WWE RAW Results – 5/15/17 (Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for IC Title)



WWE RAW Results

May 15, 2017

Newark, New Jersey

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

The show opens with a video package focusing on Braun Strowman trying to take out Roman Reigns after WWE Payback. Footage from last week in London is shown of Reigns confronting Strowman and going after his injured elbow.

The RAW opening hits. We go live inside the Prudential Center in New Jersey where a big display of pyro goes off. Michael Cole is the first to welcome us to the show.

Kurt Angle kicks off RAW in New Jersey

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle opens the show and heads to the ring. Angle talks about Roman Reigns “settling the score” with Braun Strowman last week. He says Strowman suffered a shattered elbow, flew back to the United States and underwent surgery. Angle says Strowman may be out of action for up to six months. He notes that Strowman set his sights on the Universal Championship and asks who will now challenge Brock Lesnar for the championship. Angle gave it a lot of thought and it has to be earned, not given. He says at Extreme Rules for the first time ever, we will have a Fatal Five Way match and the winner will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Angle has given thought to who those five will be. He reveals the five: Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns.

Angle promises Extreme Rules will be historical.

Here comes Roman Reigns to interrupt.

Angle stays in the ring as Reigns gets inside with a mic in hand. Very mixed reaction for Reigns in Newark tonight. Reigns says we don’t need a Fatal Five Way match because he is the No. 1 Contender. “This is my yard. I beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. I put Strowman in that ambulance. And I’m the only guy around here that can beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.” Finn Balor interrupts and has something to say.

Balor brings up he was the first ever Universal Champion. “Oh and I never lost my title,” adds Balor. He says if Reigns wants a “piece of the beast”, the line starts behind him. Reigns tells Balor he has a lot of heart, but he doesn’t have the killer instinct to beat Brock. Balor brings up beating Reigns during his first night on RAW.

Samoa Joe interrupts. He says Reigns and Balor have it wrong. Joe says it is about two things: actions and results. He talks about choking out Seth Rollins. Joe suggests he will win the Fatal Five Way match and will go on to face Brock Lesnar.

The lights go out. When they come back on, Bray Wyatt is standing in the middle of the ring and has a mic in hand. Wyatt says the beast is approaching and they are all really scared. “You will cower. You will fall. And you will run,” says Wyatt.

Here comes Seth Rollins. He says Extreme Rules is still many weeks away and that New Jersey didn’t come here for talking. Rollins says he came here to fight Samoa Joe. Rollins and Joe start brawling at the end of the ramp. Wyatt attacks Balor. Reigns tosses Wyatt out. Rollins works the left knee of Joe against the ropes. Joe limps up the ramp. Wyatt with a shot on Rollins sending him out of the ring. Reigns with a Superman to Wyatt. Rollins with right hands to Wyatt. Balor with a double dropkick to both Wyatt and Rollins at ringside. Balor goes up to the top turnbuckle, Reigns misses a Superman and Balor with a Sling Blade takedown. Reigns rolls out of the ring. Balor hits the ropes and dives over the top rope taking out both Reigns and Rollins at ringside to close the opening segment.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus is next.

Backstage, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are arguing with Roman Reigns nearby. Kurt Angle breaks it up and books Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt and Reigns vs. Balor.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Jeff goes after Sheamus immediately in the corner. Jeff avoids a Brogue Kick and gets a roll up for a quick two count. Jeff tosses Sheamus over the top rope and dropkicks him through the ropes. Sheamus catches Jeff trying to dive out and slams him against the barricade.

Back live, Sheamus drops a big knee on Jeff off the corner. Some loud “DELETE” chants in New Jersey tonight. Sheamus catches Jeff with a quick scoop slam. Jeff with a quick kick away dropkick to Sheamus. Jeff with an atomic drop and jumping low blow combo. Sheamus catches Jeff with a big knee to the face for a close two count. Sheamus catches Jeff with double boots in the corner and pulls himself up to the top turnbuckle. Jeff catches Sheamus with a modified Twist of Fate/Stunner off the corner for another close two count. Cesaro jumps up on the ring apron to distract Jeff. Matt pulls him off. Sheamus catches Matt with a big boot. Jeff with a Twist of Fate to Sheamus. Jeff goes up top and connects with a nasty looking Swantom Bomb over Sheamus. Jeff gets the pinfall for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

After the match, Matt and Jeff Hardy celebrate the win.

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Footage from last week’s match is shown. The replay shows Fox got her shoulder up as Banks got the pinfall on her. Banks with a shoulder block early on Fox. Banks catches Fox with a kick to the face. Fox fires back with a kick of her own from the corner. Fox with a northern lights suplex on Banks for a two count. Banks with repeated clothesline takedowns and a dropkick to Fox. Banks with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors to Fox. Fox with a roll up on Banks from the corner and Banks kicks out. Fox holds on to the ropes to avoid a backcracker. Fox tosses Banks out and Banks grabs her knee. Banks with a small package for another two count on Fox. Fox catches Banks with a big scissors kick to get the pinfall.

Winner: Alicia Fox

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz is next.

AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin is announced for tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live in Manchester, New Hampshire.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

Miz bails to the corner early to avoid Ambrose. Ambrose with chops to Miz. Miz with a big boot to Ambrose in the corner. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker that drops Miz.

Back live, Miz catches Ambrose with a shot off the top turnbuckle for a two count. During the break, we see Miz driving Ambrose shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Miz with his inverted DDT and neckbreaker combo on Ambrose. Ambrose dumps Miz over the top rope. Ambrose catches Miz with a suicide dive sending Miz into the barricade. Ambrose with an elbow and running bulldog combo. Ambrose with a roll up on Miz for a close two count. Ambrose and Miz counter finisher attempts. Miz misses a shot in the corner. Ambrose catches Miz with a flying elbow off the corner for a two count. Miz catches Ambrose with a kick to the face, avoids Ambrose’s clothesline off the ropes and catches Ambrose with the Skull Crushing Finale. Ambrose kicks out! Miz can’t believe it. Ambrose clotheslines Miz over the top rope. Ambrose goes up top. Miz puts Maryse in front of him at ringside. Ambrose doesn’t carry, jumps, Maryse moves and Ambrose catches Miz with a flying elbow. Ambrose tosses Miz back in. Maryse is distracting the referee. Ambrose blocks a low blow attempt by Miz. Ambrose then low blow kicks Miz in front of the referee. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner via DQ: The Miz

Still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dean Ambrose

Backstage, Finn Balor is asked about facing Roman Reigns tonight. He says the ring might by Roman’s yard, but WWE is his universe.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is heading to the ring.

Bayley confronts Alexa Bliss

Back live, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has a mic in hand. She runs down Newark and calls it the “sweat glands of America.” Bliss calls them the poster children of failure. She says tonight they get to witness a winner. The New Jersey crowd starts a “WHAT” chant. Bliss if you are a failure say what. Here comes Bayley to interrupt.

Bayley says at Extreme Rules she is invoking her rematch clause. Bliss suggests Bayley is jet lagged from the European tour. She says Bayley will never get “extreme.” Bliss says Bayley is a good girl and she already had her moment in the sun. “But it’s over. So Bayley, why don’t you be a good little girl and sit at the kiddie table where you belong and leave the championships to the adults.” Bayley attacks Bliss sending her out of the ring. Bliss fires back with a shot and gets a kendo stick from under the ring. Bliss is back in and cracks it over the back of Bayley. Bayley falls out of the ring screaming in pain. Bliss smiles.

Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and TJP.

Backstage, The Miz is upset at what Dean Ambrose did to him earlier tonight. Miz says he should be champion right now. Angle books a rematch between Ambrose and Miz at Extreme Rules. Miz says that isn’t good enough and wants a rule where the title can change hands on a DQ. Angle says consider it done, but wants Miz to change his tone. Maryse starts yelling at Angle in French. Maryse yells back. Elias Samson walks up playing his guitar. Angle asks if he can help him. Samson walks off continuing to play his guitar.

Neville vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship is set for Extreme Rules.

Cruiserweight Tag Team Match

Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher vs. Neville and TJP

We start with Austin Aries and Neville. Neville quickly tags in TJP. Aries with a big chop to TJP and knocks Neville off the corner. Tag to Jack Gallagher. They attempt a double team irish whip and TJP bails to the outside. Aries jumps over and takes out Neville and TJP.

Back live, TJP has the tag and is working over Aries. Neville gets the tag and starts stomping away at Aries. Neville dumps Aries out of the ring. TJP with shots to Aries with the referee distracted. Tag back to TJP who chokes Aries with his boot in the corner. TJP with a headlock on Aries to keep him grounded. Newark is losing interest and starting “CM PUNK” chants. Hot tag to Gallagher who tosses TJP over his head. Gallagher with another side slam toss. Gallagher kicks TJP in the corner. Aries cuts off Neville inside the ring. TJP with a chop block to the bad knee of Aries. Gallagher with a dropkick to TJP and Neville. Aries jumps off the top rope and takes out Neville on the outside. Neville holds the leg of Gallaghter. Aries attacks Neville with an elbow. TJP with the Detonation Kick on Gallagher for the win.

Winners: Neville and TJP

Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T plug WWE Network content.

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor is up next.

Backstage, Bayley is getting looked at by medical staff. Kurt Angle walks up and says those kendo sticks are no joke. He says she doesn’t have to put on a brave face and suggests she can have a straight up wrestling match with Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. Bayley says that isn’t fair and she wants a chance to prove her wrong. “I want my championship back. And I’m ready to get extreme,” says Bayley. Angle books Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Backstage, R-Truth apologizes to Goldust about last week. Goldust tells him not to worry about it and wants to show everyone what they are about tonight.

Finn Balor heads to the ring for his match with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

