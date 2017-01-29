WWE Royal Rumble Results – 1/29/17 (Live from San Antonio, 30 Man Royal Rumble, championship matches)

WWE Royal Rumble Results
January 29, 2017
San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com
Live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble will begin tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT).
The following is advertised for tonight’s main card:
30 Man Royal Rumble Match
The following names are confirmed with 8 spots open.
The Undertaker
Goldberg
Brock Lesnar
Big Show
Dean Ambrose
The Miz
Sami Zayn
Dolph Ziggler
Big E
Xavier Woods
Kofi Kingston
Bray Wyatt
Randy Orton
Luke Harper
Mojo Rawley
Braun Strowman
Chris Jericho
Baron Corbin
Cesaro
Sheamus
Big Cass
Rusev
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
WWE Universal Championship – No DQ Match
Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville