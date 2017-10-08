

WWE Hell in a Cell Results

October 8, 2017

Detroit, Michigan

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin def. The Hype Bros during the Kickoff Show.

A video package runs focusing on the history of the Hell in a Cell match. The focus turns to The New Day vs. The Usos, Natalya vs. Charlotte, Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens tonight on this Smackdown-only show.

We go live to Detroit where WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day head to the ring. They kick off the show in our first of two Hell in a Cell matches tonight.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Hell in a Cell Match

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

Before the match, New Day cut a promo on The Usos. It appears we are getting Xavier Woods and Big E representing the team tonight inside Hell in a Cell.

Tom Phillips noted we are under Tornado Tag Team rules tonight.

The bell rings after the referee locks the cell door shut. Woods and Big E are indeed representing New Day tonight with Kofi Kingston on the outside. All four men bail and get weapons from under the ring. The Usos have a kendo stick and steel chair. Big E and Xavier Woods get kendo sticks as well. Woods with a big forearm to Jimmy. Woods has a chain and wraps it around his wrist. Woods drops a fist over Jimmy using the chain for a two count. Big E misses a dive and hits the structure steel. Woods with a dropkick to Jey. Jimmy over the top taking out Woods. Big E spears Jimmy into the side of the cell this time through the ropes. Woods hits Jey with the trombone. Big E pulls out a second trombone and hits Jey a second time with it. Big E hands Woods a cow bell and he hits Jey with it a few times. Big E finds a gong and Woods cracks it over Jey’s back. Jimmy launches a chair at Woods. Jey with a superkick to Big E for a two count. The Usos have kendo sticks and start cracking them over Big E. Jey with a splash to Woods against the cell. Big E with an overhead belly to belly to Jey. Jimmy is sent into the steel post back first. Big E launches Jimmy off the ring apron into the knees of Woods on the floor! Woods with a shot off the top rope on Jimmy and Jey breaks up the pinfall attempt. Big E sends Jey over the top rope. Woods is pulling out a ton of kendo sticks. Woods with shots to Jey against the cell. They pin Jey in the corner of the cell using the sticks inside the cell structure. Jey breaks free and cracks a stick over Big E’s back and lands a superkick on Woods. Jimmy eats a forearm from Big E, but kicks Big E in the head onto the shoulders of Jey. Jimmy dives and sends Big E back first into the cell structure! The Usos with a double splash off the top rope on Big E. Big E kicks out. The Usos can’t believe it. The Usos have two sets of handcuffs. They cuff Big E to the bottom rope near a corner. Both hands of Woods are in cuffs now. Woods is hung up on the corner by the cuffs and The Usos crack kendo sticks off his chest. Big E breaks free and hits a belly to belly on Jey. Big E drives Jimmy into the cell structure. Big E does this a second time taking out both Usos. Big Ending and Jimmy kicks out. Jimmy with superkicks to Big E and a double superkick by The Usos on Big E. The Usos are up top and connect with a double splash over Big E. Woods with the last second save. Woods with headbutts as he is still in cuffs. Jey with kendo sticks to the ribs of Woods as Jimmy holds him back. The Usos place a chair over Woods, go up to the top ropre again and hit another double splash over Woods for the win.

Winners and new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

Backstage, AJ Styles reacts to Tye Dillinger being added to the previously scheduled WWE United States Championship match involving Baron Corbin. He wants to make the best of a bad opportunity tonight even with the odds stacked against him.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Lock up and Rusev drops Orton early with a shoulder block. Rusev avoids an early RKO attempt and bails. Back inside, Orton drops Rusev and stomps away. Rusev knocks Orton off the ring apron and Orton lands side first over the ring barricade. Rusev with a fallaway slam to Orton against the barricade on the outside. Back inside, Rusev with a big kick to the upper back of Orton. Rusev with a spinning heel kick that levels Orton. Rusev drops repeated elbows over the chest of Orton. Rusev connects with the steel post in the corner. Orton with a series of clotheslines. Orton catches Rusev with his snap powerslam. Rusev with a fallaway slam and kick to the head of Orton combo for a two count. Orton bails and Rusev catches him with a superkick on the outside. Orton connects with his DDT off the ropes on Rusev. Rusev rolls and goes for the Accolade. Orton with an RKO for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

