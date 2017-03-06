WWE RAW Results – 3/6/17 (Fastlane fallout, Cruiserweight Title)



WWE RAW Results

February 27, 2017

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE RAW will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Scheduled for tonight is the fallout from Fastlane on Sunday night where Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in 21 seconds to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Also scheduled is a medical update on Seth Rollins regarding his current rehab and Neville defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Rich Swann.