NXT TakeOver: Orlando Results – 4/1/17 (Roode vs. Nakamura)



NXT TakeOver Orlando Results

April 1, 2017

Orlando, Florida

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Elimination Match

The Authors of Pain (Akam and Razar) w/Paul Ellering (c’s) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross)

The NXT debut of Aleister Black (Tommy End) vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

