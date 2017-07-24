WWE RAW Results – 7/24/17 (Three matches set for Washington, DC)



WWE RAW Results

July 24, 2017

Washington, DC

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

Highlights are shown from last week’s RAW. Roman Reigns faced Samoa Joe in the main event to determine who would go on to face Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship, but the match ended in a no contest due to interference from a returning Braun Strowman. Strowman decimated both men, leaving Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent undecided.

Kurt Angle’s music hits, and the RAW General Manager comes out to a big pop. Angle smiles broadly while making his way to the ring. Angle welcomes everyone to the show before mentioning he had been dealing with a private matter for months that hurt his ability to run RAW. Last week, he revealed that the private matter was the son that he never thought he had, Jason Jordan. That gets a light reaction. Angle said he was nervous, but when he saw Jordan coming down the aisle, he knew it was the right move. All week he’s been trying to make up for lost time. Tonight, Jordan will have his first RAW match. He gave Jordan the opportunity; the rest is up to him.

Speaking of opportunities, he gave Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns an opportunity to see who would face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam. Braun Strowman had other plans. Angle thought about it a lot and decided that at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar will be facing…

Braun Strowman’s music cuts him off, and he comes out looking quite irritated with Angle. Strowman says, “The next words out of your mouth better be ‘Braun Strowman’… or else!” Unlike Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, he won his match at Great Balls of Fire. He does not fear Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar fears him. The crowd loudly cheers that. At SummerSlam, he’ll break Lesnar in half and become the next Universal Champion.

Samoa Joe’s music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. The crowd loudly chants, “Joe! Joe! Joe!” Joe says he’ll make it simple for the two of them. Fortunately for Strowman, they haven’t crossed paths much, so he’ll explain who he is. Joe says, “My name is Samoa Joe. I am the man that tamed the beast and I came within seconds of putting him to sleep at Great Balls of Fire.” Joe says he doesn’t fear Brock Lesnar or Strowman. Angle steps between them to keep order. The only reason he’s doing Strowman the courtesy of not kicking his teeth down his throat for what he did last week is real simple: all he accomplished was saving Roman Reigns from losing to him a third time straight. Joe tells Angle that it’s very simple. Braun and Roman have a lot to settle. At SummerSlam, Angle needs to give the beast to him.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he comes out to his usual negative reaction. Reigns says it’s funny to him that Joe comes out and talks about what he almost did. Joe hasn’t done anything around here. Strowman has been here for a hiccup and hasn’t done anything. In five years, he’s been a Tag Team Champion, he’s been the United States Champion, and is a three-time World Champion. He won the Royal Rumble in Philly, and it was loud that night. He’s been a part of five WrestleMania’s, three of which he main evented. At the last one, that’s where I retired The Undertaker. Reigns invites them to tell what they’ve done. Now that they know what he’s done, he’ll show the world what he’s about to do.

Angle holds him back and says they all make valid points. At SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar will be facing Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four-way Match for the WWE Universal Championship. Angle ends by saying, “Oh it’s true! It’s damn true.”

Angle leaves, but Joe stops him. Joe screams that they’re not done. Angle says they’re done when he says so. Joe says he’s the only man that’s gone one-on-one with Lesnar. Strowman says he doesn’t care what kind of match it will be. Reigns tells him to shut up and attacks, but Strowman quickly comes back. Joe and Reigns double-team him and knock him out of the ring. They attack him at ringside and dump him into the crowd. Referees run down to help, but Joe punches Reigns. They fight in the ring until Strowman comes in. Strowman clotheslines Joe and sends Reigns shoulder-first into the ring post. Angle calls security down, but Strowman makes quick work of them and murders one of them by throwing him over the top rope. The guy went over the top rope and took a flat back bump on the floor! Joe tries to lock the Coquina Clutch on Strowman. The rest of the lower RAW roster comes out to help. Reigns spears Strowman and Joe down before throwing some of the RAW members out of the ring. Strowman attacks him from behind and connects with a Powerslam. Joe is being held back outside the ring. Strowman stands tall in the ring.

Tonight, we’ll see a 2-on-3 Handicap Match with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins take on The Miz and his entourage of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Bayley will fight Sasha Banks to determine who will fight for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. We’ll also see Enzo Amore fight Big Cass. Coming up next, we’ll see Finn Bálor take on Elias Samson in a No Disqualification Match.

Great opener. The Fatal 4-Way is happening at #SummerSlam. Awesome brawl with Reigns, Strowman, and Joe. All three are red hot. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 25, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Elias Samson is in the ring strumming his guitar and singing about Finn Bálor. Last week, Bálor learned to walk with him. Bálor’s music soon interrupts him.

No Disqualification Match

Elias Samson vs. Finn Bálor

The bell rings, and Bálor quickly attacks him before knocking him out of the ring. Bálor hits him with a baseball slide. Bálor has kinesio tape on his shoulder. Bálor attacks him outside the ring and throws him back in. Samson gets out of the ring, but Bálor attacks him from behind.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Bálor send Samson into the barricade before smashing his face off it a few times. Bálor puts him back in the ring and applies a headlock. Samson whips him off, misses a clothesline, but eventually connects with one. Samson clubs away at him and starts attacking the injured shoulder. Samson wraps it off the apron before putting him in the ring and applying an arm bar. Bálor comes back with a kick to the face before hitting the ropes, but Samson hits him with a left hand. Samson then drops a knee on the shoulder before taunting the crowd. Samson drags him to the ring post and slams the shoulder off it. Samson throws a timekeeper out of the way and grabs a steel chair. Bálor attacks him while he gets into the ring, and the chair falls to the floor. Bálor reverses a whip, so Samson tries to counter with a sunset flip. Bálor rolls through that and dropkicks him in the face. Samson quickly tackles him to the corner before hitting a snapmare and kicking the shoulder. Samson then reapplies an arm bar. Bálor fights out and boots him in the face before hitting a pair of running forearms and a dropkick. Bálor stomps away at him before getting out of the ring and grabbing a steel chair. Samson kicks him in the midsection before the chair is used on him. Samson then cracks it off his shoulder. Bálor rolls out of the ring in pain.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Samson try to take him down, but Bálor takes him down instead. Samson kicks him out of the ring and kicks him shoulder-first into the barricade. Samson gets him in the ring and connects with a nice shoulder-breaker for a near fall. During the commercial break, Samson whipped him hard into the corner. Samson picks up the steel chair and wedges it between the top and middle turnbuckles. Samson tries to send him into the chair, but Bálor reverses it. Samson hits the chair headfirst. Bálor chops and forearms him before hitting an overhead kick. Bálor chops him in the corner before Samson boots him. Samson throws him out of the ring, but Bálor traps him in the apron and punches away at him. Bálor then gets on the apron and stomps away at him. Samson eventually falls down behind the apron. When he emerges from out of it, Bálor kicks him in the face. Bálor then hits a running dropkick into the barricade. Bálor puts him in the ring and grabs the steel chair. Bálor stands over him before slamming the chair off his back four times. Samson screams in pain. Bálor hits a running dropkick in the corner before being dropkicked into it. Bálor goes to the top rope and hits the Coup de Grâce.

Bray Wyatt’s video flashes on the screen and the lights go out. When the come back on, Wyatt lays him out with Sister Abigail. Wyatt watches Samson crawl over to Bálor and pick up the win. Wyatt watches with his back arched.

Winner by Pinfall: Elias Samson

Wyatt crabwalks over to Bálor and says, “Follow the buzzards.”

Coming up later tonight is the RAW debut of Jason Jordan, Kurt Angle’s long lost son.

Good #NoDQMatch with Balor and Samson. The ending was pretty obvious with Wyatt coming out. Both men worked hard. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 25, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Video Package: Kurt Angle introduces his long lost son, Jason Jordan

Renee Young is backstage with RAW GM Kurt Angle. She says she’s getting emotional seeing him hug Jason Jordan. She asks what he was going through. Angle says it’s been quite a week. Now Jason Jordan will face Curt Hawkins. Angle says Jordan wanted to prove he can do this on his own. He’ll prove to the WWE Universe that he can be a successful singles competitor. As a father, he has the butterflies in his stomach. All world class athletes get butterflies, but he has all the confidence in the world. Emma interrupts him. She wants to know when the focus will be put on her. She started the Women’s Revolution, but now she watches while the women that used to look up to her get opportunities. She says, “Oh, I know. Maybe I’ll start dating your son.” Angle says she’ll get an opportunity to prove herself against Nia Jax.

Enzo Amore is walking backstage when he bumps into Big Show. Enzo says last week didn’t go according to plan, but he’ll take care of it on his own. Big Show shakes his head. This match is next.

-Commercial Break-

Enzo Amore makes his entrance to a big reception and goes through his usual shtick. Enzo says the things that drive him drive Big Cass crazy. The little engine that could and will is fueled on passion. When it comes to that, he’s got a full tank. The key that starts his engine is the crowd. Enzo gyrates in the ring while the crowd gives him a polite reaction. Cass seems to have lost the keys to success, and his take is running on E. Cass is like the finish line, and he can’t wait to run into him because there’s only one word to describe him, and he’ll spell it out: S-A-W-F-T!

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

The bell rings, and Cass tries to get him into the corner, but Enzo escapes. Enzo dropkicks him in the ring and jumps on his back. Cass eventually gets him away and clubs him down. Cass throws him across the ring before running into a boot. Enzo counters a scoop slam into a sleeper hold, but Cass backs him into the corner. Enzo boots him back and goes for a diving DDT, but Cass counters with a big slam. Cass drops a pair of elbows before kicking him in the ribs. Cass mocks the crowd and steps on Enzo’s head. Cass puts him on the top turnbuckle and clubs away at him. Enzo tries to fight back, but Cass grabs him by the head and talks trash before viciously slamming his head into the turnbuckle. Cass viciously stomps away at him. Enzo looks like a truck just hit him. Cass takes his time before connecting with a Big Boot for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Big Cass

Big Cass stands over Enzo while Michael Cole says, “It’s time to move on.” Cass picks him up and puts him in the corner before talking trash. Cass punches him in the ribs.

Big Show’s music hits, and he slowly walks down to the ring to make the save. Cass threatens that he’ll snaps Enzo’s neck if Big Show gets in the ring. Big Show gets into the ring anyway. Cass throws Enzo into him before giving Big Show a Big Boot. Cass attacks him before connecting with a trio of Empire Elbows. Big Show gets to his knees and chops him, but Cass just boots him back down before dropping two more Empire Elbows. Cass then stomps away at him. Cass asks if Big Show wants to embarrass and disrespect him before kicking him in the ribs again. Cass then chokes him with his boot before a referee runs down to try to keep him back. Cass taunts the crowd and talks trash to them.

I hope I never have to see Big Cass vs. Enzo again. This went too long, as did the beatdown on Big Show. Cass doesn’t do it for me. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 25, 2017

Later tonight, we’ll see Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose take on The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel. We’ll also see Sasha Banks take on Bayley to determine who will face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

Renee Young asks Alexa Bliss who she’d rather face. She doesn’t care. She’s just happy this friendship will end. Team Gag Reflex will destroy their friendship to determine who will lose to her at SummerSlam. Bayley will be the one coming up short in this. Bayley will be sitting at home watching Sasha steal the spotlight from her. Tonight, the real winner will be Alexa Bliss.

-Commercial Break-

Refresh for the latest results.

Quick Match Results

* Elias Samson def. Finn Bálor in a No DQ Match

* Big Cass def. Enzo Amore