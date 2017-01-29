WWE Royal Rumble Results – 1/29/17 (Live from San Antonio, 30 Man Royal Rumble, championship matches)



WWE Royal Rumble Results

January 29, 2017

San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)

The following is advertised for tonight’s main card:

30 Man Royal Rumble Match

The following names are confirmed with 8 spots open.

The Undertaker

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big Show

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Baron Corbin

Cesaro

Sheamus

Big Cass

Rusev

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship – No DQ Match

Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville