WWE NXT Results – 6/28/17 (Asuka vs. Cross in Last Woman Standing)



WWE NXT Results

June 28, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

We open up with a video package hyping the Last Woman Standing match for the Women’s Championship, as Asuka defends one more time against Nikki Cross! With that, the NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail as commentary hypes the main event. We’re introduced by Nigel to the newest member of the announce team, Mauro Ranallo, who furthers drives home the hype for tonight’s main event as Asuka defends her Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing match! Back at ringside, the Velveteen Dream makes his way to the ring for tonight’s opening match. Out next is Hoho Lun, and this match is underway!

The Velveteen Dream vs. Hoho Lun

Both men lock up, but Dream quickly gets out of it. They lock up again and Lun has Dream for just a moment before Dream takes him to the corner. Another lock up, and this time Dream has Lun in a headlock as Lun tries to get out. He reverses to a hammerlock before going against the ropes, hitting Dream with a kick and some chops before Dream stops him with a boot to the gut. Lun hits some more offense but Dream stops him before climbing up top to hit a big elbow drop for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Velveteen Dream

Dream celebrates in the ring as we get a replay from the match. Commentary hypes the main event Last Woman Standing match before we go to earlier today, as Asuka is interviewed about her match. A nonplussed Asuka says she’s confident, but is interrupted by Nikki Cross throwing herself on the windshield, banging on the glass to get the champ’s attention! Asuka leaves the car to confront Cross as security intervenes. Commentary addresses this as we see Asuka warming up for her match backstage. We go back to three weeks ago during a match between Oney Lorcan and Hideo Itami, who hit three GTS’s in anger on Lorcan. Up next, these two men face off once again!

Good opener to showcase Dream's skills, I'm not sure how I feel about Hoho Lun right now but hopefully there's more for him soon #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

– AD: NXT has action figures now! (Because they didn’t have a normal ad break, I just wanted to bring this to your attention) –

We go backstage in William Regal’s office, where the NXT General Manager announces to the Authors of Pain that Heavy Machinery is worthy of contending for the Tag Team Championship. So, in two weeks it will literally be the biggest match in NXT history as the Authors of Pain defends the titles against Heavy Machinery. Tucker says that the Authors are big, and they might not even need a second meal after. Otis agrees, and they leave as Paul Ellering asks William Regal what Jurassic cocoon he found those guys in. Regal admits that Heavy Machinery are very strange, but they’re very formidable opponents…and if I were you, I’d get well prepared. Ellering and the Authors leave the office as we go back to ringside, as Hideo Itami makes his way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Oney Lorcan, and this match is underway!

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan

Oney starts off right away, launching himself at Itami to hit a European uppercut that sends Itami to the corner. Lorcan with another uppercut followed by some hard chops on Itami in the corner, waiting for Itami as he appears to be dazed as the ref checks on him. Itami is cut open and a medical team is checking on him now, trying to clean him up and take care of his nose. The ref is forced to call the bell due to Itami being unable to compete!

Winner: No Contest (ref stoppage)

The officials assist Itami out of the ring, but he walks up the ramp on his own looking very upset on the stage before walking to the back. Oney stands in the ring, also upset at what went down before leaving the ring. Commentary hypes the NXT Championship match as Bobby Roode defends against Roderick Strong. We go to a video package highlighting Roderick Strong, leading into the speech he gave a couple weeks ago that was interrupted by the champion himself, who tells Strong not to play the Bobby Roode lottery because he won’t win. We then see the altercation between the two men at a photoshoot for the champion, and end with Roddy promising he will be NXT Champion. Back at ringside, Hideo Itami heads back to the ring demanding a restart on his match with Oney Lorcan, who heads down to the ring to get this match started again!

Match Restarted

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan

As the bell rings, Itami hits Lorcan hard with a running Yakuza kick! He follows up with some hard kicks to Lorcan in the corner, before setting him up on the top rope and leaping off the top turnbuckle, hitting a knee to the back of Lorcan’s head! Kick to the spine of Lorcan, but Lorcan fights back in the corner before climbing the turnbuckle…only for Itami to knock Lorcan off, sending him crashing to the floor as we go to break.

Weird confrontation aside, "literally the biggest match in NXT history" is a nice way to hype this upcoming tag title match. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

Um…we're calling that a no contest, right? Bummer this match didn't happen, but it makes an interesting story. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

Good video package for @roderickstrong and man, I can't wait for him and Roode to square off for the NXT Championship! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

– AD: WWE presents Great Balls of terrible editing (video hyping the Ambulance Match has audio for the Universal Championship…I’m sending the tape to Maffew as we speak) –

– AD: 205 Live, immediately after Smackdown Live only on the WWE Network! –

Back from break, Lorcan is fighting back with all he has as he hits a couple uppercuts and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Hideo is in the corner as Lorcan continues to go to work on him. The ref checks on Itami before keeping Lorcan away, giving Itami a chance to kick him in the leg before going for the GTS, but Lorcan gets away only to be hit hard by Itami, who leaps off with a diving clothesline for a nearfall. Itami calls for the end, but Lorcan stops him with a couple forearms before he’s lifted up for the GTS. Lorcan gets out of it, but appears to have tweaked his knee and the ref checks on him. Lorcan refuses to let the match end, slapping Itami which angers him as he lifts Lorcan up for the GTS to pick up the win!

Winner via pinfall: Hideo Itami

Itami acknowledges his win as we get replays from the match. He gets a microphone, asking Kassius Ohno to come out to which Ohno obliges. Ohno enters the ring, and they talk off-mic until Nikki shows up on the apron, yelling at them before Dain and Wolfe show up to decimate both men. Wolfe grabs the microphone, addressing the forced friendships and other pleasantries of NXT. We have to end all these lies, but the best way we do that…Dain answers “chaos,” to which Wolfe agrees. Wolfe talks about Eric Young working on his master plan, and Wolfe can’t wait for it. But as for tonight, the first note will be played for her…pointing to Nikki Cross, who tells Dain and Wolfe to leave as commentary hypes the main event, a Last Woman Standing match for the NXT Women’s Championship, coming up next!

Okay, that was an awesome chain of events. Lorcan/Itami restart, Itami/Ohno confrontation, SAnitY beatdown. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

And it all wraps up with Cross getting ready for her title shot against Asuka. Brilliant booking, IMO. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

Back from the break, commentary hypes the NXT Championship match for next week. Back at ringside, Cross sits in the corner waiting for her opponent in our main event. The NXT Women’s Champion herself, Asuka, makes her way down the ring now. We get ring introductions for the challenger and champion and this main event is underway!

Last Woman Standing Match

NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Both women circle the ring before locking up, but to no effect on either woman. They lock up again, and Asuka misses a kick. Cross gets the champ into the corner, but Asuka turns things around with a flurry of offense on Cross. Reversal on the Irish whip and Cross hits a cross body, swinging on the champ. Asuka sends Cross out of the ring, but Cross catches her into the apron skirt to unload some more rights and lefts on the champ. Cross goes around the ring, grabbing some chairs from under the ring as we go to break.

– AD: WWE Performance Center All Access, July 24 –

– AD: NXT: The Future Is Now –

Back from break, Asuka tries to suplex Cross onto the pile of chairs but is whipped into the steel steps by the challenger. The ref begins to count, but only gets to a count of 3 as Cross grabs the champ…only for Asuka to whip Cross into the other set of steps! The ref counts, ending at 5 as Cross gets to her feet. Asuka bounces her head off the steps before throwing her back into the ring. Asuka reaches under the ring, pulling out a trashcan and bringing it into the ring. She sets it over Cross’s body before hitting her with some hard kicks…and then climbs up to the top, hitting a missile dropkick right onto Cross! The ref begins to count, getting to 8 before Cross finally makes it to her feet. Asuka kicks her a couple times before leaving the ring, bringing in more chairs before Cross grabs one, pulling it and sending the champ into the barricade. Cross jumps off the apron, right into a knee by Asuka who grabs some more chairs. We get an announcement for Itami and Ohno teaming up against Wolfe and Dain as Asuka and Cross are on the apron now…and Cross hits an inverted DDT on the champ right onto the apron! Ref begins the count but the champ is back up at 5 as Cross sets up a pile of chairs. Cross with another flurry of offense on the champ, setting her up on the pile before climbing…but the champ catches her, hitting a spinning heel kick before sending Cross right into the pile of chairs! Cross blocks the champ’s further offense to send her into the pile with a back body drop! Ref starts the count on both women as they make it back to their feet before we go to break.

– AD: Strong vs Roode for the NXT Championship, next week on NXT! –

Back from break, Asuka is in control with some hard kicks on Cross. Cross responds with a laugh, a smile, and a neckbreaker on the champ. Cross goes for another but is blocked, but hits a fisherman’s neckbreaker as she waits for the champ to try to get up. Asuka gets up, which only means bad news as Cross hits FOUR more of these! Ref counts as Cross goes out of the ring to retrieve the title. Ref gets to 9 before Asuka gets up, blocking a belt shot to the skull by Cross with a kick that sends the belt right on the jaw of Cross! Ref counts, and gets to 4 before Cross is back up…only for Asuka to hit a spinning back kick! Ref with another count, and Cross uses the ropes to beat the count at 8! Asuka charges at Cross, who hangs her up on the ropes. Asuka comes to quickly, looking to send Cross into the pile of chairs outside…but Nikki blocks it, hitting a powerbomb that sends the champ onto the chairs! Ref begins the count as Cross gets to the apron. Once again Asuka is up at the count of 9, much to the chagrin of Cross. Both women on the ramp now, and Cross gets knocked off the ramp with a forearm by the champ who leaps off the ramp with a hip attack on Cross! Ref begins the count, and Cross is back up at 8 as she heads toward the announce table. Asuka goes for a kick, but hits a light post. Cross sets the champ up on a guardrail, hitting a spinning neckbreaker that drives the champ into the floor! Ref begins the count, but Asuka just barely gets up after the count of 9. Cross is yelling in anger as she grabs Asuka, who hits a spinning backfist on Cross. Cross responds with a ladder shot to the gut, and the ref’s count is interrupted as Cross continues to do more damage on the champ. Ref count gets to 5 as Cross grabs her, bouncing her onto a table. Cross grabs a ladder, setting it up before hitting Asuka again. Cross finishes setting the ladder up before setting Asuka up on the table. Cross climbs the ladder, but is stopped by Asuka, who climbs up the ladder as well. Both women are at the top of the ladder, and Asuka suplexes Cross off the ladder into the announce table! Both women are down as the ref begins to count, and Asuka just barely gets to her feet at the count of 10! Cross is still down, so the ref calls for the bell and Asuka has picked up the win by a nose!

Winner via knockout and STILL NXT Women’s Champion: Asuka

Asuka celebrates with the title as we get replays of the match. The champ raises her title up high, standing tall as the show comes to a close.

Man, what a main event between @NikkiCrossWWE & @WWEAsuka tonight. Just amazing, the definition of what is possible w/ the division #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

This was an amazing episode of #WWENXT, a great main event and a good chain of events building to a match next week and beyond! — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

Sound off, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of #WWENXT this week? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 29, 2017

Quick Results:

* The Velveteen Dream def. Hoho Lun

* Oney Lorcan vs Hideo Itami initially ends in a No Contest

* Hideo Itami def. Oney Lorcan

* Asuka def. Nikki Cross to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? How excited are you that Mauro Ranallo has returned to commentary for WWE?

Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks!

Till next time, thanks for reading!