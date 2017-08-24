

WWE NXT Results

August 23, 2017

Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

The show opens with a video package highlighting the big moments from Takeover: Brooklyn III, culminating in Drew McIntyre defeating Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship, before he is laid out by the debuting Adam Cole who aligns himself with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

With that we go to a packed crowd at the Barclays Center as commentary hypes the main event, a tag match featuring Wolfgang and the United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne taking on Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, along with Peyton Royce taking on Sarah Logan.

Back at ringside, No Way Jose makes his way to the ring for our opening match of the night. He gets to the ring, and invites some of the fans in the front row to start a conga line…only for Lars Sullivan to run down and attack him from behind! Lars clubs Jose with right hands, slamming Jose onto the ring apron before throwing him into the ring. Lars slides into the ring, continuing the attack on Jose in the corner before lifting him up and driving him into the canvas! Lars just glares at Jose before leaving the ring as the ref checks on Jose.

Commentary hypes exclusive footage from the NXT Championship match at Takeover later tonight, but up next we’ll see footage from Johnny Gargano taking on Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– AD: RAW presents No Mercy –

Back from break, we thank Phil Ade for “No Fear,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Brooklyn III!

We see highlights from the opening match between Johnny Gargano and Andrade “Cien” Almas, which ended with a distraction by Vega leading to a win for Almas.

We cut to earlier today, when Johnny Gargano is asked about what happened at Takeover. Gargano says the road to mediocrity is paved in excuses, and he doesn’t have any. He lost, not because of a memory, but “because of me” and he needs to be better. Takeover didn’t go as planned, and it certainly wasn’t a fairy tale ending, but he promises the fans and himself that it was far from the end of Johnny Wrestling.

Commentary transition from that to the Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Ember Moon, as we get highlights from the match which ended with Asuka winning by submission and retaining the title.

We go to an interview with Asuka after that match, in which she addresses the match and how much longer she’ll be in NXT…she doesn’t know, but she will remain champion. Commentary talks about the news of her broken collarbone sustained at Takeover, and Asuka’s promise that “like the Terminator, I’ll be back.”

With that, commentary hypes Peyton Royce taking on Sarah Logan, coming up next!

Wishing Asuka all the best as she recovers from that collarbone injury. Curious what this means for the NXT Women’s Championship. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 24, 2017

– AD: Mae Young Classic –

Back from break, we are backstage with Wolfgang and Pete Dunne. Pete says that when he won the UK title, it wasn’t a turning point, it was the beginning of the UK brand. Every single time I step in the ring, whether it’s a tag match like tonight or when I defend the title, the brand gets stronger and stronger and I prove that it truly belongs to the Bruiserweight. Wolfgang interrupts to say that the Last King of Scotland has been waiting patiently for a shot at the title, so how about after we win tonight you give me a shot at what I rightfully deserve? Pete says not to get to ahead of yourself, focus on the match tonight as he walks off. Wolfgang smirks before walking off himself, and we go back to ringside as Peyton Royce is accompanied by Billie Kay as she makes her way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Sarah Logan, and this match is underway!

Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Logan

Logan with a side headlock reversed by Royce, who knocks Logan down with a shoulder tackle but gets taken down with a drop toe hold by Logan. Fireman’s carry by Logan, who locks in an armbar. Royce to her feet, breaks the hold before locking in a side headlock. Whip to the ropes, and Royce hits a spinning heel kick on Logan. Logan in the corner as Royce drives her boot into Logan’s face. Royce sets Logan up on the ropes, wrapping her up in a tarantula type lock before breaking the hold before the five count. Royce taunts Logan, who ducks a heel kick to hit a German release suplex on Royce! Both women on their feet, and Logan hits a flurry of offense on Royce before going for the cover and gets a nearfall. Logan goes for another German but Kay blocks it, before getting dropped to the floor as Logan rolls her up for a nearfall. Royce gets a rollup of her own, followed by a knee to the head and a fisherman suplex for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Peyton Royce

The Iconic Duo celebrate in the ring as commentary hypes the tag team main event as Wolfgang and Pete Dunne take on Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. Up next, we’ll get an exclusive look at the NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre!

Good match between Royce and Logan, great to see the women’s division being showcased here. Future contenders being built here! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 24, 2017

– AD: Birth of a Dragon Sneak Peek –

Back from break, we thank Creeper for “Poison Pens,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Brooklyn III!

We get highlights from the NXT Tag Team Championship match between Authors of Pain and SAnitY, ending with the chaotic team of Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe to pick up the win and the titles…only to be laid out by Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly after the match!

With that we go to a look at the NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre, from Drew’s entrance featuring the NYPD Bagpipes and Drums to Roode’s entrance featuring the return of the giant piano, and the biggest moments from the match itself which ended in Drew McIntyre picking up the win and becoming the new NXT Champion…only for the debuting Adam Cole to ruin the moment, laying out the new champion after Drew is distracted by Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish!

Next week, Drew McIntyre will be at NXT, but what does the arrival of Adam Cole mean for the new champ? We cut to a reaction from Bobby Roode after the match, and the man is livid after losing his championship. Roderick Strong shows up to blow the former champ a kiss, saying he’ll see him soon before walking off.

Commentary talks about Roode making a “Glorious” rebound as he debuted on Smackdown Live last night, and we get comments from Roode earlier today. Roode says that he never leaves behind any unfinished business, and the first piece of business is the ungrateful Roderick Strong. After he’s done embarrassing Roderick Strong, he’s going to get his rematch against Drew McIntyre, and he’s going to get his title back…and only then will he walk away, he will walk into Smackdown Live and make it…Glorious.

We see Tyler Bate and Trent Seven backstage, and coming up next is our main event tag match between them and the team of Wolfgang and Pete Dunne!

Weird thing about post-Takeover editions of #WWENXT is the large amount of recap footage, but it’s to be expected. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 24, 2017

Can’t wait for Roode vs Strong one last time, and the likely rematch between Roode and McIntyre! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 24, 2017

– AD: WWEShop –

Back from break, we thank Code Orange for “Bleeding in the Blur,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Brooklyn III!

We take a look at the match between Hideo Itami and Aleister Black, a hard-hitting affair that ended with Black picking up the win!

We go backstage after that match took place, where Black refuses to make any comments as he heads out of the arena.

Back at ringside, Tyler Bate heads to the stage where he is joined by his tag partner Trent Seven, and they make their way to the ring for our main event! Out next is Wolfgang, followed by Pete Dunne. The bell rings, and this main event is underway!

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang

Bate and Dunne start things off as they lock up, and Dunne takes Bate down as the crowd chants “UK” while both men exchange holds. Dunne gets a nearfall a few times but things end in a standoff as we go to break.

– AD: The Authentic Untold Story of ECW –

– AD: The Mae Young Classic –

Back from break, Bate hits a dropkick on Dunne before tagging Seven who drops Dunne down hard. Tag by Bate and a double team gets Bate a nearfall, before Seven tags in. Dunne catches Seven by surprise with a forearm for a nearfall before pulling at the face of Seven, who gets to his feet as Wolfgang tags himself in. Seven hits a couple chops, and responds to Wolfgang dodging another by hitting a DDT. Seven is distracted by Dunne, and gets slammed by Wolfgang who gets a nearfall. Tag to Dunne, who works the arm of Seven before stomping it hard! Seven rolls to the apron, hurt as Dunne goes right back to the arm. He works the other arm now, trying to break the fingers before getting Seven on his shoulders for a nearfall. Tag to Wolfgang, who slams Seven down with a gut wrench takedown twice over. Seven up on the shoulders of Wolfgang, but reverses into a dragon suplex! Hot tag brings in Bate and Dunne, with Bate lifting Dunne and throwing him onto the canvas. Bate goes for a German suplex but Dunne lands on his feet…but Bate gets back to it! Airplane spin by Bate gets him a nearfall as Wolfgang breaks the cover. Seven and Wolfgang go at it in the ring, but Seven is sent out of the ring by Dunne. Bate with a Bop and Bang followed by a Cabo Kick. Wolfgang with a blind tag as Bate this the Tyler Driver 98, but Wolfgang hits a senton bomb on Bate for the win!

Winners via pinfall: Pete Dunne & Wolfgang

We get highlights of the match as Dunne and Wolfgang celebrate in the ring, Bate and Seven regrouping outside the ring as the show comes to a close.

What a main event, you guys. I think the United Kingdom division is one of my favorite things about WWE in general right now. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 24, 2017

Overall, a fun edition of #WWENXT to tie up some loose ends from Takeover while still giving us plenty to look forward to! — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 24, 2017

Sound off, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of #WWENXT this week? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 24, 2017

Quick Results:

* Peyton Royce def. Sarah Logan

* Pete Dunne and Wolfgang def. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? Did you enjoy Takeover: Brooklyn III? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks…and this week I have a new podcast up, so follow the links from there to check it out! And while you’re at it, check out my friends at What A Maneuver for some fine merch including my latest work, “SMARK” inspired by SNICK!

Till next time, thanks for reading!