WWE RAW Results – 7/3/17 (Go home show for Great Balls of Fire)



WWE RAW Results

July 3, 2017

Phoenix, Arizona

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Enzo Amore opens the show tonight in Dallas. WWE reveals that Enzo will be facing Big Cass this Sunday at the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Enzo Amore opens RAW in Phoenix

Big reaction for Enzo in Phoenix. He talks about a crazy year that includes him being knocked out, tossed out naked and beat up while the fans all had his back. Enzo said Cass stood behind him for five years and just watched because he didn’t have his back. He said Cass nor Conor McGregor can’t do anything to him at this point. Enzo says with confidence he is one of the toughest guys to step foot between these ropes in a “long, long time.” He isn’t going to be something he’s not, but he gets knocked down he gets back up. Enzo says he will never join the dark side. He is grateful for any fan he sees wearing one of his t-shirts or wearing a wig dancing around like him. Enzo knows who he is, where he is going and he is going straight to the top. “I’m going to reach new heights.” He says Cass is nothing more than a “7 foot catchphrase that I wrote.” Enzo tells Cass not to be surprised about that merchandise check next quarter when it shows up as “zero dimes.” His music hits and Enzo returns to the ring to grab the mic one more time. Enzo says he was brothers with Cass, but that part of him is now dead. He says the boot Cass gave him was like CPR and he is now an army of one. “It’s all eyes on me.” A fired up Enzo heads to the back.

Backstage, we see a shot of Big Cass watching. Cass says Enzo thinks he can talk the talk and walk the walk, but after Sunday, Enzo won’t be able to walk. “I’m where the money is.” Enzo Amore dives and takes out Cass out of no where. WWE officials break it up.

Sasha Banks and Bayley head to the ring. They team up next.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

We start with Bayley and Nia Jax. Jax dumps Bayley on the ring apron early. Bayley catches Jax with two dropkicks in the corner, but Jax quickly dumps Bayley on the turnbuckle. Tag to Sasha Banks. Banks and Bayley with a double dropkick to Jax. Banks sends Jax to the corner, catches her with a dropkick and Jax rolls out. Jax quickly dumps Bayley off the corner. Bayley hits the barricade and Jax also pushes Banks over in the ring. Jax jumps down, charges and connects with Bayley against the ring barricade.

We return live as Banks tackles Alexa Bliss who is now legal. Michael Cole is making it clear that this is now a 2-on-1 match after Nia Jax took out Bayley earlier in the match. Banks with stomps to Bliss in the corner. Jax gets the tag and connects with a big backbreaker on Banks and drops a quick elbow. During the break, we see Bayley was taken to the back. Jax applies a bear hug on Banks. Jax launches Banks to the corner and Banks avoids a corner splash when Bliss gets the tag. Bliss stands over the back and neck of Banks applying pressure. Bliss stands on the hair of Banks and pulls up on her arms. Banks catches Bliss with a running knee and then a neckbreaker. Banks knocks Jax off the corner, but Bliss with an attack from behind. Banks has Bliss in the Bank Statement. Bliss taps.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

Backstage, Kurt Angle is on the phone when Braun Strowman walks in and wants to know what will happen when Roman Reigns can’t compete this Sunday. Angle says as far as he knows Reigns is ready to go. Strowman says Reigns isn’t here tonight and he won’t be there on Sunday. “I want competition,” says Strowman. Angle says as far as Sunday is concerned, Reigns will be there and he has a locker room filled with talent that probably don’t want to face Strowman this close to the PPV. Strowman tells Angle he is going to the ring tonight and he better have an opponent.

A video package runs with interviews featuring Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to hype the title match this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire.

Cruiserweight Division

Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar w/ Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox distracts Alexander briefly at ringside, who is in a neckbrace. Dar works over the left arm of Alexander and gets in a stomp. Alexander with a big chop to Dar. Fox distracts Alexander, but Alexander is able to roll through a pinfall attempt by Dar and drop Dar’s back over his knees to get the pinfall.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Alicia Fox loses it and removes her neckbrace.

Michael Cole talks about last week’s MizTV segment with LaVar Ball making headlines.

MizTV is up next.

MizTV

We return live in Phoenix with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas all inside the ring. Miz talks about “bringing the ratings” last week with LaVar and Lonzo Ball. “Mark my words: Lonzo Ball will be the biggest bust in NBA history. He will let down more fans than Steve Nash ever did.” He talks about making Axel and Dallas “featured stars” in his entourage. Miz talks about Dean Ambrose being wasted potential. He says when Ambrose arrived, he saw the promise and so did others backstage. “Dean Ambrose can’t handle success.” Miz says every time Ambrose was a main eventer, he caved under the pressure and he saw it. “He can’t be a top guy like me.”

Dean Ambrose walks out to interrupt. He says after that trainwreck last week he wasn’t sure if we’d ever see a MizTV segment again. Ambrose talks about Miz’s new “goon squad” and that everything he said about him was true. He doesn’t care that Miz has an entourage and wants his rematch for the Intercontinental Championship tonight.

Heath Slater and Rhyno walk out. Slater doesn’t want to be rude, but the last man to beat Miz in the ring wasn’t Dean Ambrose. “It was Heath Slater.” He talks about never getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship or any single title in WWE. “I’ve been here for 8 years. I got a family. I got kids.” Slater wants this opportunity.

Ambrose thinks Slater should wait his turn. Miz says Ambrose will get his rematch when he decides. He also rejects Slater’s challenge for a title match. Miz says they have a 4th of July party to attend that begins at the strike of Midnight.

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle walks out on stage with a big smile on his face. Big reaction for Angle in Phoenix. Angle says Miz can’t make decisions like that. Miz tells Angle to go talk to Corey Graves about his personal problems and stay out of his business. Angle tells Miz to watch it. He books a rematch between Miz and Ambrose at Great Balls of Fire this Sunday, but also reveals Miz will defend his title against Slater next.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Heath Slater

Back live, we get ring introductions for the challenger Heath Slater and the champion The Miz who will wrestle in his suit with no time to prepare. Dean Ambrose is joining Michael Cole, Booker T and Corey Graves on commentary during the match.

Slater with a roll up early on Miz. Slater with more pinfall attempts and Miz continues to kick out. Miz with a headlock takedown. A loud “EC DUB” chant breaks out towards Rhyno at ringside. Slater with a big hip toss on Miz. Slater again with another pinfall attempt with a backslide for a two count. Slater with chops to Miz in the corner after tearing his shirt open. Slater pulls the shirt over Miz’s head and throws right hands. Slater with a nasty looking inverted atomic drop and cover on Miz for a two count. Miz bails.

Miz drops Slater over his knee and then connects with a neckbreaker. Miz split open his dress pants during the match as he trades rights with Slater. Miz kicks away the leg of Slater and connects with a spike DDT for a two count. Miz dumps Slater out of the ring. Rhyno walks up and threatens to attack Axel and Dallas at ringside. Back inside, Miz with front kicks to Slater. Slater ends up dumping Miz on his face. Slater with repeated clotheslines and then a high knee that catches Miz flush. Slater catches Miz with a neckbreaker bouncing off the ropes. Miz kicks out. Miz is up top. Slater jumps up and connects with a powerslam on Miz off the top rope! Rhyno goes after Axel, but almost hits Maryse and Dallas and Axel start double teaming Rhyno at ringside. Slater is distracted. Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Winner and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: The Miz

After the match, The Miz tosses Heath Slater out. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas attack Slater. Dean Ambrose runs down, gets in a few shots and tries to hit Dirty Deeds on Miz. Miz escapes. Axel and Dallas double team Ambrose with a back suplex into a neckbreaker. The Miz picks up Ambrose and hits the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz and the Miztourage celebrate.

Backstage, Titus O’Neil talks with Apollo Crews. He suggests Crews face Braun Strowman tonight. Crews said he just had a daughter and asks Titus if he’s seen what Strowman has been doing to people. Titus says Crews’ daughter needs someone to look up to. Titus starts up a chant backstage with Crews. “Crews can’t lose!”

Goldust presents The Shattered Truth

Goldust is sitting in the ring when we return live. He wants to introduce everyone to his latest masterpiece: The Shattered Truth. Goldust thanks the fans and R-Truth the most for being so naive. Footage is shown of Goldust attack R-Truth. When we return live, R-Truth is standing behind Goldust and eating popcorn. Truth tackles Goldust and starts attacking him. Truth sends Goldust shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Backstage, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro walk in to talk with Kurt Angle. Angle wants to talk to the stipulation for this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire against The Hardy Boyz. He suggests a 30 Minute Iron Man match. Sheamus agrees with the decision. Cesaro wants a match with Finn Balor. Angle books it.

Seth Rollins is in action next.

Seth Rollins vs. Curt Hawkins

Before the match, Curt Hawkins thinks this is a joke and that he should be facing Braun Strowman instead. He said the people of Los Angeles hurt his feelings last week. Hawkins wants to see if the “dummies” here in Phoenix tonight will get it right. He asks the crowd if they think he will lose his match tonight. The fans cheer loudly. Seth Rollins grabs the mic and asks who thinks Curt Hawkins needs to shut the hell up.

Rollins with a right hand dropping Hawkins. Rollins backs off as the referee checks on Hawkins. The referee signals for the bell. Rollins with a big knee to Hawkins and it’s over.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Seth Rollins turns his attention to Bray Wyatt. Rollins says no one needs to be saved. He plans to prove Wyatt isn’t a God this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire.

An exclusive interview with Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar is up next.

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe interview

