WWE Battleground Results – 7/23/17 (Mahal vs. Orton in Punjabi Prison)



WWE Battleground Results

July 23, 2017

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger during the kickoff show.

Not sure how it played on TV, but I really enjoyed the Kickoff Match. Rare Aiden English win! #WWEBattleground – MT pic.twitter.com/pPVNtFBMNu — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 23, 2017

A video package opens the show focusing on John Cena vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton inside a Punjabi Prison.

The video package also looks at the five way women’s match with the winner advancing to SummerSlam to face Naomi for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

A graphic opening hits. We go live inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tom Phillips is the first to welcome us to the show tonight. We get a look at the Punjabi Prison hanging above the ring for tonight’s main event.

The New Day is out first to kick off the show tonight.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will represent New Day in the ring tonight.

We start with Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso. Kofi tags out quick, kicks Jey in the face and Woods with a drop down clothesline, Kofi with a splash and Woods with a elbow drop for a two count. Jimmy holds Woods in the rope and Jey tags out as he kicks away at Woods. Jimmy throws an uppercut and tags Jey back in. Jey catches Kofi with a kick to the face. Jimmy with the tag and headbutts Woods to the corner. Jimmy with a splash in the corner to Woods. Jey with a cheap shot kick from the ring apron and gets the tag. Jey is up top with fists to the chest off jumping off to Woods. Jey props Woods up top and throws chops. Woods knocks Jey off and catches him with a missile dropkick from the top rope. Hot tags to Kofi and Jimmy. Kofi with leaping shots to Jimmy including a dropkick. Kofi with a jumping stomp to Jey when he charges in. Kofi with a Boom Drop over Jimmy. Kofi kicks Jey in the face and then dumps Jimmy over the top rope. Tag to Woods as Kofi goes up top, jumps and takes out both Usos with a trust fall. The Usos catch Kofi and powerbomb him to the floor. Woods jumps off and eats an uppercut from The Usos. The referee is starting the count. Jimmy tosses Woods back inside the ring. Woods with a reverse sunset flip for a two count on Jimmy. Jimmy drives Woods back first into the corner and tags in Jey. The Usos with a double samoan drop on Woods for a two count. Woods catches Jey with an elbow. Jey with a right hand and tags in Jimmy. Woods takes out Jimmy and Jey with kicks and a trip. Jimmy catches Woods with a superkick when Jey moves out of the way! Jimmy with a single leg Boston Crab on Woods. Woods is reaching. Jimmy pulls Woods out to the middle of the ring and applies more pressure. Big E is firing up Woods on the outside. Woods is reaching and gets to the bottom rope to break it up. Kofi with a stomp on Jimmy off the top rope with Woods holding him over his knee after a tag for a very close two count. Jimmy with a superkick to Kofi. Tag to Jey who comes off the top rope. Kofi kicks out. Tag to Jimmy as both Jimmy and Jey go up top on opposite corners. Woods knocks Jey off. Jimmy misses a splash off the top. Tag to Woods. Woods is back up. Trouble in Paradise to Jimmy. Woods connects with his flying elbow off the top. New Day gets the win!

Winners and new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The New Day

Pretty good opener in Philly between Usos and New Day, didn't blow me away as much as the #MITB match #WWEBattleground — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 24, 2017

Backstage, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is warming up.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Nakamura with shots early to Corbin. Corbin with knees to Nakamura in the corner. Nakamura with quick leg kicks and elbows. Corbin with stops to Nakamura when he returns to the ring. Corbin with more knees, but Nakamura counters a scoop slam attempt into a triangle choke. Corbin breaks free and levels Nakamura with a big boot. On the outside, Corbin drives Nakamura back first into the ring barricade. Corbin yells at the booing Philadelphia crowd, “I’m doing pretty good dummies!” Corbin with a bear hug on Nakamura, drives Nakamura into the corner and keeps it locked in. Nakamura catches Corbin with a spinning kick to the head. Nakamura with kicks to the chest of Corbin. Nakamura with a right kick and dropkick off the ropes. Nakamura has Corbin propped up in the corner and lands two big high knees. Corbin with his slide out/slide back in clothesline on Nakamura. Nakamura is throwing huge knees at Corbin. Nakamura plants Corbin face first on the mat and backs up in the corner. Corbin with Deep Six on Nakamura for a two count. Nakamura and Corbin exchange shots. Nakamura catches Corbin with a spin kick off the ropes. Nakamura drops a leg over the back of Corbin’s neck and tries to fire up the crowd in Philly. Corbin stays down as Nakamura fires up in the corner. Nakamura goes to pick up Corbin. Corbin with a low blow. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner via DQ: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, we see a shot of Baron Corbin smiling. Corbin rolls out and grabs his “Money in the Bank” briefcase. Corbin then slides back inside the ring and hits End of Days on Nakamura. Corbin exits the ring and heads to the back with his briefcase.

Really underwhelming match between Nakamura and Corbin, cheap heel finish with Corbin hitting the low blow was well done #WWEBattleground — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 24, 2017

Well that was boring live. – MT pic.twitter.com/VEyMsOBbNp — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 24, 2017

A promo for SummerSlam in Brooklyn next month is shown.

Backstage, Kevin Owens is warming up for his match with AJ Styles tonight.

Five Way Elimination Match

Winner advances to SummerSlam to face Naomi

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi heads to the ring. She will join Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton on commentary tonight for this match.

Lana with a big low kick to Charlotte early. Charlotte chops away at Lana in the corner as more brawling breaks out. Natalya with a roll up early on Charlotte for a two count. Tamina tosses Becky into Charlotte. Lana trips up Becky from the outside and launches her into the announce table at ringside. Lana with a kick to Natalya and pulls her out. Lana and Tamina team up taking shots at Charlotte. Lana catches Charlotte with a kick when Tamina holds her back. Tamina plants Charlotte with a quick suplex. Tamina and Lana kick away at Charlotte in the corner. Becky is back in throwing elbows at Lana. Charlotte and Becky with double exploders on Tamina and Lana. Charlotte with a reverse neckbreaker on Becky right as Natalya jumps back in with a low dropkick for another two count. Becky with kicks to Natalya followed by an exploder. Becky with another exploder to Lana. Tamina avoids an exploder and connects with a superkick. Tamina with a samoan drop on Natalya. Charlotte clotheslines Tamina, runs over and goes for a Figure Four that Natalya counters into a roll up for a two count. Natalya gets the Sharpshooter on Charlotte. Lana breaks it up. Lana covers Charlotte and gets a two count. Becky with an armbar on Lana. Tamina with a big superkick to Becky and a samoan drop. Tamina tackles Charlotte through the ropes. Lana is left alone with Becky, goes for a cover and Becky counters into an armbar. Tamina again breaks it up. Becky gets an armbar on Tamina. Tamina taps.

Tamina is eliminated.

Becky gets Lana down in the armbar. Lana taps out.

Lana is eliminated.

Natalya with a roll up on Becky Lynch for the pinfall.

Becky Lynch is eliminated.

Charlotte with a big boot on Natalya and Natalya kicks out. Charlotte goes for the Figure Four again and Natalya counters into a submission. Charlotte lifts Natalya up to her shoulders and powerbombs her down to the mat for a two count. Natalya gets her knees up when Charlotte connects with a moonsault off the top rope. Natalya tosses Charlotte into the corner and Charlotte’s neck hits with a thud. Natalya covers for the win.

Winner and new No. 1 Contender: Natalya

After the match, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi gets in the ring and offers to shake her hand to congratulate her. Natalya blows her off and leaves the ring.

Really like the move going with Natalya, we can only see Charlotte in so many championship matches by this point #WWEBattleground — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 24, 2017

Decent match. Didn't like the rapid eliminations. Moved my seats because someone smelled. – MT #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/2FxJC7bN8F — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 24, 2017

A video package runs hyping AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens tonight.

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

We get ring introductions for the champion AJ Styles and challenger Kevin Owens.

Owens with a kick and knees early to Styles. Styles with an arm drag on Owens spinning and hanging onto the arm of Owens. Owens pulls out the leg of Styles and trips him up. Styles pulls Owens down on the mat using his legs real quick. Owens catches Styles with a big elbow and Styles follows up with a big dropkick! On the outside, Styles sends Owens into the ring barricade with an irish whip. Styles misses a dive to Owens. Owens sends Styles crotch first into the steel ring post. Back inside, Owens with a senton splash for a two count.

