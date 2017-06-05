WWE RAW Results – 6/5/17 (Fallout from Extreme Rules PPV)



WWE RAW Results

June 5, 2017

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video kicks off the show that showcases the results of the Fatal 5-Way that took place at last night’s Extreme Rules event. Samoa Joe will be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at next month’s Great Balls Of Fire.

The RAW video plays, and we go into the arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. Tonight, we’ll hear from the new #1 Contender, Samoa Joe.

Bray Wyatt makes his entrance. Wyatt says last night was the beginning of the end. He had a chance to slay The Beast and save everyone from damnation. Instead of arming him with his sword, they took it from him and stuck it into his eye. Wyatt is still here and still alive and every bit of the god he’s always been. Tonight, he’s here to cast judgement on everyone who is guilty. Finn Bálor is guilty. Samoa Joe is guilty. Seth Rollins is guilty. Rollins’ name is loudly cheered. Last, but not least, Roman Reigns… is guilty. Reigns’ name is loudly booed. Tonight, the punishment starts with Roman Reigns himself.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he cuts Wyatt off while he slowly makes his way to the ring. Wyatt is laughing into the microphone and says Reigns is right on cue. Wyatt goes to speak more, but Reigns rips the microphone out of his hand. The crowd is chanting, “Let’s go Roman/Roman sucks.” Reigns says all that noise means he’s The Guy. Reigns then punches him for running his mouth in his yard.

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

The bell rings, and Wyatt quickly goes for Sister Abigail. Reigns gets out and goes for a Superman Punch, but Wyatt avoids it. Reigns then clotheslines him down and knocks him out of the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see both men down. Wyatt then crawls over for a pin. During the commercial, Wyatt wiped Reigns out with a flying body block. Wyatt applies a chin lock. Reigns eventually fights up, but Wyatt knees him and hits the ropes. Reigns tries to catch him with a Samoan Drop, but Wyatt slides off and hits a DDT for a near fall. Wyatt then goes back to the chin lock. The crowd is loudly buzzing over Reigns’ presence. Reigns fights up and punches him to the corner. Wyatt boots him and goes to the second rope, but Reigns punches him and hits a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Reigns makes his comeback with a trio of clotheslines. Reigns charges Wyatt in the corner, but Wyatt boots him in the corner and sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Reigns falls out of the ring to recover. Wyatt goes outside and flattens him on the floor with a senton splash.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Reigns trapped in yet another chin lock. The crowd is still buzzing for Reigns. Reigns fights up, but Wyatt clubs him down. Wyatt sends him into the ropes, but Reigns uppercuts him before sending him to the floor. Wyatt slowly gets back into the ring, and Reigns takes him down with some strikes and a clothesline. Reigns clubs away at him in the corner ten times before hitting the ropes. Wyatt boots him back, but Reigns rebounds with a boot for a two count. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch, but Wyatt does his crab walk to distract him. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch, but Wyatt counters into a uranage for a two count. Wyatt arcs his back in the corner before avalanching him in the opposite corner. Wyatt puts him on the top rope and punches away at him. Reigns head-butts him back, slides down, and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Reigns argues with the referee over the count. Reigns starts getting fired up and now the boos are coming out. Wyatt sidesteps a Superman Punch, but Reigns catches him on the rebound for a two count. Wyatt slowly gets to his feet while Reigns sets up for a spear. Reigns charges, but Wyatt rolls out of the ring. Reigns follows him out and hits a Drive By Dropkick. Reigns tries to follow up, but Wyatt floors him with a stiff clothesline on the floor. Both get in before the ten count.

They slowly get to their feet, and Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail. Reigns counters with a roll-up for a two count. Reigns immediately follows up with another Superman Punch and a spear for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Roman Reigns

Later tonight, we’ll hear from Samoa Joe, the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship. Coming up next, we’ll hear from Alexa Bliss.

-Commercial Break-

Charly Caruso is backstage with Enzo and Cass. Enzo looks smitten with Charly. She asks him about being attacked by anonymous attackers. How is that affecting him going into a match tonight? Enzo says he doesn’t know who the attackers are, and he’s not happy about that. Big Cass says they don’t know who the attackers are, but those that think he’s the attacker is insulting. Cass wouldn’t let anything happen to Enzo ever. To make sure it doesn’t happen again, he’ll be watching his back throughout their match tonight. Enzo hits on Charly again and turns to see Cass is long gone.

Still photos are shown of Alexa Bliss destroying Bayley with a kendo stick last night at Extreme Rules. Bayley is not extreme. Bayley is at home recuperating.

Kurt Angle is backstage reading that mystery message from last week. Alexa Bliss startles him. Bliss wants him to congratulate her on retaining her title. Bliss says she’s here to help him. Last night, she proved Bayley doesn’t have what it takes to hold her title. Bayley is now in the past. Bliss says she wants to celebrate her life tonight. Tonight on RAW, it’ll be “Alexa Bliss: This Is My Life.” Angle says that’s a terrible idea because her segment last week was one of the worst in the history of RAW. Angle says she promised a title match to Nia Jax, so he’ll hold her to it. Tonight, she’s putting the title on the line against Nia Jax. Bliss is stunned.

Coming up next, we’ll see Dean Ambrose in action.

-Commercial Break-

Elias Samson is in the ring and wants to know who wants to walk with him. Earlier today, he saw a leaf fall on the highway, and it inspired him to write a song. Samson asks them to hold their applause until he’s finished. Samson sings about seeing the landscape change last night while Michael Cole is snickering in the background. Dean Ambrose’s music cuts him off. Corey Graves says he heard that “crappy song” on a college radio station back in the day.

Ambrose says he has something to say, and he hits Samson in the head with the microphone. Ambrose beats him around ringside and knocks him into the crowd. Ambrose gets in the ring and says he wants The Miz. Miz appears on the screen getting his makeup done. Miz says there will not be a match tonight because he’s doing his Miz Comeback Tour. Samson attacks Ambrose from behind and hits a rolling cutter. Samson says that’s what happens when you hit him with a microphone. Samson then walks off.

Coming up next, we’ll hear from Samoa Joe about becoming the new #1 Contender.

-Commercial Break-

Dean Ambrose is walking backstage upset about being attacked by The Drifter. Ambrose runs into Kurt Angle and asks for directions to The Miz’ dressing room. Angle tells him to relax because he will have a rematch, just not tonight. Miz’ people negotiated for the time, and Maryse is planning it. Angle tells him to take the night off and orders him to leave the building.

Samoa Joe talks about facing Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring looking supremely confident. Still photos are shown of the highlights of last night’s Fatal 5-Way. Joe will face Lesnar at WWE Great Balls Of Fire for the WWE Universal Championship. Joe says he’ll make this very simple: what stands here in front of them is a man that does not fear Brock Lesnar. Joe hates to admit this because he’s incapable of fearing him because he’s envious of him. Joe wants everything Lesnar has, and he wants to take it from him. Joe wants Lesnar’s gilded schedule where he’s not forced to come out here week after week in front of the ungrateful masses. He can beat people down and leave as he pleases. Joe wants the ability to instill fear in men at his behest. Joe wants Paul Heyman to be his advocate and run his errands. Most importantly and more than anything else in the world, he wants Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Live on PPV at Great Balls Of Fire, he will be standing in the ring staring him in the eye, and he will take the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar.

“Ladies and gentlemen…” Paul Heyman comes out to the stage to a nice reception. “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I am the advocate for the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.” Heyman asks Joe to excuse the interruption. Heyman says Joe is rightfully the #1 Contender. He’s a badass that ate through four other top contenders to earn a title opportunity against Lesnar at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV. Heyman says Joe has left wreckage every single place he’s ever been in his career. Heyman says he’s just an advocate and gets in the ring. Heyman says he understands that Joe doesn’t fear Brock Lesnar. Just so Joe knows, Lesnar doesn’t fear Joe either. What bothers him about Joe, respectfully, is the fact that Lesnar doesn’t fear Joe. Heyman worries for a living. That’s what he does as a Jew. Heyman says Lesnar assuages all his concerns. The Rock, John Cena, Goldberg… it doesn’t matter about their legend or ruthlessness. If they get in the ring against Lesnar, he assuages all of his concerns. Heyman came out two weeks ago and said he wanted to see Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Bálor. That’s the best story. An up and coming challenger against Lesnar, but Joe is the worst case scenario. Joe doesn’t give a damn because he wants to take this fight to Lesnar. Joe wants to go to war with Lesnar. Even if Lesnar can assuage all of his concerns, he doesn’t know that for a fact against Joe. Lesnar won’t leave the ring the same way he came in. Even if Lesnar gets by him, Joe will take a piece of Lesnar with him. Heyman says it’s his job in life to make sure at Great Balls Of Fire that Lesnar is Joe’s worst case scenario. If Samoa Joe wants Brock Lesnar, he’s got Brock Lesnar. Heyman then shakes hands with him.

Heyman goes to leave, but Joe stops him and backs him into a corner. We cannot hear exactly what Joe is telling him. The mic then picks up what Joe is saying to him. Joe is very disappointed that Lesnar is not here. Joe calmly explains how he’s going to apply the Coquina Clutch to him, what will happen, and when he comes to he has to tell Lesnar it’s coming. Joe then applies the Coquina Clutch to Heyman and quickly chokes him out. Referees run down to make the save. A loud “We want Brock” chant fires up. Joe picks up the microphone and screams, “And so do I!” Joe then steams off. Heyman is still out on the mat.

-Commercial Break-

Replays are shown of Samoa Joe choking out Paul Heyman with the Coquina Clutch.

Kurt Angle is yelling at Samoa Joe backstage. Joe says he’ll take out anyone in the way of him and Brock Lesnar. Joe asks if Angle is in his way. Seth Rollins says Angle isn’t, but he is. Earlier this year, he tried to end his career. Joe is the #1 Contender, but he’s not Finn Bálor, Roman Reigns, or Bray Wyatt. One-on-one, he’s beaten Joe before and will do it again tonight. Angle books the match for tonight’s main event.

Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Still photos are shown of Sheamus and Cesaro defeating The Hardy Boyz in a Steel Cage Match last night for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

Heath Slater will start against Sheamus. Cesaro distracts him, and Sheamus quickly takes Slater down before sending him shoulder-first into the ring post. Sheamus takes him down for a two count. Sheamus then goes to the chin lock. Slater fights up, but Sheamus takes him down with a back elbow. Cesaro tags in and mocks Matt Hardy before hitting Slater for a two count. Cesaro applies another chin lock, but Slater gets out with a jawbreaker. Slater then gives him a back body drop out of the ring before hitting Sheamus with a heel kick. Slater goes to tag Rhyno, but Cesaro pulls him off the apron. They fight at ringside. In the ring, Sheamus gives Slater a Brogue Kick for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus says that is how a talented team wins. That’s why they beat The Hardy Boyz at Extreme Rules last night. Sheamus asks who in the crowd is happy The Hardy Boyz came back. Cesaro says two guys who are not happy at all that they came back: Matt and Jeff. Sheamus says The Hardy Boyz are probably at home licking their wounds and thinking about their rematch. Cesaro says The Hardys picked the match last night that would give them an advantage, but it didn’t. That’s why they’re looking at two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. They don’t just set the bar; they are the bar!

TJP is walking backstage when he stops Neville. TJP congratulates him on the win and asks about their deal. TJP is supposed to get a title opportunity. Neville tells him to be patient. TJP says he stood by Neville’s side for two months taking out Austin Aries. Aries lost and now it’s time for Neville to hold up his end of the bargain. Neville says he is a man of his word. If TJP can handle Mustafa Ali, he’ll speak to Kurt Angle.

-Commercial Break-

Cruiserweight Match

Mustafa Ali vs. TJP

The bell rings, and they lock up. TJP powers him to the corner and punches him down before choking him with his boot. TJP sends him to the corner, but Ali flips over him and comes off the top rope with a cross-body block for a two count. Ali then applies an arm bar. TJP fights up and whips him off, but Ali holds the ropes. Ali drops him to the apron, but TJP takes him down by the hair. TJP hits a slingshot senton for a two count. TJP hits a snapmare and digs his boot into his face. TJP Then applies a chin lock. Ali fights up, but TJP takes him right back down. Ali fights up again and tries to get away, but TJP pulls his hair. Ali comes back with a diving tornado DDT. A smattering of “CM Punk” chants fire up. Ali goes to the top rope, but TJP cuts him off and hits the Detonation Kick for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: TJP

TJP is backing up the ramp when Neville’s pyro goes off and scares him. Neville makes his way to the stage with a forlorn look on his face. Neville says he doesn’t exactly know how to break this to TJP, but he spoke to Kurt Angle about his title opportunity. While he’s the King of the Cruiserweights, he’s not a miracle worker. Neville has some unfortunate news for Neville. TJP says they’ll go back to talk to Angle together. Neville attacks him from behind and screams that he’s not on his level. Neville slams his face against the stage floor and stands over him. Neville says TJP has his shot tomorrow night on 205 Live.

Later tonight, Alexa Bliss will defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Nia Jax.

-Commercial Break-

It’s time for another “Shattered Dreams Production.” Goldust says R-Truth thinks he can sit in his director’s chair. Goldust says, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” Gone With The Wind, 1939. Goldust has seen the truth and the bigger motion picture. Soon, the biggest names in Hollywood and the brightest stars in the sky will be glittered in gold. It’s going to be so beautiful. The Golden Age is back.

Sasha Banks is backstage with Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Alexa Bliss walks up and tries to be nice, but Banks walks off on her. Bliss gets James and Brooke to hold back. She says it’s unfair that Nia Jax is getting a shot over them. Brooke has improved a lot, and James is a legend in this division. Bliss says they have a Nia Jax problem. If they don’t stand together, their division and sisterhood won’t be the same. Brooke says they don’t have a Nia Jax problem… Bliss does. James says they’ll be at ringside to watch her deal with her problem all by herself. They walk off while Bliss looks worried.

Kurt Angle comes out to the commentary table and pulls Corey Graves away. Angle is showing him his phone while Michael Cole and Booker T look confused. Graves says something and goes back to the table. Angle walks off. Cole asks what is going on, but Graves ignores him.

Kalisto makes his way to the ring. Footage is shown of Kalisto beating Apollo Crews last night on the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show. He’ll be in action, next.

-Commercial Break-

Kurt Angle is walking backstage staring at his phone. Mike Rome asks about his conversation with Corey Graves, but Angle says it’s a private matter and leaves the building. Dean Ambrose then sneaks back in. The Revival is seen in the background.

Kalisto vs. Titus O’Neil w/ Apollo Crews

O’Neil grabs Kalisto with one arm and slams him into the corner. O’Neil easily slams him down. Akira Tozawa is seen watching backstage. Tozawa might join the Titus Brand. O’Neil continues to easily handle Kalisto, even catching him mid-air with a cross-body. O’Neil tries to roll him up with handful of tights, but Kalisto rolls through and grabs the tights for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Kalisto

Apollo Crews gets in the ring and laughs at O’Neil. O’Neil is not pleased with what just happened.

The Miz and Maryse are walking backstage when they stop. Someone is laid out on the ground. It’s revealed to be Big Cass. Referees check on him. Enzo runs up and asks what happened. Cass hands him a thick gold chain.

-Commercial Break-

People are still checking on Big Cass. Enzo says whoever jumped him a few weeks back stole that chain from him. Enzo insists he didn’t do it. Enzo says they have a match, and Big Cass should wrestle. The referees tell him to find a new partner. Enzo is not happy about that.

The Miz and Maryse celebrate the Intercontinental Title

The ring is decorated with balloons on each ring post. There is a man dressed as a bear in the ring. Maryse is in the ring and greets the crowd in French. Maryse welcomes them to the biggest celebration in WWE history. Tonight is the night they can celebrate her husband, a sexy, gorgeous, beautiful man. She introduces The Miz to the ring.

The Miz makes his way to the ring with the WWE Intercontinental Championship looking very proud of himself. Still photos are shown of The Miz using a distraction to beat Ambrose. The crowd chants, “You deserve it” at him, parodying themselves. The Miz says that would mean so much more if they didn’t do it every time a superstar won a new title in WWE. Miz says he is the only WWE superstar that deserves this title. Tonight, The Miz’ Intercontinental Championship Comeback Tour kicks off. Last night, he exiled Dean Ambrose to continue his journey to restore the Intercontinental Championship to its former glory. Miz asks the crowd to raise their styrofoam cups. May the world never know what it’s like to not have him as the champion. Miz thanks Maryse for organizing all this stuff, especially the bear. Maryse says she didn’t get the bear. Miz is confused and then looks worried. Miz beats the bear down and gives it a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz rips the bear head off, but it’s not Ambrose. Miz says, “Well, kid, at least you can say you’ve been beat up by the Intercontinental Champion,” before throwing him out of the ring.

A stagehand brings down a wrapped box that looks like it could contain a human in it. Miz says there are so many things you can actually get in that box. Miz attacks the box with a steel chair, spears it down, and drops an elbow on it. Maryse screams it a gift from her. Miz pulls out a broken grandfather clock. She says it’s from her because he’s timeless. She shoves the microphone into him and angrily walks off. Miz begs her to come back. Miz blames Dean Ambrose for this and looks around for him. Miz demands he come out. A cameraman comes into the ring, and it’s revealed to be Dean Ambrose. Miz sees it unfolding behind him on the jumbotron. Ambrose attacks him and hits Dirty Deeds. Ambrose then takes a swig of champagne before walking off.

Tonight’s main event will see Samoa Joe take on Seth Rollins. Coming up next, Enzo Amore has to find a partner.

-Commercial Break-

Anderson and Gallows are already in the ring. Enzo Amore makes his way to the ring to a very light pop. Enzo goes through his usual shtick minus the Big Cass stuff. A loud “How you doin'” chant fires up. Enzo says he’s solo tonight, but everyone knows he’s a G. Enzo called in a favor, and that favor is seven-feet tall… and you can’t teach that. It’s The Big Show!

Enzo dances around Show before giving him a microphone. Enzo says Big Show looks thin and asks if he has enough energy for this. Is Big Show joining 205 Live? Enzo says he weighs 206 pounds. The only time he cuts carbs is with a pizza wheel. Big Show looks irritated by him. Enzo talks about not being a genie and rubbing him the wrong way. Big Show then starts doing a mock Italian accent. Big Show says he’s like a bear whereas Enzo is like a bug-eyed squirrel. Big Show then does the “S-A-W-F-T” routine.

Anderson and Gallows vs. Enzo and The Big Show

The bell rings, and Luke Gallows immediately big boots him down. Karl Anderson tags in, and he uppercuts and knees Enzo in the corner. Enzo avoids a running boot. Big Show is tagged in, and he clotheslines Anderson before knocking Gallows off the apron. Anderson eats another clothesline before Gallows runs in. Big Show attacks Gallows and sends him into Anderson in the corner. Big Show then gives Anderson a Chokeslam. Enzo tags in and wants to do Bada Boom Shakalaka, but Big Show military presses him and throws him into Anderson for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Enzo Amore and The Big Show

Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, next.

-Commercial Break-

Enzo and Big Show are celebrating the win backstage when Big Cass walks up. Cass says it’s funny how he hasn’t been around in a few weeks and as soon as he goes down, there’s Big Show. Big Show says he’s a giant – he can’t sneak around and attack people. Enzo invites Big Show out, but he declines.

R-Truth is going to provide a rebuttal to Goldust. R-Truth quotes “A Few Good Men” and repeats lines from “Pulp Fiction” that he already said last week. Goldust is gonna get got.

Mike Rome introduces Alexa Bliss. Bliss looks very worried. Bliss says she deserves better treatment than she’s getting.

Nia Jax makes her entrance. The title match is next.

-Commercial Break-

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss (c)

Bliss tries to beg Nia Jax off at the sound of the bell. Mickie James and Dana Brooke make their way to ringside. Bliss avoids Jax and tries to beg her way out. Jax grabs her by the hair, and Bliss slaps her in the face. Jax throws her across the ring. Jax throws her again, and Bliss goes to the corner. Jax avalanches her down. Bliss tries to jump on her back for a sleeper hold, but Jax pulls her off and hits a pair of elbow drops. Bliss quickly boots her back, but Jax avalanches her. Bliss rolls out of the ring to recover. She crawls in front of Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Bliss shoves them, and James forearms her. That gets her disqualified.

Winner by Disqualification: Nia Jax

Alexa Bliss retains the RAW Women’s Championship

Bliss is busted open on her lip with a big gash. Jax shoves James and Brooke away and puts Brooke in the ring. Jax hits James and Brooke again before getting in the ring. Bliss escapes the ring. Jax head-butts and elbows James and Brooke. Jax avalanches James in the corner before giving Brooke a Samoan Drop.

Paul Heyman is getting treated in the back by a doctor when the phone rings. It’s Brock Lesnar. Heyman looks worried. Heyman says he’s keenly aware of the fact. Heyman says this is what Brock Lesnar needs to do. Lesnar needs to instill the fear Samoa Joe doesn’t have into him. Lesnar needs to show up next week on Monday Night RAW. By “showing up” on RAW, he doesn’t mean just coming. It’s time to unleash The Beast.

Coming up next, we’ll see Seth Rollins take on Samoa Joe.

-Commercial Break-

Tomorrow night, TJP takes on Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on WWE 205 Live. Brock Lesnar will return on Monday Night RAW next week.

Footage is shown of Samoa Joe taking Paul Heyman down with a Coquina Clutch.

Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

The bell rings, and Samoa Joe throws his towel in Rollins’ face before knocking him to the corner and punching him down. Joe knees him into the corner and clubs him down. Rollins punches him down, but Joe escapes and knees him. Joe goes for a powerbomb, but Rollins counters with a hurricanrana. Rollins chops him, but Joe head-butts him down before throwing him out of the ring. Rollins quickly comes back in and chops him. Rollins hits the ropes, but Joe wipes him out with a back elbow. Joe talks some trash before trying to send him into the ropes, but Rollins sends him out of the ring. Rollins goes for a suicide dive, but Joe hits a snap kick to his head. Joe sends him into the barricade and kicks him in the chest. Joe gets him into the ring and jabs him down. Joe knees him back and chops him. Joe gets him in the corner and unloads with some jabs. Rollins tries to fight back, but Joe soon drops him on the apron. Rollins forearms him back and goes for a springboard move, but Joe hits the ropes to take him out. Joe avalanches him in the corner and hits a modified overhead kick.

-Commercial Break-

