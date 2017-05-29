WWE RAW Results – 5/29/17 (Reigns vs. Rollins, Extreme Rules go home)



WWE RAW Results

May 29, 2017

Macon, Georgia

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The show kicks off with a video commemorating Memorial Day in the United States. It’s narrated by John Cena and contains audio quotes from famous men of the Army and former Presidents Obama and Reagan. It’s another example of the WWE’s video department coming through with a well done presentation.

The RAW video plays, and we go into the arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. Tonight, we’ll see Finn Bálor take on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat Match. We’ll also see Roman Reigns take on Seth Rollins.

Miz TV with special guests Sheamus and Cesaro

The Miz and Maryse make their way to the ring for another edition of Miz TV. Miz will take on Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules. If Ambrose gets disqualified, he loses the title. The Miz welcomes the crowd to the most must-see WWE talkshow in history, Miz TV. The “It” Couple feels real good, and they kiss in the ring. This Sunday, he gets his hands on Dean Ambrose, who is a lying, backstabbing, cheating thief who stole his title. Two weeks ago, he earned an opportunity to challenge for the title, and Ambrose intentionally disqualified himself. Miz then demanded another match from Kurt Angle. When you know your opponent is a habitual rule breaker, you make a match where if they break the rules they lose the title. Replays are shown of The Miz lightly attacking Elias Sampson to get Ambrose disqualified last week on RAW. Sampson then laid out Ambrose. The Miz and Maryse are seen happily clapping at that footage. If that happens this Sunday, he automatically wins and becomes a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Speaking of former and future champions, his guests are Cesaro and Sheamus.

Sheamus and Cesaro make their way to the ring to some light boos from the crowd. Miz thanks them for being on the show because no two superstars have worked harder in WWE than them, other than him. They deserve to become champions. They have scratched and clawed for a big moment. They earned a big moment at WrestleMania only for The Hardy Boyz to show up unannounced, get handed an opportunity, and stole their spotlight. Cesaro says it is a shameful thing. Sheamus says the biggest shame in this whole thing is everyone turned their backs on Cesaro when The Hardy Boyz showed up. A “DELETE” chant fires up. Sheamus says they have no loyalty. They’re fickle and all about the new toy. They’ll break the new toy at Extreme Rules and win back their RAW Tag Team Championships. Miz says they have been victimized by the crowd. They don’t see the greatness in the ring. They start to lightly boo, so he puts his hand up. Miz says he elevated the Intercontinental Championship, and Ambrose dragged it through the trash. The title needs a comeback. After Extreme Rules, The Miz’ Intercontinental Comeback tour will headline arenas worldwide.

Dean Ambrose’s music hits, and he comes out to a nice reception. Ambrose stands in front of the ring. Ambrose says he doesn’t always make great decisions like running headfirst into situations like this. He sees three buttheads in the ring and wants to shut their mouths. Miz says there are three of them and one of him. Either he’s crazy or he’s stupid. A “DELETE” chant fires up. Ambrose says you can call him crazy, but not stupid. The Hardy Boyz’ theme song hits, and they join Ambrose on the ramp. They charge the ring, but Miz quickly gets out of the ring. Ambrose and The Hardy Boyz clear Sheamus and Cesaro from the ring.

The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose and The Hardy Boyz

We join the match in progress to see Matt Hardy tag in Jeff Hardy. They take Cesaro down and double team him for a two count. Jeff hits a snapmare and dropkicks him in the back of the head. Matt tags in and comes off the second rope with an elbow to the arm. Matt knocks Sheamus off the apron, and Cesaro uppercuts Matt down. The Miz is tagged in, and he stomps away at Matt before tagging Sheamus in. Sheamus uppercuts Matt and clubs away at him. Sheamus hits a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Sheamus applied a chin lock, but Matt fights out. Sheamus quickly knees him down and starts the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but stops when the crowd starts counting. Cesaro tags in and jumps off the second rope with an elbow for a two count. Cesaro applies a chin lock, but Matt fights up. Cesaro takes him down and boots Jeff off the apron. Matt hits a back body drop and tags in Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose hits some running forearms before hitting a clothesline. Ambrose knocks Miz off the apron and hits a plancha. Ambrose snaps Cesaro off the top rope and leaps over him. Ambrose goes for Dirty Deeds, but Cesaro reverses it. They seem confused momentarily. Sheamus blind tags in, and Ambrose gets him out of the ring. Cesaro grabs Ambrose’s ankle, but Jeff baseball slides him. Ambrose rolls Sheamus up for a two count. Ambrose then connects with a swinging neckbreaker. Ambrose goes to the top rope, but Miz distracts him. Sheamus knees Ambrose off the top rope to the floor.

We come back from the break to see The Miz kicking away at Ambrose a la Daniel Bryan. Ambrose ducks a big kick and rolls him up for a two count. Miz quickly big boots him down for a two count. Cesaro tags in, and he kicks Ambrose before sending him to the corner. Ambrose avoids a running uppercut, and the momentum takes Cesaro out of the ring. Miz runs in, and Ambrose gets him out of the ring. Miz pulls Jeff off the apron, and Matt attacks him. Ambrose has no one to tag. Sheamus tags in, and he hits an assisted White Noise with Cesaro for a near fall. Sheamus puts Ambrose on the top rope and goes for a Super White Noise, but Ambrose slides off and punches him down to the mat. Ambrose hits a flying elbow drop. Cesaro quickly tags in, but Ambrose hits a Lunatic Lariat.

They totally botch a hot tag to Matt Hardy because he’s not supposed to be tagged in. Jeff then awkwardly tags in. Jeff punches away at Miz, who was also tagged in, and hits a running forearm followed by an inverted atomic drop, a double leg drop to the midsection, and a dropkick to the face. Miz counters a Twist of Fate, and Matt tags in. They hit Miz with Poetry in Motion, and Matt hits a Side Effect, but Sheamus breaks it up. Jeff hits Sheamus with a Twist of Fate, and Cesaro uppercuts him. Ambrose then hits Cesaro with Dirty Deeds before wiping out Sheamus with a suicide dive. Matt hits a weird Twist of Fate on Miz, and Jeff follows up with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Dean Ambrose and The Hardy Boyz

The commentators are shown talking when Corey Graves gets a message and walks off.

Later tonight, Alexa Bliss will have an episode of “This Is Your Life” for Bayley to prove she’s not extreme.

Kurt Angle is seen looking confounded staring at a phone. Angle is incredulous as he reads something about how he is a disgrace to the WWE and his Olympic Gold Medal. Corey Graves is seen next to him. Graves says Angle has this place running like a well oiled machine. Graves wanted to give him a heads up on the information he has and will help him anyway he can. Angle says if this is true, it could ruin him. Graves walks off while Angle looks concerned.

Elias Sampson is in the middle of the ring strumming his guitar. Sampson sings about taking on Dean Ambrose last week. Zac Evans, a local jobber, is in the ring.

Elias Sampson vs. Zac Evans

The bell rings, and Sampson angrily stares at Evans. They lock up, and Sampson knees him down. Sampson wrenches the arm and slams him down. Sampson rips at the arm, but Evans fights back with some chops. Sampson head-butts him down before hitting a clothesline. Sampson viciously punches away at him until the referee backs him up. Sampson turns him inside out by sending him into the corner. Sampson slams his chest off the apron a few times before twisting him around the ring post. Sampson kicks and punches him. Sampson hits a rolling cutter for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Elias Sampson

Corey Graves rejoins the commentary team. Graves isn’t saying anything about what he showed to Kurt Angle.

Coming up next, Finn Bálor takes on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe is watching Finn Bálor’s WWE 24 show. Charly Caruso asks him about his match. Joe says he’s learning how to better hurt Bálor. Joe knows him very well. Bálor has a heart that can’t be matched, but he can break his body. As for Bray Wyatt…

Bray Wyatt’s video flashes on the screen to interrupt him. Wyatt says he’s the Devil Joe doesn’t know. Wyatt knows that Joe is from a generation of warriors hellbent on glory. Joe is blind. Wyatt sees a future where a Beast runs wild on civilization. Wyatt sees a world where the Beast screams with a deafening noise. Only one can defeat the Beast, and he is the Eater of Worlds. Wyatt will not turn away from this fight. He will stand up. The others should give in to their fear and run.

Finn Bálor makes his entrance. The triple threat is next.

Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt

The bell rings, and Wyatt sits down in the corner before leaving the ring. Joe stares at him. Bálor attacks Joe from behind and punches at him. Joe comes back with some jabs and knees to the midsection. Joe chops the chest and talks some trash. Bálor leaps over Joe and hits a kick to the side of the head. Bálor throws Joe out of the ring, and Joe throws Wyatt into the ring. Wyatt turns and sees Bálor staring at him. Bálor punches away at him, but Wyatt viciously elbows him back. Wyatt attacks, but Bálor comes back with a strike combination. Bálor stares at Joe, who is watching outside. Wyatt goes to the top rope, but Bálor kicks him off the top rope. Joe breaks up the pin and head-butts Bálor. Joe viciously knees away at the midsection before sending him out of the ring. Joe grabs Wyatt, but Bálor attacks him from behind. Wyatt throws Bálor out of the ring and points at Joe. Wyatt grabs Joe, but Bálor attacks him from behind and stomps him down. Bálor then kicks Joe in the face. Wyatt quickly forearms him in the face, and they hit the ropes. Wyatt then annihilates him with a flying body block. A “Let’s go Bálor” chant fires up. Wyatt punches Bálor and hits a throat thrust to the corner. Wyatt puts him on the top rope, but Bálor punches him back. Joe attacks Wyatt and gets him out of the ring. Joe punches Bálor and goes to the second rope. Bálor blocks a superplex. Wyatt comes in, and they do the Tower of Doom spot with a powerbomb/superplex combination. Wyatt arcs his back in the corner and goes for Sister Abigail on Bálor, but Joe interrupts with a Coquina Clutch attempt. Bálor kicks Joe in the face and stomps him a few times. Joe then rolls out of the ring next to Wyatt. Bálor then wipes them both out with a diving summersault senton to the floor.

We come back from the break to see Joe punching away at Bálor in the corner. Wyatt is watching Joe work. They then send Bálor into the ropes for a double shoulder block. Wyatt and Joe take turns kicking Bálor. Joe chokes him on the middle rope, and Wyatt follows up with another choke. Bálor makes a comeback on both men before backing Joe to the corner. Wyatt then attacks him from behind. Wyatt puts Bálor in the corner, and Joe avalanches him. Joe then holds Bálor up for Wyatt to avalanche. Wyatt and Joe then taunt the crowd. Bálor tries to fight back, but Joe hits an inverted atomic drop followed by a big boot and a senton splash. Wyatt then hits the ropes and hits a senton splash. Joe then hits the ropes, and Wyatt clotheslines him down before kicking him out of the ring. Wyatt smiles while he looks down at Bálor. Bálor gets out of a uranage and hits an overhead kick.

Bálor boots Wyatt back and hits a pair of running elbows followed by a dropkick. Joe gets in the ring and clotheslines him. Joe splashes Wyatt in the corner before hitting an enzuigiri. Joe charges, but Bálor sends him out of the ring. Bálor knocks Wyatt off the apron and baseball slides Joe. Bálor hits a running kick on Joe before dropkicking Wyatt into the barricade. Bálor then runs around ringside and dropkicks Joe into the barricade. Bálor gets Joe in the ring and chops him a few times. Joe comes back with a uranage out of nowhere. Joe goes for a Coquina Clutch, but Bálor counters out and hits a double stomp. Wyatt tries for a Sister Abigail on Bálor, but Bálor takes him down and hits a double stomp to the midsection. Bálor goes for a Sling Blade on Joe, but Joe counters and slams him down. Bálor rolls out of the ring. Wyatt scares Joe with a crabwalk. Wyatt then hits Joe with Sister Abigail. Bálor awkwardly attacks Wyatt from behind before hitting a Sling Blade. Bálor dropkicks Wyatt into the corner. Bálor hits Wyatt with a Coup de Grâce. Joe sends Bálor into the ring post and pins Wyatt for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Samoa Joe

Mike Rome is backstage with Seth Rollins. Rollins is asked about facing Roman Reigns. Rollins says over the past few months, he’s gotten to know Samoa Joe well. If there’s anyone on RAW he’s more familiar with than Joe, it’s his opponent, Roman Reigns. They have a complicated history. They had some great times as partners during The Shield and some not so great times. Rollins knows every time he’s in the ring with Reigns it’s a war. Rollins also knows that he owns Roman Reigns. Tonight won’t be any different. When he takes his right knee, which was his greatest weakness and is now a strength, and crushes Reigns with it, he’ll be the favorite heading into Sunday. This Sunday at Extreme Rules, he’s changing the course of WWE.

Sasha Banks is seen talking with Rich Swann. Swann will be in action, next.

Cruiserweight Match

Noam Dar w/ Alicia Fox vs. Rich Swann w/ Sasha Banks

Dar attacks Swann from behind, but Swann makes a quick comeback. Dar quickly takes him back down and works on the arm. Dar uppercuts him down and rips at the face. Dar continues to work at the arm. Swann elbows him back and drops him into the ropes. Swann punches back at him and clotheslines him down. Swann kicks him before hitting a summersault leg drop for a two count. Swann kicks him in the face before setting him up. Swann goes to the middle rope. Alicia Fox distracts him on the apron, so Sasha Banks takes her down. Swann then connects with a Phoenix Splash for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Rich Swann

Rich Swann dances in the ring, and he invites Sasha Banks to dance as well. She awkwardly dances.

Roman Reigns takes on Seth Rollins in tonight’s main event.

Charly Caruso is backstage with The Revival. She mentions they haven’t been in action in six weeks. Dash shows off his wired jaw. Dawson does the talking. She mentions Enzo Amore being found unconscious. Dawson says they weren’t even here last week and doesn’t understand the line of questioning. Footage is shown of Dash and Dawson in the background last week on RAW. Dawson says they do work here. They’ve been here almost every single week. Enzo is a bottom feeder on RAW. They’re not going to waste their time with Enzo. They walk off.

Replays are shown of a Street Fight between Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick last week on WWE 205 Live.

Big Cass all of a sudden walks up to the commentary booth and confronts Corey Graves about insinuating that he had something to do with Enzo’s attack. Graves convinces him he wasn’t.

Footage is shown of Kalisto beating Apollo Crews last week on RAW. We then see footage from earlier today when Titus O’Neil said he’d demonstrate how to beat Kalisto.

Kalisto vs. Titus O’Neil w/ Apollo Crews

O’Neil immediately grabs Kalisto, but Kalisto hits a handspring kick. Kalisto kicks away at him before O’Neil knees him. Kalisto keeps taking him down before hitting a head-scissor DDT. O’Neil pushes him off and grabs the tights while sitting on his shoulders to pick up the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Titus O’Neil

Apollo Crews chastises O’Neil for pulling the tights to pick up the win. O’Neil then takes a selfie with him.

Alexa Bliss will host an episode of “This Is Your Life” for Bayley, next.

Bayley, this is your life!

Alexa bliss makes her way to the ring. Inside the ring is a table set up with lots of memorabilia along with three people inside. A kendo stick is on a pole in the corner. Bliss says this Sunday she’ll defend her RAW Women’s Championship in a Kendo Stick on a Pole Match. Her opponent is everyone’s favorite human sock puppet, Bayley. The first woman to grab the pole can legally inflict pain on their opponent. Everyone knows how this will go. Bayley will try to hug the kendo stick, but she’ll never hit anyone with it. Bayley couldn’t pull the trigger last week. Bliss hilariously shuts down a “WHAT” chant. To beat Bayley, she wanted to dig into her past.

Alexa then presents, “Bayley, This Is Your Life!” Bliss shows off the table of memorabilia. Bliss picks up a doll and says this is a doll she’s had since she was two years old. Actually, she probably still plays with it. She then picks up a small trophy that Bayley won for “Best Sportsmanship.” She looks at Bayley’s yearbook. Bayley was voted Most Likely to Apologize.

Bliss says she has people from Bayley’s past. First is Bayley’s fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Flapper. Bliss asks what Bayley was like as a student. Mrs. Flapper says she was a nice girl with perfect attendance and sat in the first row… with her father. Bliss is shocked. Mrs. Flapper says she couldn’t be away from her father that long before starting to cry. Bliss laughs and says that’s embarrassing. She now goes to Bayley’s ex-best friend, Tracy. Tracy says Bayley was the nicest girl ever, but some people took advantage of that. Bayley would do other people’s homework and blame her for things. They stopped being friends because Bayley wouldn’t go out when RAW and Smackdown were on. Bliss makes fun of Bayley wanting to be a WWE Superstar as a child.

Bliss then introduces Bayley’s ex-boyfriend, Phil Johnson. She asks what it was like being her boyfriend. Phil says she was a nice girl. Bliss asks what their first date was like. Phil says it was ok, but kind of strange. Her father always came along everywhere. A “DELETE” chant fires up. Phil went to kiss her and closed his eyes, but nothing happened. When he opened his eyes, her father was there. He almost kissed her father. Phil says he only dated Bayley to get to Tracy. Tracy is shocked, and they kiss while the crowd distracts themselves with chants.

Bayley makes her way to the ring looking irritated. Bayley quickly punches away at her and gives her a back suplex. Bayley tosses some of the things on the table before pointing at the kendo stick. Bayley climbs the ropes, but Bliss pulls her off. Bliss goes under the table and grabs the kendo stick. Bliss then cracks her in the back with the stick. Bayley screams in pain and falls out of the ring while the crowd quietly watches on.

Roman Reigns will take on Seth Rollins in the main event.

Enzo Amore is down backstage. Big Cass comes up and wonders what is going on while referees and personnel attend to Enzo. Kurt Angle comes up, and Big Cass insists it was The Revival. Angle says he personally saw them leave the building. Cass says he won’t leave Enzo’s side again.

Cruiserweight Match

Austin Aries and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher vs. TJP and Neville

We come back from the break to see Neville stomping Gallagher down in the corner. Neville hits a snapmare and dropkicks him in the back of the head for a two count. Neville digs his knee into Gallagher’s face and taunts Aries. Neville continues to work over Gallagher and taunt Aries. Neville kicks Gallagher and taunts the crowd. TJP tags in and works over Gallagher before working on the arm. Corey Graves talks about TJP’s dab being outdated. TJP takes him down and applies a chin lock. TJP takes him down while he tries to fight up before attacking Aries. TJP then rips at the face while the referee’s back is turned. TJP continues to apply rest holds. Gallagher finally fights up and head-butts him down.

Aries and Neville are tagged in. Aries elbows and chops away at him. Aries clotheslines him down, but Neville drops him with a kick. Aries comes back with a shinbreaker and a slam for a near fall. Aries tries for a Last Chancery, but Neville fights out. TJP sweeps the feet. Gallagher then pulls him off the apron. Aries then back body drops Neville out of the ring. Aries hits a suicide dive on TJP and Neville. Aries gets Neville into the ring and misses a missile dropkick. Neville goes for a Phoenix Splash, but Aries moves. Aries applies the Last Chancery for the win.

Winners by Submission: Austin Aries and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Roman Reigns is backstage with Mike Rome. Reigns says he doesn’t care that they were best friends or enemies. No one owns him. He’s going to show the rest of the world why he is the Big Dog and why this is his yard.

Neville is furiously walking backstage. Charly Caruso asks if he’s concerned about Sunday. Neville just grunts and runs off.

Footage is shown from two weeks ago when Goldust attacked R-Truth.

Another classic Goldust promo kicks off. This is “A Shattered Dreams Production.” Goldust says it takes a lot to reach your breaking point. Goldust has been there, but now he’s back in the director’s chair where he’s always belonged. R-Truth knew the truth – a star like himself was way too big for a supporting role. Instead of letting him shine like gold, he held him back. R-Truth wanted the spotlight all to himself. Selfish man. Soon he’ll put an end to all that. Their little motion picture will reach its final crescendo. Their ending won’t be happy or sad. It will be golden. The Golden Age is back!

R-Truth’s video cuts in with “A Truth Be Told Production.” R-Truth quotes Pulp Fiction before saying he wants to retort. Where he comes from movies were an escape. He took inspiration from Shaft and Judas Winfield. Just like them, he’s a bad mother– SHUT YOUR MOUTH. He’ll shut Goldust’s mouth and will get him. Goldust is gonna get got.

Seth Rollins’ music hits. He makes his way to the ring to a nice reception. The main event is next.

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

They lock up, and Reigns pushes him off. Rollins goes around Reigns and rolls him up for a no count. Rollins wrenches the arm, and Reigns comes back with a wrench of his own. Rollins twists out and kips up before taking him down and hitting a standing moonsault for a two count. Reigns rolls out of the ring to recover. Reigns takes his time before getting back into the ring. Reigns grabs a waistlock, but Rollins hooks a side headlock. Reigns whips him off and misses a pair of clotheslines. Rollins slides through the legs and gets out of a Samoan Drop. Reigns pushes him off and elbows him down. Reigns then clotheslines him out of the ring. Reigns sends him into the barricade before setting him up on the apron for a Drive By Dropkick into the ring post. Reigns gets in the ring and sets up for a Spear, but Rollins kicks him in the face before clotheslining him out of the ring. Rollins then connects with a plancha.

We come back from the break to see Reigns viciously send Rollins into the barricade. Reigns gets Rollins into the ring. During the commercial break, Reigns gave Rollins a back body drop out of the ring. Reigns whips him hard into the corner. Reigns has swelling under his eye. Reigns talks trash before starting the clubbing combination in the corner. Reigns then big boots him down. Rollins counters a Superman Punch with a kick before hitting a reverse STO into the corner. Rollins then takes him down with a Sling Blade. Rollins hits a running forearm in the corner before connecting with a second one. Rollins goes for a suplex, but he can’t get him up. Rollins then dropkicks him out of the ring before taking him down with a suicide dive. Rollins springboards off the top rope into a Superman Punch. Reigns picks up a near fall. Rollins counters a Spear with a roll up for a two count. Rollins immediately follows up with a superkick for a near fall. Rollins heads to the top rope, but Reigns cuts him off. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop off the middle rope, but Rollins slides off and hits a turnbuckle powerbomb. Reigns then lays him out with a Superman Punch on the rebound. Both men are down.

The referee is counting both men down, but Rollins falls out of the ring. Reigns goes outside and charges him, but Rollins sends him into the steel ring steps. Rollins gets him into the ring. Reigns is holding his arm. Rollins hits a blockbuster for a near fall. Rollins goes to the top rope and holds his midsection in pain before hitting a frog splash for another near fall. Rollins goes to the top rope and tries for a Phoenix Splash, but Reigns moves. They trade shots before Reigns sidesteps a knee and hits a Spear for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns celebrates his win while Rollins sits up in stunned disbelief.

Quick Match Results

* Dean Ambrose and The Hardy Boyz def. The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro

* Elias Sampson def. Zac Evans

* Samoa Joe def. Finn Bálor and Bray Wyatt

* Rich Swann def. Noam Dar

* Titus O’Neil def. Kalisto

* Austin Aries and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher def. TJP and Neville via Submission

* Roman Reigns def. Seth Rollins

