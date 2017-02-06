WWE RAW Results – 2/6/17 (Goldberg returns, Seth Rollins update)



WWE RAW Results

February 6, 2017

Portland, Oregon

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

A video recaps Triple H’s explanation to Seth Rollins last week. After weeks of calling him out, Triple H finally showed up. Triple H talks about giving Rollins the opportunity only for him to spit in his face. Just as Rollins was making his way to the ring to confront him, Samoa Joe debuted and viciously attacked him. Joe destroyed him and left him unconscious with the Coquina Clutch.

Samoa Joe addresses his actions from last week

Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon are in the ring. Foley welcomes the hottest free agent of the New Era, Samoa Joe. Foley was forced to say that. Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring dressed in a suit. The crowd chants, “You sold out.” McMahon reintroduces Samoa Joe to the crowd. Foley reluctantly takes out a contract. McMahon asks why he sounds upset. Is he upset she had to do his job for him again? Foley says he’s been a big fan of Samoa Joe, but he’s not a fan of how he got his WWE contract or the people he’s associating himself with.

Joe grabs a microphone and gets in Foley’s face. Joe says it took him eighteen years to stand in this ring. While Foley claims to be a big fan, one man opened the door and gave him an opportunity. If loyalty to that man means coming out and putting Seth Rollins on the shelf, then so be it. The whole locker room is on notice. He’ll come out here night after night, beat down the heroes, and choke them out. When they wake up, he’ll do it all over again. The destroyer has arrived and there is nothing you can do about it. Joe then signs the contract to make him a member of RAW.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he makes his way to the ring to a big reception. Reigns gets in the ring and introduces himself as the baddest man to step foot in WWE. From the moment Joe signed that contract, that means he’s in his yard. Joe can shut his mouth or he’ll cave it in. Foley tries to stop them. Joe may have loyalty to one man, but he’s still the General Manager, which means he has loyalty to everyone in the building. Foley books Samoa Joe to face Roman Reigns tonight! The crowd reacts huge to that. McMahon taps Joe on the shoulder, and he finally leaves the ring.

The commentators will give us an update on Seth Rollins’ injury later tonight.

Goldberg will be on RAW to answer Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge. Bayley is walking backstage with Sheamus and Cesaro. She’ll face Nia Jax, next.

Mike’s Thoughts: Quick and easy way to get the show started. Not much in terms of story given to Samoa Joe other than he’s been waiting eighteen years to get here and is loyal to Triple H. This was very good use of Roman Reigns. I particularly liked how they threw in that the ring was “his yard,” something The Undertaker has claimed for the last two decades. The reaction to the Joe/Reigns match was big. This was my pick for a WrestleMania match for a while. It’s obviously not going to happen this year at WrestleMania, but it’ll be cool to get a taste of this natural and easy rivalry. Overall, this was a really good way to start the show.

