WWE 205 Live results, Aug. 1, 2017: Akira Tozawa will face Neville at SummerSlam

Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari to earn an opportunity to challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at SummerSlam. Also, Gentleman Jack Gallagher showed The Brian Kendrick that he is anything but a clown.

The Brian Kendrick def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher via disqualification

After weeks of unleashing verbal and physical attacks, The Brian Kendrick may have found the right combination in unlocking a deep-seeded aggression from inside of Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Last time on WWE 205 Live, Kendrick transformed an image of Gallagher into a clown – an image that led the British Superstar to set aside talk and charge the ring. The Man with a Plan escaped through the WWE Universe, but it seemed he achieved his goal.

That notion was tested – and proven – during their bout on the most recent episode of WWE 205 Live. Kendrick was determined to defeat Gallagher and “send him back to the circus.” However, Gallagher wasted no time attacking his tormenter and unleashed a series of kicks, knee strikes and headbutts. The aggression of Gentleman Jack was overwhelming, and he relentlessly kicked The Man with a Plan, using the ropes as leverage. With Gallagher refusing to yield, the official had no choice but to disqualify the fired-up Superstar.

Despite the outcome of the match, Gallagher continued to attack Kendrick, slamming him into the LED board on the ring apron and eventually forcing his nemesis to retreat into the crowd.