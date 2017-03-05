WWE Fastlane Results – 3/5/17 (Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg headlines)



WWE Fastlane Results

March 5, 2017

Milwaukee, Wisconson

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa defeated Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The show kicks off with a video package that highlights the biggest matches that are to come. Tonight, Bayley defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman, and Goldberg looks to become the WWE Universal Champion as he takes on the champion, Kevin Owens.

We go into the arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. This is the final PPV event before WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

Replays are shown from three weeks ago on RAW. Samoa Joe criticized Sami Zayn in a sit-down interview. Zayn responded, and Joe attacked him from behind.

The bell rings, and they circle the ring. Joe stares a hole through him while an “Olé” chant fires up. They lock hands, and Joe kicks him in the back of the leg. Zayn quickly goes to the corner to recover. Zayn comes out of the corner and hooks a side headlock. Joe whips him off and doesn’t go down on a shoulder block. Joe takes him down before striking away at him. Joe quickly applies a knee bar, but Zayn gets out. Joe jabs away at him before sending him into the ropes, but Zayn slingshots over him. Zayn goes for an arm drag, but Joe doesn’t go over. Zayn soon comes back and takes him down with a head-scissor takeover. Zayn punches away at him until the referee pulls him back. Joe turns him in the corner and punches him in the face. Joe kicks and punches away at him. Zayn comes back with a chop and some punches. Joe reverses a whip to the corner and hits a back elbow. Joe then takes him down with a quick enzuigiri. Joe is taking his time with him. Zayn tries to fight back, but Joe takes him down and applies a bow and arrow stretch. Zayn rolls out and picks up a one count. Joe quickly chops him down and jabs away at him. Zayn tries to fight back, but Joe quickly chops the knees and picks up a two count. Joe applies a surfboard stretch, but Zayn fights up and clotheslines him down. Zayn tries to get fired up. Zayn goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Joe elbows out. Joe tries to walk away, but Zayn catches him with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Zayn goes to the top rope, but Joe cuts him off. Zayn pushes him off and jumps over him. Joe quickly hits him with an inverted atomic drop. Joe immediately follows up with a big boot and a senton splash for a two count. Joe sends him to the corner and connects with a powerslam for a near fall.

Joe goes down to a knee and stalks Zayn. Joe jabs away at him and works away at him. Joe hits the ropes, but Zayn collapses to the mat. Joe just looks down at him. Zayn then catches him with an inside cradle for a two count. Zayn hits him with a boot and takes him down. Zayn goes to the top rope, but Joe cuts him off. Joe goes for a superplex, but Zayn fights out. Zayn goes for a sunset flip powerbomb, but Joe doesn’t go down. Zayn sweeps the feet, and Joe hits the top rope face first. Zayn goes for a Helluva Kick, but Joe takes him down with a one-armed slam. Joe then catches him with Coquina Clutch, and the referee calls it.

Winner by Referee’s Decision: Samoa Joe

Mike’s Thoughts: This was a good PPV debut for Samoa Joe. Sami Zayn was a great opponent for him. Joe looked dominant throughout and didn’t have to sell too much. I’m not sure what the plan is for Joe at WrestleMania, but they just did a really nice job making him look like an unstoppable, dangerous monster.

Charly Caruso asks Bayley about nerves before her big match. Bayley says she has tons of nerves and talks about Charlotte Flair’s undefeated PPV record. Bayley challenges Charlotte to leave Dana Brook in the locker room to find out who the better woman is. Nia Jax walks up to her and says she’s going to rip Bayley’s best friend to shreds. If Charlotte doesn’t take the title from her, she will.

Enzo and Cass make their way to the ring. Enzo does his usual shtick while the crowd sings along. They play up to the Milwaukee crowd. They came out swinging like a Milwaukee Brewer. Enzo calls them the “Mr. Clean Tag Team.” They claim they’re too sweet, but pretty soon it’ll be “Bada boom – realest champs in the room.” There will be only one word to describe them: S-A-W-F-T!

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Enzo and Cass vs. Anderson and Gallows (c’s)

Karl Anderson will start against Big Cass. Cass quickly gets him in the corner and chops away at him. Cass punches him down and tags Enzo in. Cass throws Enzo into Anderson. Gallows runs in, so Cass clotheslines him over the top rope. Cass then presses Enzo and throws him over the top rope onto Gallows. Enzo celebrates at ringside before putting Anderson in the ring. Gallows quickly distracts Enzo, and Anderson takes him down. Anderson floors him with a running knee and punches away at him. Gallows tags in, and he kicks Enzo before clubbing him down. Gallows uppercuts him and taunts the crowd. Gallows slams him down for a two count. Gallows applies a chin lock, but Enzo fights up. Gallows takes him down and tags in Anderson. Anderson slams him down and hits four knee drops for a two count. Anderson applies a chin lock and keeps Enzo grounded. Enzo fights back, but Anderson clubs him down. Enzo gets away from Anderson, but he’s soon taken down. Anderson pulls him out of the ring, and Enzo comes back with an enzuigiri. Enzo then sends Gallows into the ring post. Enzo goes for the tag, but Anderson cuts him off for a near fall. Anderson punches away at her before tagging Gallows in. Gallows peppers him with strikes for a two count. Gallows sends him to the corner, but Enzo sidesteps an avalanche. Enzo then avoids an elbow drop. Anderson is tagged in, and Enzo avoids him in the corner.

Big Cass is tagged in, and he shoulder blocks Anderson before hitting a fall-away slam. Cass splashes him in the corner and hits a second fall-away slam. Cass splashes him in the corner again and hits a sidewalk slam before dropping the Empire Elbow. Cass big boots Gallows off the apron, and Anderson rolls him up for a two count. Cass big boots Anderson and tags Enzo. They hit Bada Boom Shakalaka, but Gallows pulls Enzo out of the ring. Cass and Gallows brawl at ringside. Gallows sends him into the barricade. Enzo then wipes Gallows out with a dive off the apron. Anderson knees Enzo in the face and covers him. Enzo gets his foot on the bottom rope, but Gallows pushes it off. The referee counts the pin.

Winners and still WWE RAW Tag Team Champions: Anderson and Gallows

Mike’s Thoughts: Not really much of a match. Enzo in the ring just doesn’t work out for me. The guy just doesn’t look great in the ring, but he’s a hell of a talker. Anderson and Gallows have been made to look so weak in the last few weeks. They needed a good win, so they got it. Other than that, it was a match that was fine for RAW, but there was nothing special.

Mick Foley is backstage talking with Stephanie McMahon on the phone. Her flight is delayed and won’t make the show. Foley tells her to relax because he’s in charge, but she doesn’t trust him at all. Foley listens as she berates him before disconnecting.

Video Package: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

The bell rings, and Banks quickly goes on the offensive with some punches before Jax throws her off. Banks sidesteps her and continues to punch before Jax pushes her off. Banks hits a pair of dropkicks, but Jax doesn’t go down. Jax then takes her down. Jax hits a backbreaker before bending her over her knee. Banks fights out and goes for a roll-up, but Jax simply takes her down. Jax talks a little trash before covering for a two count. Jax stretches her out on the ropes before kicking her in the back. Jax puts her in the corner and drives her hip into her face. Jax then applies a surfboard stretch. Banks kicks her in the head to get out. Jax quickly throws her across the ring and stands over her. Jax then stretches her out some more before picking up a two count. Jax reapplies a surfboard stretch before slamming her down. Jax puts her in the corner and tries to whip her, but Banks hangs on. Jax quickly drives her into the turnbuckle and applies a torture rack. Jax does a few squats to showcase her power. Banks somehow turns it into a guillotine choke. Jax powers out, but Banks hooks it back on. Jax powers out, but Banks catches her with a sleeper hold. Banks keeps it applied, but Jax soon slams her off. Banks catches her with an elbow and a kick. Banks goes for a head-scissor, but Jax holds on. Banks then hits a DDT and applies the Bank Statement. Jax powers up and gets her off her feet, but Banks fights off. Jax then slams her down. Jax drops a leg. Jax picks her up by the hair and slings her around. Jax goes for a Samoan Drop, but Banks slides off and rolls her up for the upset.

Winner by Pinfall: Sasha Banks

Mike’s Thoughts: Not really a great match. Nia Jax has a good look for a monster woman, but she just isn’t polished enough for the main roster. Some of her offense looks fine, but some of it (particularly her strikes) look pretty rough. Banks pulling out the upset after being brutalized throughout the whole match was what it was. I think Jax should have attacked her after the match to keep that monster aura going, but they didn’t go that route.

Rusev and Jinder Mahal were arguing in Mick Foley’s office on the Kickoff Show. Foley said he would give each of them a singles match tonight. Foley said they can go down to the ring together to figure out who goes first. Rusev and Mahal are not on the same page at all.

Jinder Mahal and Rusev make separate entrances. They start brawling in the ring. It goes outside, and Mahal sends him into the ring post. Mahal then knees him in the head and gets in the ring. He’ll face Cesaro first. Cesaro makes his entrance with his tag team partner, Sheamus.

Jinder Mahal vs. Cesaro w/ Sheamus

They circle the ring, and Mahal taunts the crowd. They lock up, and Cesaro applies a waistlock. Mahal hooks the arm and applies a hammerlock. Cesaro takes him down, but Mahal quickly gets to the ropes to keep him back. Mahal kicks and punches him back before sending him hard into the corner. Mahal forearms him in the back a few times before Cesaro comes back with a forearm to the face for a two count. Cesaro then hits a double stomp before hitting a deadlift gutwrench suplex for a two count. Cesaro applies a side headlock before being whipped off. Cesaro counters a leapfrog into a backbreaker for a near fall. Cesaro grabs his lower back in pain. Cesaro catches him on the apron and goes for a deadlift superplex, but his back gives out. Mahal sweeps the legs and dropkicks him in the back. Mahal works on the back before clotheslining him down for a two count. Mahal applies a stretch, but Cesaro fights up and goes for a suplex, but he can’t get him up. Mahal takes him down with a running knee for another two count. Mahal continues to attack him before Cesaro comes back with some uppercuts. Cesaro tries for a suplex again, but his back is too hurt. Mahal sends him hard into the corner and digs his knee into his face. Mahal tries for a suplex, but Cesaro counters and finally connects with a suplex. The crowd is completely dead for this. Mahal gets to his feet first and punches him. Cesaro comes back with some uppercuts before starting the Uppercut Train. Cesaro drops him onto the middle rope and hits the Swiss-19. Cesaro hits a cross-body block off the top rope for a two count. Cesaro goes for a Cesaro Swing, but Mahal grabs the bottom rope. Mahal quickly takes Cesaro down. Rusev finally gets to his feet at ringside. Cesaro floors Mahal with a Very European Uppercut for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Cesaro

Rusev gets in the ring and looks down at Mahal. Rusev sends him shoulder-first into the ring post before viciously punching away at him. Rusev shoulders away at him in the corner before superkicking him down. Big Show’s music hits, so that’s who Rusev will be facing.

Rusev w/ Lana vs. The Big Show

Big Show immediately big boots him down before chopping away at him. Big Show shushes the crowd before chopping him again. Rusev gets out of the ring to recover. Big Show follows him out and shoves him into the barricade. Big Show gets him in the ring and takes him down. Big Show stands on him and chokes him on the ropes. Big Show head-butts him down. Big Show sends him to the corner for an avalanche. Rusev can’t get anything going here. Big Show chokes him on the ropes and hits the Final Cut for a two count. Big Show kicks him in the ribs, but Rusev starts fighting back. Rusev goes for a clothesline, but Big Show doesn’t go down. Rusev tries again for the same result. Rusev hits the ropes, and Big Show clotheslines him twice. Big Show avalanches him in the corner and hits the ropes, but Rusev chop blocks the knee. Rusev kicks away at him for a two count. Rusev works over the knee. Big Show gets out and hits a sidewalk slam for a two count. Rusev quickly gets out of the ring to recover. Big Show pulls him up to the apron, but Rusev snaps him off the top rope. Big Show goes for a Chokeslam, but Rusev gets out and kicks him in the head. Rusev kicks him in the head a second time before hitting one more for good measure. Rusev picks up a near fall. Rusev stomps the spine and goes for the Accolade, but Big Show pushes him out of the ring. Rusev quickly gets back in, and Big Show floors him with a Chokeslam. Big Show pulls the straps down and hits a second Chokeslam. Big Show then picks him up for one final Chokeslam. Big Show puts him in the corner and balls up his fist. Rusev just sits in the corner. Big Show hits a Knockout Punch and picks up the decisive victory.

Winner by Pinfall: The Big Show

Mike’s Thoughts: Wow — that just would not end. That was just brutal. That was a time waster if there ever was one. Seeing Jinder Mahal wrestle a singles match on a PPV, even though PPVs aren’t what they used to be, is just unacceptable. Seeing him get more offense than Rusev was rough too. Rusev was really demolished throughout his match against Big Show. I wonder if Rusev is going to be suspended or something. Yikes. This sucked all around.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Kevin Owens. Owens says Goldberg hasn’t beaten anyone other than Brock Lesnar in years. Owens has been beating everyone. Goldberg doesn’t have a chance against him tonight. He’s the best, and not even the mighty Goldberg can change that. This is the Kevin Owens Show tonight, tomorrow, and for as long as he wants it to be.

Austin Aries will be on commentary for the next match.

Video Package: Austin Aries will be coming to the Cruiserweight Division

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

“Gentleman” Jack Gallagher vs. Neville (c)

