

WWE NXT Results

October 4, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

– We Stand With Las Vegas –

We open with a video package hyping the NXT Championship main event as Drew McIntyre defends against Roderick Strong! With that, the NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail as commentary hypes the in-ring return of Aleister Black and the main event NXT Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Roderick Strong.

Back at ringside, Ruby Riot makes her way to the ring for tonight’s opening match. The Iconic Duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce make their way to the ring next, with Ruby not looking concerned despite being all on her own against this pair. The bell rings, and this oddly-defined “tag” match is underway!

Tag Match

Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Ruby starts things off against Kay, and both women lock up as Kay hits a fireman’s carry into an armbar. Riot back to her feet, and Kay pulls her hair only for Ruby to hit an arm drag and a dropkick. Kay tags in Royce, who reluctantly charges at Riot only to be rolled up for a nearfall. Riot follows with a big scoop slam as she knocks Kay off the apron and hits a back splash for a nearfall. Riot with a headlock on Royce, who shoves her into the corner as Kay tags in. Double team goes awry as Riot rolls Kay up for a nearfall, and goes for a double knee but gets driven to the canvas by Kay, who takes Riot back to her corner before tagging in Royce. Royce continues the attack, mocking the fact Riot has no one to tag in before tagging in Kay. Iconic Duo hits another double team before Kay goes for the cover, getting a nearfall. The crowd gets loud as Nikki Cross comes in, getting to the appropriate corner as Kay tags in Royce, who locks in a body scissors with a sleeper hold. Cross slowly gets to her feet, hitting a facebuster on Royce as Nikki gets onto the apron looking like she’s debating whether to be involved. Riot comes to, looking at Cross in her corner. Cross extends a hand for the tag, which Riot accepts! Cross goes berserk as she hits a flurry of offense on both Kay and Royce, before hitting a Scorpion Death Drop on Kay for a nearfall as Royce breaks the cover. Royce stops Riot from getting involved before going back to her corner for a tag, hitting a running bulldog for a close nearfall! Tag to Kay, and they go for another double team but Riot stops Royce, allowing Cross to reverse for a nearfall. Kay has Cross by the hair before going for a scoop slam, but Cross climbs on her back pulling at her hair and face before Ruby tags herself in, hitting a double dropkick on both Kay and Royce before hitting the Pele Kick on Kay for the win!

Winners via pinfall: Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross

Fun opening tag match, very much enjoyed the aspect of Cross wanting in the match to deal damage more than anything #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 5, 2017

Ruby celebrates in the ring as Nikki just walks off.

Commentary takes a look at what happened last week between Lars Sullivan and Oney Lorcan, with Lars looking to continue the attack on Lorcan after their match before Danny Burch come in to make the save. We go to earlier today, where Lars is asked about his actions lately as well as Danny Burch looking to face him. What everyone needs to understand about Lars Sullivan is that he always in control of everything he does…and yet, his opponents are afraid of this uncontrollable rage he has, and they should be afraid. My advice for Danny Burch is, next week, to be in control of his fear!

We cut to Roderick Strong getting ready for the main event tonight as commentary hypes up his big opportunity at the NXT Championship! Up next, Aleister Black is in action!

Quite enjoyed that Lars promo, actually. I like that he stands in between the feud of respect between Lorcan and Burch here. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 5, 2017

Back from break, we go to earlier today as Zelina Vega as she’s asked about Johnny Gargano requesting a rematch against Andrade “Cien” Almas. She says Gargano’s just mad because Ciampa’s breakup still haunts him, but Andrade won fair and square. That said, we’d be glad to take the rematch so Andrade can beat NXT’s little golden boy over and over and over again…and with each passing victory, that gets us closer to a NXT title opportunity. She walks off before being asked how she’d feel if Andrade lost this time, and says they brought Johnny Irrelevant back to life by allowing him to share the same ring as Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover Brooklyn, and now that lifeline? Dead.

She enters the building as commentary talks about Adam Cole’s debut on NXT last week. In two weeks, SANitY take on the Undisputed Era of Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole (BAYBAY). Back at ringside, Lio Rush makes his way to the ring for the next match. Commentary hype some of Lio’s past accomplishments and his travels before Aleister Black makes his way to the ring…but someone comes into the ring, attacking Lio Rush from behind! The man unmasks to reveal Velveteen Dream, who lays the boots to Lio as he taunts Black. Dream climbs up top, hitting the Purple Rainmaker on Rush before staring Black down. Rush is cleared out of the ring by officials as Black slowly approaches the ring, leaping in as Dream hightails it out…but Black simply sits in the middle of the ring, ignoring Dream’s pleas to say his name and acknowledge him. Dream is none too pleased as he heads up the ramp. Commentary hypes the NXT debut of the inaugural Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane, and her debut is up next!

Back from break, Kairi Sane makes her way to the ring to a big ovation from the crowd as she gets ready for her NXT debut. Already in the ring is her opponent Aliyah, and this match is underway!

Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah

Both women lock up, and exchange holds before Sane drops Aliyah with a forearm for a nearfall. From the corner Aliyah hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a nearfall of her own, continuing the attack with a set of kicks to the spine and a rolling neck snap for a nearfall. Whip to the ropes and a pendulum backbreaker has Sane struggling before she hits Aliyah with a couple knee shots. Charge into the corner by Sane, but Aliyah dodges and gets some momentum…only for Kairi to hit a spear for a nearfall! Sane with some hard chops into the corner, continuing and ending with a march and a charge with the shoulder block and a sliding forearm! With Aliyah down, Sane goes up top for the Insane Elbow for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Kairi Sane

While clearly a showcase for the #MaeYoungClassic winner, both women put on great action in this match! Excited to see more of Sane. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 5, 2017

Sane celebrates in the ring as we get a replay from the match. Backstage we see Drew McIntyre getting ready to defend his NXT Championship against Roderick Strong, coming up next!

Back from break, commentary hypes Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, and Peyton Royce in a triple threat match next week for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at Takeover: Houston, as well as Johnny Gargano taking on Andrade “Cien” Almas. Back at ringside, Roderick Strong makes his way to the ring for our main event of the evening! Out next is the NXT Champion himself, as Drew McIntyre heads to the ring. We get ring intros for challenger and champion, and this match is underway!

Main Event: NXT Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Both men lock up and Drew takes Strong to the corner. They lock up again with the same result, but Strong gets a side headlock only for Drew to power out before hitting a shoulder tackle as we go to break.

Back from break, Strong hits a kick on Drew to build momentum, but Drew answers with a hard kick of his own for a nearfall. Drew continues the attack, throwing Strong around with ease as he hits a belly to belly throw that sends Strong out of the ring. Drew with a hard chop on Strong before dropping him onto the barricade, and Drew continues the chops before Strong hits a sweeping kick followed by a hard knee to the head of McIntyre. Strong picks up Drew, who shoves Strong hard into the apron. Drew brings Strong up the steel steps, but Strong hits a suplex that drives Drew’s back into the steps! Strong brings the champ into the ring, hitting another backbreaker for a nearfall. Strong continues with another backbreaker for a nearfall, and follows with some hard boots into Drew in the corner. Strong continues the attack before applying a stretch plum, but Drew powers out and sends Strong into the corner hard! Dueling chants for both men as Drew starts to turn things around…only for Strong to hit a dropkick for a nearfall! Strong continues with some hard kicks, but still gets only a nearfall. A frustrated Strong continues with knee and boot strikes, and stops a reversal by Drew to hit some hard forearms. Strong goes for a suplex but Drew reverses into one of his own as we go to break!

Back from break, Drew is in control until Strong hits a hard chop…but Drew hits a Claymore! Strong in the corner as Drew hits another boot to the head, and a catapult slam by the champ gets Drew yet another nearfall. Drew looks for the Future Shock DDT, but Strong gets out and hits another chain of offense with a backbreaker that gets the challenger a nearfall. Drew reverses a Tiger Driver but Strong kicks him…and gets hit with a spine buster that gets Drew a nearfall! Drew sets Strong up on top, but Strong gets out and hits a step-up enziguri on the champ! Strong up top now, hitting a HUGE superplex…but the champ kicks out at two! Strong’s back on his feet first, followed by the champ as both men exchange blows. Tiger Bomb by Strong gets him a close nearfall, but Drew hits a short headbutt that lays both men out. Drew is back to his feet, getting Strong on his shoulders as he climbs up top…and hits a Celtic Cross from the top! Cover, and the count…but Strong gets his boot on the bottom rope before the 3! Drew slowly gets to his feet, getting ready for another Claymore…only for Strong to hit a high knee thrice over followed by a back suplex! Strong hits a Sick Kick on the champ, but ANOTHER nearfall from Drew shocks the challenger! Both men on the apron now, as Strong hits a knee to the head. Strong goes off the apron, but Drew catches him and sends him into the ring post! Drew brings Strong into the ring, hitting the Future Shock DDT…but Drew isn’t finished, setting up for another Claymore to pick up the win!

Winner via pinfall and still NXT Champion: Drew McIntyre

Great main event between McIntyre and Strong. Hard hitting action as you’d expect from both men, great sign of respect at the end #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 5, 2017

Drew gets his title and celebrates in the ring as we get a replay from the match. Drew gets to his feet, looking at Strong with a nod as Strong gets to his feet as well. They meet in the middle of the ring, shaking hands to the delight of the crowd. Strong heads up the ramp as Drew continues to celebrate…but on the stage we see Undisputed Era talking to Roderick Strong about something of significance. It’s unclear what was said, but Strong just looks at Drew before walking off as the show comes to a close.

Overall, a fun episode of #WWENXT this week! We’re really starting to build toward Takeover: Houston now, and I can’t wait for what’s next! — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 5, 2017

Sound off, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of #WWENXT this week? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 5, 2017

Quick Results:

* Ruby Riot & Nikki Cross def. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

* Kairi Sane def. Aliyah

* Drew McIntyre def. Roderick Strong to retain the NXT Championship

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show?

Are you excited for Takeover: Houston?

Till next time, thanks for reading!