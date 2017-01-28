NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results – 1/28/17 (Bobby Roode wins the NXT Championship live from San Antonio)



NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results

January 28, 2017

San Antonio, Texas (Freeman Coliseum)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, Percy Watson

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

Before the show, Nigel McGuinness was announced as joining the NXT commentary team next week in place of Corey Graves. Also, the following NXT Year-End Awards were given out:

* Breakout Star(s) of the Year: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Match of the Year: #DIY vs. The Revival (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

* Tag Team of the Year: The Revival

* Female of the Year: Asuka

* Male of the Year: Shinsuke Nakamura

* NXT Star of the Year: Shinsuke Nakamura

Video package opens with a look at the main event match between NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode, as well as the rest of the TakeOver card.

Commentary welcomes us to the show. We go to the opening match.

Grudge Match #1: “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger vs. “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young w/SAnitY

Good reaction for Dillinger in San Antonio. Young is flanked by Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY. Young gives Dillinger one more chance to join SAnitY in the opening, putting down his jacket. Dillinger picks it up, but throws it in Young’s face and goes on the attack early. Young goes outside to regroup. Back in, Dillinger keeps rolling on offense. Young sends Dillinger outside, but Dillinger quickly gets back in before SAnitY can pounce on him. Dillinger sends Young up and over the ropes, all the way down outside. Back in, Young sends Dillinger outside after going to the eyes, then when the ref is with Young, Dain wipes out Dillinger outside with a running crossbody!

Back in, Young with a Top Rope Elbow Drop to the back of Dillinger’s neck. Young mocks the “10” chant of Dillinger and begins to take control, much to the crowd’s dismay. Young with a Hanging Dragon Sleeper up on the ropes, then gets 2. Hangman’s Neckbreaker by Young gets another 2. Dillinger fights out of the Hanging Dragon Sleeper, then heads up with Young. Young blocks a superplex and knocks Dillinger off, but Dillinger catches Young coming off the top with a dropkick!

They trade shots, with Dillinger getting the advantage. Young responds with a big right hand, but Dillinger grabs him by the beard and hits a headbutt. Dillinger begins making a comeback, sending Young up and over the ropes. Young runs up top, but Dillinger runs up to greet him, hitting a Super Belly-to-Belly Suplex for a close 2. Dillinger exposes his knee to set-up the Tye Breaker, but Wolfe runs in. Dillinger hits him with the Tye Breaker, then Dain runs in, but Dillinger drills him with a superkick. Young goes for the Showstopper, but Dillinger counters it with a victory roll for 2. Dillinger hits the Tye Breaker on Young, but Wolfe puts Young’s foot on the ropes before the 3 count! Dillinger wipes out SAniTY with a slingshot plancha! Back in, Dillinger heads up top, but Young rolls through a crossbody and hooks the tights for 2. Dillinger takes out Dain with a baseball slide, but Young grabs Dillinger and hits the Showstopper for the win.

Winner: “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young by pinfall (The Showstopper)

Young and SAnitY stand tall and celebrate his win over the fallen Dillinger after.

We see NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura getting ready backstage.

We then see Samoa Joe sitting at ringside.

Grudge Match #2: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Roderick Strong

Chain wrestling early. Almas taunts Strong in the ropes, Los Ingobernables-style. Strong responds with a backbreaker, but then Almas hangs up Strong in the ropes and takes control. Almas with a disrespectful kick in the corner, then hooks a cross armbreaker in the ropes. Almas continues to keep control. Sliding kick by Almas for 2. Fujiwara Armbar applied by Almas, but Strong fights out. Almas responds with a hammerlock slam, but Strong avoids a 2nd Rope Moonsault and hits an Olympic Slam. Strong comes back with forearms, a toe kick, a sit-out clothesline, a standing gourdbuster, a running corner forearm and a dropkick. Almas tries to catch Strong with a boot, but Strong grabs him in mid-air and hits a backbreaker from out of the corner for 2. Almas comes back with a roll-through into a deadlift powerbomb for 2. They trade shots until Almas with a big boot. Almas goes for the Basement Shotgun Knees, but Strong drills him coming in with a Leaping Knee! They trade shots again, then Strong with a big boot. Almas fires up, then counters another backbreaker with a knee strike. Almas takes down Strong and applies a double wristlock variation until Strong gets to the ropes. Almas unloads with shots, then heads up top, but Strong crotches him. They fight on the turnbuckles until Strong backbreakers Almas on the top turnbuckle for a close 2! Almas goes for the Hammerlock DDT, but Strong blocks it. Strong charges, but Almas hiptosses him into the turnbuckles! Strong avoids the Basement Shotgun Knees, but Almas avoids the Sick Kick and hits a Lariat, followed by the Basement Shotgun Knees! Strong gets out of the Hammerlock DDT and hits an Inverted Front Slam, followed by the Sick Kick for the win.

Winner: Roderick Strong by pinfall (Sick Kick)

Strong celebrates his win after.

We see Bobby Roode preparing backstage and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes sitting at ringside.

We see video on how we got to the NXT Tag Team Title match.

NXT Tag Team Titles: #DIY (“The Whole Shebang” Johnny Gargano and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa) (c’s) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Razar) w/Paul Ellering

The Authors come out wearing new headgear for their entrance. Good reaction for #DIY in San Antonio. Ciampa and Razar start. Razar goes right after the champions. Ciampa blocks a powerbomb, but Razar knocks him down. Gargano tags in, but Razar cuts him right off. Gargano fights out of a powerbomb and tags in Ciampa. All four men brawl, with the Authors quickly taking over. #DIY responds with big shots, sending the Authors outside. Gargano with tope suicidas to take out the Authors outside, then Ciampa with a running knee off the apron to lay out Akam. Back in, Razar blocks the Slingshot DDT and sends Gargano off the apron and into the barricade after Gargano took out Akam with an Apron Superkick. Akam lifts up Gargano, walks up the steps and slams Gargano over the ropes back in!

The Authors begin taking control on Gargano as Ellering yells “Now you’ll know what pain is!”. Crowd tries to will on Gargano as the Authors keep making tags, working Gargano over. Canadian Backbreaker applied by Akam on Gargano. Ciampa and the crowd continue to try and will on Gargano. Gargano fights out, hits an enziguri, but Akam keeps a hold of Gargano and tags in Razar. Side slam/2nd Rope stomp combo by the Authors for 2. Outside, Gargano avoids Razar, who crashes into the ringpost. Gargano tries for a tag, but Akam stops him. Akam misses an elbow drop, Gargano tags in Ciampa.

Ciampa begins making a comeback on the Authors, hitting Germans on them both! Ellering can’t believe what is happening! Running Knockout Knee by Ciampa to Akam for 2. Akam fires up as Ciampa keeps nailing him with shots. Ciampa with overhand slaps, but Akam turns him inside out with a clothesline for 2. Authors regain control and begin working over Ciampa. Ciampa quickly gets back the advantage, Gargano tags in, double slingshot spear by #DIY for a close 2. Ciampa back in, but Akam avoids a double team and Gargano sent outside. Razar tags in, powerbomb/neckbreaker combo by the Authors for a close 2. Akam back in, but Gargano stops the Last Chapter with a superkick to Razar! Ciampa rolls up Akam for 2. Flip-Over Armbar applied by Ciampa! Razar tries to break it up, but Gargano traps him in the Garga-No Escape! Razar lifts Gargano up and slams him on top of Ciampa and Akam to break up the submission!

All four men trade shots from their knees, with #DIY getting the advantage. #DIY go for Sharks in the Water, but the Authors catch them and hit the Super Collider! Authors hit the Last Chapter on Ciampa to win the titles! WOW!

Winners and NEW NXT Tag Team Champions: The Authors of Pain by pinfall (The Last Chapter)

Ellering and the Authors celebrate their title win after.

Commentary begins talking about the tag title win by the Authors, when all of a sudden, Seth Rollins shows up in the ring and calls out Triple H! Rollins says he is not leaving the ring until Triple H makes him. Triple H walks out on the stage and looks like he is gonna come down, but then calls for security and leaves. Security comes in and goes to get Rollins out, but Rollins wipes out the security! Rollins goes to head to the back, but more security grab him and finally escort Rollins out of the building.

We go to video on how we got to the NXT Women’s Title match.

NXT Women’s Title, Fatal 4-Way: “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka (c) vs. “The Femme Fatale” Billie Kay vs. “The Venus Fly Trap” Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Cross comes out without SAnitY. Kay and Royce come out together for their entrance. Good reaction for Asuka in San Antonio. Kay and Royce roll outside early, leaving Asuka and Cross to face off. Kay and Royce then go after Asuka and Cross. Asuka takes care of Kay and Royce with a clothesline/bulldog combo. Cross goes after Asuka, but Kay and Royce go after Cross. They go after Asuka, but Asuka gets out and hits them with a double German! Cross and Asuka unload on one another until Cross with a headbutt to the neck! Asuka then with a German to Cross for 2. Kay and Royce sent back outside by Asuka with a flying hip attack, but Cross avoids a head kick and hits Asuka with a straitjacket neckbreaker. Diving Reverse DDT by Cross for 2. Cross sent outside, but she trips up Asuka on the apron, then hits a Draping Egotrip from the apron to the floor! Cross heads up top and wipes out Kay and Royce with a crossbody! Kay and Royce begin double-teaming Cross outside, sending her into the barricade. They brawl by the announcer table as Cross regains control and goes on top of the announcer table, but Kay trips her up. Kay nails Cross off the table, then calls for Royce to help. All three women stand on the announce table as Kay and Royce double suplex Cross off the announce table through an adjacent table! Kay and Royce head back to the ring as Cross has been pretty much taken out of the match. Back in, Kay and Royce double-team Asuka and double-pin her for 2. Royce begins to get frustrated, but Kay calms her down. They go for more double-teaming, but Asuka fights back on Kay. Royce then with a big kick to Asuka, followed by a Widow’s Peak variation for 2. Kay and Royce go for more double-teaming, but Asuka regains control, sends Kay outside and drills Royce with a big head kick for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion: “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka by pinfall (Head Kick)

Asuka celebrates her title retention after. Referees continue to tend to Cross as Asuka stands tall.

We see UK Champion Tyler Bate sitting at ringside.

We see video on how we got to the main event NXT Title match.

Main Event for the NXT Title: “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. “The Glorious” Bobby Roode

Roode comes out, flanked by many women as the San Antonio crowd sings along to his theme. HUGE reaction for Nakamura in San Antonio as they also sing along to his theme. Nakamura comes out on a moving platform with strobe lighting, ala late-80s Wrestlemania shows. Pre-match intros for this one.

Dueling chants from the crowd as the bell sounds. Chain wrestling early. Nakamura messes with Roode and tells him to bring it, but Roode does his “Glorious” pose. Roode continues to stall, then nails Nakamura with an elbow. More chain wrestling with Roode getting the advantage. Roode goes to do his “Glorious” pose again, but Nakamura cuts him off, hits a running knee drop. Roode blocks the Good Vibrations, but Nakamura with a back heel kick that sends Roode outside. Nakamura with knees to Roode outside, then hits more of them back in. Roode places Nakamura up top, then blocks a kick and sends Nakamura crashing down outside.

Roode sends Nakamura into the steps multiple times. We see that in Nakamura’s fall from the ropes earlier, he came down on the steps. Back in, Roode begins taking control. 2nd Rope Double Sledge to the back of Nakamura’s neck for 2. Roode continues to work over Nakamura’s neck, then mocks Nakamura’s Good Vibrations in the corner. Nakamura makes a comeback and works over Roode outside. Back in, Nakamura with the Superman Forearm, a series of chest kicks and another back heel kick. More knees by Nakamura in the corner, then he finally hits Good Vibrations. Nakamura drapes Roode across the top turnbuckle, but Roode avoids the running knee to the ribs and hot-shots Nakamura. Roode blocks the Reverse Powerslam, but Nakamura catches him coming in with a knee to the ribs, followed by the running knee to the ribs in the corner and the Reverse Powerslam. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa, but Roode has not moved. Nakamura goes after him, but Roode was playing possum, rolling up Nakamura for 2. Backstabber by Roode for a close 2. Nakamura gets out of the Glorious DDT, but Roode hits the Double-R Spinebuster for another close 2. They fight up top, with Nakamura blocking a superplex and gourdbustering Roode off. Nakamura hits Roode with a 2nd Rope One-Legged Kick, then goes for Kinshasa, but Roode nails him with a boot and rolls up Nakamura with his feet on the ropes, but the referee catches him and stops the count! Roode unloads with shots to Nakamura, but Nakamura smiles at him and tells him to bring it on. Nakamura knocks Roode on and unloads with Pride-style knees and looping stomps in the ropes. Roode charges in, but Nakamura catches him in the Flying Armbar! Nakamura switches to a Triangle, but Roode deadlifts him up. Nakamura rolls through a powerbomb attempt and hits a gracing variation of the Kinshasa, but Roode kicks out! Roode rolls to the apron as Nakamura goes to the 2nd rope and nails him with a 2nd Rope Kinshasa! Both men crash down outside, with Nakamura clutching his knee. Back in, Nakamura hits Kinshasa, but cannot capitalize due to his injured knee. Doctor comes out to check on Nakamura as Roode gets back up. Nakamura says he can continue and gets back in, but Roode pounces on him and hits the Glorious DDT! 1-2…….Nakamura kicks out! Roode can’t believe it! Roode locks Nakamura in a half crab to the injured knee, punching at the knee, then pulls him back to the center. Acting GM Matt Bloom comes out as Nakamura counters to a Triangle, but cannot finish it due to his knee.

Roode with another Glorious DDT to win the title. WOW!!

Winner and new NXT Champion: “The Glorious” Bobby Roode by pinfall (The Glorious DDT)

Roode celebrates his title win after. We see replays from the match, including where Nakamura injured his knee. Referees and doctors continue to tend to Nakamura as Roode continues to celebrate his title win as the show closes.