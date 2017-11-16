

WWE NXT Results

November 15, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

The NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd inside Full Sail for the go-home show for Takeover: War Games! Commentary hypes a confrontation between the NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and his opponent for Takeover, Andrade “Cien” Almas, as well as Ember Moon taking on Mercedes Martinez in women’s division action. We go to ringside, as the Street Profits make their way to the ring for the opening match of the night. Out next are Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss, and the bell rings to get this match underway!

The Street Profits vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Tino and Dawkins start off with a lockup, Tino taking Dawkins to the corner before breaking the hold. Dawkins gets a waist lock takedown on Tino, holding onto the lock until Tino breaks out of it. Leapfrog by Dawkins after a blind tag by Ford and we get a double team from the Street Profits as Ford dropkicks Moss back out of the ring. Ford with a 360 clothesline but Moss distracts him, allowing Tino to get a hit in before tagging in Moss. Double team in the corner as Moss hits a belly to back suplex, mocking Dawkins before going back to work on Ford. Tag to Tino, who gets in a hard right hand on Ford. Tino mocks Ford as he continues the attack, turning his attention back to Dawkins before hitting Ford with a forearm. Tino continues to mock Dawkins, which gives Ford a chance to tag in his partner! Moss comes running in, only to be taken out with a bulldog by Dawkins. Dawkins follows up with a 360 clothesline on Moss, and goes for one on Tino but Tino dodges it. Tino gets distracted by Ford which lets Dawkins hit a KO punch for the win!

Winners via pinfall: The Street Profits

Street Profits go through the crowd to celebrate with their fans as Tino and Moss stare them down from inside the ring. Commentary hypes the feud between Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream.

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Aleister Black vs Velveteen Dream leading into Takeover: War Games –

Commentary hypes Aleister Black taking on Velveteen Dream for Takeover: War Games, and bring up Lars Sullivan taking on Kassius Ohno at Takeover as well. Up next, Lars Sullivan is in action!

Back from break, we thank Power Trip for “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe),” one of the official themes for Takeover: War Games! Commentary hypes Kassius Ohno taking on Lars Sullivan at Takeover, and back at ringside Lars makes his way to the ring for the next match. Out next is one of my favorite Simpsons references in NXT, Raul MENDOZAAAAAAAAAAAAAA, and the bell rings to get this match underway!

Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza

Lars charges at Mendoza, who dodges and hits some kicks on Lars to little effect. Lars whips Mendoza to the corner, but Mendoza hits an enziguri from the top rope…only to be driven down hard by Lars. Lars charges at Mendoza, hitting a stinger splash twice over before dropping him with a huge power slam. Lars lays into Mendoza with a series of crossface forearms, before hitting the Freak Accident for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Lars Sullivan

Lars celebrates in the ring as we get replays from the match. Lars stares down at Mendoza, and decides he’s not finished with him yet as he picks Mendoza up, threatening him before Kassius Ohno runs down to make the save. Lars lets go of Mendoza to focus his attention on his opponent at Takeover…and laughs at the Knockout Artist before he heads out of the ring, staring Ohno down as he heads up the ramp. We cut to the office of William Regal as Johnny Gargano, saying he can prove he still belongs and can hang with the guys. Regal agrees, and lets him know about an open challenge that Pete Dunne has issued for a shot at the UK Championship, and Regal thinks Gargano is the perfect man for the job. Gargano takes him up on this, and Regal says that next week the match is on. They shake hands before Gargano walks off, and we go to break.

Back from break, commentary hypes the big War Games main event for Takeover before we hear from all three teams.

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Undisputed Era, SAnitY, and the Authors of Pain (with Roderick Strong) all address War Games –

Commentary hypes the War Games main event for Takeover, and the confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas later tonight. Up next, Ember Moon faces Mercedes Martinez as she gets ready for the NXT Women’s Championship match at Takeover!

Back from break, we thank Marmozets for “Play,” one of the theme songs for Takeover: War Games! Commentary hypes the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Championship as Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Ember Moon face off at Takeover! Back at ringside, Mercedes Martinez makes her way to the ring for what is essentially our main event of the night. Out next is Ember Moon, and the bell rings to get this match underway!

Main Event

Mercedes Martinez vs. Ember Moon

Both women lock up, and Mercedes gets Ember in a waist lock that Ember breaks out of only for Mercedes to get a headlock. Ember fights out of it, but Mercedes gets right back on that headlock. Shoulder tackle by Martinez, followed by a side headlock takedown. Ember back on her feet, but Mercedes continues with a hard right hand. Mercedes goes for a hip toss but Ember reverses into an arm drag and a dropkick! Ember follows up by sweeping the leg of Mercedes, and hitting a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Ember with an arm wringer, whip to the corner and a clothesline by Ember but Mercedes responds with a forearm. Ember hits her back but gets caught with a spinebuster that gets Martinez a nearfall as we go to break!

Back from break, Ember gets a rollup for a nearfall. Ember gets a flurry of offense in but Mercedes dodges the enziguri, hitting a hard chop on Ember to take control. Martinez with a snap suplex, goes for another one, and finishes with a delayed vertical suplex for a close nearfall! Martinez goes for a fisherman buster but Ember fights out of it, hitting an enziguri to drop Mercedes down to a knee. Ember hits a hurricanrana that sends Mercedes out of the ring, and hits a dive through the ropes to drop her on the ramp! She brings Mercedes back into the ring and climbs up top, but gets caught with a big boot by Mercedes who hits a running Tower of London for another close nearfall. She covers Ember again but still only gets a two count. Mercedes goes for a fisherman buster again but gets rolled up by Ember for a nearfall! Mercedes goes for a big boot but Ember catches her on the ropes before climbing up top again. Mercedes back to her feet, only for Ember to hit the Eclipse for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Ember Moon

Ember celebrates in the ring as we get replays from the match. Suddenly, the music of Nikki Cross hits as she heads toward the ring through the crowd, staring Ember down as Peyton Royce’s music hits, bringing her out before Kairi Sane’s music hits. All four women stare each other down as commentary hypes the big confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas coming up next!

Back from break, commentary hypes the United Kingdom Championship match next week as Pete Dunne defends against Johnny Gargano. Also slated for next week is Ruby Riot taking on Sonya Deville.

McIntyre and Almas face off before TakeOver

Back at ringside, Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring to confront Andrade “Cien” Almas. Drew says it’s great when a plan comes together, congratulating Almas and Vega on their plan to get “Cien” a shot at the title at Takeover. Now they’re both in trouble…it’s one thing to ask for the opportunity, but when reality sets in, that’s when you find out what kind of man you truly are because it’s clear what kind of man Drew is! When the lights are on in Houston, will Almas be able to say the same? Vega has been rambling about mountains, but Almas is gonna find out real quick that Drew IS the bloody mountain! Drew asks one more time for Almas to come out and face him man to man. Don’t do it to prove something to me or Vega, do it to prove it to yourself. Come out and face me like a man…unless of course Vega won’t let you off the leash! Andrade’s music hits, but Vega is out on the stage with a big smile on her face. Suddenly, Almas comes storming out taking his suit jacket off as he gets to the ring. Both men trade blows as Drew gets the upper hand…and Vega comes flying off the top turnbuckle, only for Drew to catch her in midair! Drew sets her down as Almas catches the champ with a chop block from behind, before hitting a Hammerlock DDT! Vega picks up the NXT Championship, telling Almas to look at it as they stand tall over the champion to bring the show to a close.

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show?

How excited are you for Takeover: War Games?

Till next time, thanks for reading!