernova owed him. Last week, Dar accidentally threw Daivari’s $15,00 suitcase in the river, thinking it was Alexander’s. Aware of his due penance, The Scottish Supernova was also looking for a way to best Alexander in hopes that Alicia Fox would move on and focus on her current boyfriend.

Alexander wasted no time showing off his quickness and athleticism against Daivari. However, Daivari’s competitive nature is comparable to Alexander’s, and he countered his opponent’s attacks with unbridled anger, giving him control of the bout. Even as Alexander attempted to regain control, The Persian Lion proved his mettle, impressively stopping Alexander’s advance with a sleeper hold.

With the WWE Universe in his corner, Alexander battled back as Noam Dar made his way to the ring. After a first distraction attempt failed, The Scottish Supernova tried again – this time successfully – allowing Daivari to claim victory.

After the match, Dar attacked Alexander and then addressed his girlfriend, Alicia Fox. The Scottish Supernova ensured his leading lady that they can close the book on Alexander and move on together.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Akira Tozawa get physical

Responding to Titus O’Neil’s revelation on Raw that Neville would defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa at the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event, The King of the Cruiserweights addressed the WWE Universe on WWE 205 Live. Neville insisted he would annihilate his latest challenger and that Tozawa would end up injured if he wasn’t careful.

This prompted the Japanese Superstar to make his way to the ring doing his signature chant. Only answering Neville with his chant – and getting the WWE Universe involved – Tozawa was clearly irritating The King of the Cruiserweights as he got into the ring. When The King of the Cruiserweights attempted to attack, he was unceremoniously knocked out of the ring by a fearless Stamina Monster.