

WWE NXT Results

August 30, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

The NXT intro brings us to a strange scene outside Full Sail, as we find Alexander Wolfe among others laid out. Regal is brought to see what’s going on, before we head to ringside as new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring, the crowd fully behind him as he gets into the ring and gets a mic from ringside.

Drew McIntyre addresses the NXT Universe

Drew says this is his life: all the work, the dreams, the bumps and bruises, the sacrifices, the ups and downs over the last seventeen years led to right now! This is my life’s work, but I’m not naive; this title comes with a big target on your back. I hadn’t even won this for a minute before they were already lining up, and that’s fine with me. It’s one thing to win the title, it’s a whole other game to hold onto it so I’m not going to waste any time. I’m going to get my mission statement out right now. Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, every single person in that locker room, I’m putting you on notice right now. This is Drew McIntyre’s world now, and if you want a shot at the champ…all you gotta do is walk down to this ring, step between those ropes, walk up to me, look me in the eyes and ask me to fight!

This brings out Roderick Strong, who walks down to the ring and gets a mic of his own. Roderick will be the first to congratulate Drew, but he’ll also be the first to agree that the title puts a target on Drew’s back. Roderick saw what happened at Takeover, but doesn’t care about all that…all he cares about is himself, his family, and that NXT Championship! Tonight, I beat Bobby Roode, the guy you beat to gain that title…and after that, you said you wanted someone to step up to you and fight you like a man…well, here I am! Drew says this is what he wants, Roderick stepped up to him like a damn man…I just hope you’re ready to get knocked out like a man. Drew drops the mic before leaving the ring, staring down at Strong from the stage as commentary hypes our main event later tonight as Roderick Strong takes on former NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

We go back to last week’s interview with Roode after his Smackdown Live debut, when Roode promised to embarrass Roderick Strong one more time before challenging Drew and getting back his NXT Championship. He’ll walk into Smackdown Live and make it…GLORIOUS. With that, commentary hypes Ruby Riot taking on Peyton Royce coming up next!

Back from break, we see an update on Asuka who will return next week to update everyone on her future. Back at ringside, Peyton Royce is accompanied by Billie Kay as she makes her way to the ring for the opening match of the night. We go back to three weeks ago when Ruby Riot defeated Billie Kay, only to be verbally assaulted by Peyton Royce. Out next is Ruby Riot, who makes her way to the ring before this match is underway!

Peyton Royce vs. Ruby Riot

Dueling chants for both women as they lock up, and Peyton gets taken to the corner by Riot. They lock up again, and this time Riot is in the corner…only to take Peyton down with a headlock takedown. Peyton reverses with a head scissors, working the neck of Riot on the canvas before Ruby gets to her feet. Exchange of holds ends with an arm drag and a dropkick by Riot for a nearfall. Riot with an armbar on Peyton, who struggles to get out. Peyton back on her feet, hitting Riot with a forearm only for Riot to twist the arm even harder. Peyton gets Riot to the ropes to break the hold, hanging her up on the top rope before hitting a knee to the face. Peyton taunts Ruby as she continues the attack, the dueling chants continuing as Peyton taunts Ruby some more with forearms and a boot to the face. Ruby fights back, but Peyton takes her out of the ring by Kay as we go to break.

Back from break, Peyton is in control with a sleeper on Ruby who manages to reverse. Peyton stays on the attack as she taunts Ruby some more, but Ruby fights back with some hard right hands and some kicks leading to a dropkick. Peyton in the corner as Ruby drives the face of Peyton into the corner for a nearfall. Ruby climbs up top, but is cut off by Peyton as she looks for a superplex. Ruby blocks it, but is distracted by Kay allowing Peyton to hit a spinning heel kick to the head, before setting Ruby up on her shoulders for a fireman’s carry Death Valley Driver…but Ruby kicks out at two! Dueling chants continue as Peyton tries to whip Ruby to no avail. Ruby dodges a spinning heel kick to deliver a powerbomb on Peyton for a nearfall. Kay pulls Peyton out of the ring, but Ruby runs the ropes hitting a dive on both women! She brings Peyton back into the ring, but the ref is distracted as Kay hits a hard kick to the face of Ruby who is brought back in the ring by Peyton, who hits the fisherman suplex for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Peyton Royce

Kay and Peyton celebrate in the ring as we get replays from the match. Backstage, William Regal is asked about the attacks from earlier when Kassius Ohno walks in, saying he’s feeling better and ready to go. Regal agrees having seen the report from the trainer, and gives Ohno a rematch against Hideo Itami next week. Ohno says that after what Itami did last time, he has one request…make it a No DQ match. Regal allows it, a grateful Ohno thanking him as we see Roderick Strong in the back, gearing up for his main event match against Bobby Roode later tonight.

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Heavy Machinery –

Back from break, Heavy Machinery make their way to the ring for the next match. Already in the ring are their opponents, and this match is underway.

Tag Match

Heavy Machinery vs. Damien Aleel and Edwin Negraune

Otis takes Damien all the way to the corner, Damien stepping up onto the top to get leverage but gets taken down by Otis who tags in Tucker. They double team Damien before Tucker locks in a front face lock. Damien fights back just enough to tag Edwin in, and they both get taken out with a cross body by Knight! Stinger splashes on both men before a tag to Otis, and a Compactor gives Heavy Machinery the win!

Winners via pinfall: Heavy Machinery

They celebrate in the ring as we get replays from the match. Commentary talks about the actions of Lars Sullivan before we go back to last week, when Lars absolutely decimated No Way Jose. From there we go to earlier tonight, in the office of William Regal who scolds Lars for his actions before issuing a three on one handicap match. Lars just glares at Regal before walking off, and we see Bobby Roode getting ready for the main event against Roderick Strong. That match is coming up next!

Back from break, we see Roode and Strong making their way backstage to their entrances before commentary hypes Cezar Bononi taking on a newly-focused Andrade “Cien” Almas next week, as well as a No DQ match between Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami! Back at ringside, Roderick Strong makes his way to the ring for our main event. With Strong in the ring, the lights cut out…

“GLORIOUS, NO I WON’T GIVE IN, I WON’T GIVE IN TILL I’M VICTORIOUS, AND I WILL DEFEND, I WILL DEFEND”

…and out walks Bobby Roode, the now former NXT Champion who made his Smackdown Live debut last week and looks to settle things once and for all with Roderick Strong here in NXT. Roode enters the ring, milking his entrance for every second he can get as the crowd chants “THANK YOU BOBBY”…the bell rings, and this main event is underway!

Main Event

Roderick Strong vs Bobby Roode

Roode taunts Strong, calling him a failure and saying this is still his NXT…and it is GLOR—Strong shoves him into the corner, telling him to bring it on. Roode charges at Strong, but is met with a double leg takedown that sends Roode down hard on the mat as Strong lays into him. Roode gets Strong in the corner now, driving his shoulder into the midsection of Strong before hitting a hard chop. Roode continues the attack until Strong goes for a backbreaker, only to be taken down by Roode with a takedown and a side headlock. Roddy struggles to his feet, turning things around with a dropkick and laying into Roode some more. Another chop in the corner, but Roode gets a back elbow to get some space. Roode tries a boot to the head but takes a backbreaker for his troubles. Roode on the ropes allows Strong to hit another backbreaker. Roode’s on the apron, but he blocks another attack by Strong…who gets shoved into the ring post by Roode! Strong catches Roode from the apron, but Roode blocks the backbreaker attempt only to take a boot to the head by Strong. Roode responds with a spine buster onto the floor as we go to break!

Back from break, Roode is in control as he hits a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Roode continues on the attack, hitting a backbreaker of his own to taunt Strong. Roode lifts him up again, hitting another backbreaker before going for the GLORIOUS pose. Strong takes advantage, hitting some offense before Roode stops him in his tracks. Roode has Strong down, but Strong is back up and hits a double knee gut buster on Roode. They exchange right hands before Roode goes to the corner, taking a flurry of offense from Strong who hits another backbreaker for a nearfall. Roode blocks a suplex, but takes a butterfly powerbomb before Strong locks in a Boston Crab. Roode grabs the ropes to break the hold, and dumps Strong outside the ring. Strong back in the ring, but Roode gets him on his shoulders for a TKO and a nearfall. Strong hits some back elbows but Roode gets another spine buster on Roddy. Roode sets up for the Glorious DDT, but Strong reverses into an Olympic Slam and another slam for a nearfall. Roode on the apron, catches Roderick on the top rope against Strong’s jaw. Roode getting back, climbing to the top only to be stopped by Strong who fights Roode before being dropped…but Strong hits an enziguri on the former NXT Champion, sending Roode down hard with a superplex…but Roode kicks out at two! They exchange blows, with Strong getting the upper hand before Roode hits a Glorious DDT! Roddy rolls closer to the ring as Roode covers him, but Strong gets his foot on the bottom rope. Roode picks him up, calling him an embarrassment to his family which riles Strong up! Strong takes a slap to the face but hits two high knee lifts to the face of Roode, followed by a third knee and a hard backbreaker! Strong picks Roode up, blowing him a kiss before hitting the End of Heartache for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Roderick Strong

Strong celebrates in the ring as we get a replay. Drew McIntyre comes out to the stage, raising his NXT title before Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly run out and beat the champ down! They take off before officials and Regal can stop them, and they say this is their era now…and everyone is on notice. Regal and the officials chase the three men down as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Peyton Royce def. Ruby Riot

* Heavy Machinery def. Damien Aleel and Edwin Negraune

* Roderick Strong def. Bobby Roode

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show?

