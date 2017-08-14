

WWE RAW Results

August 14, 2017

Boston, Massachusetts

A video package showing Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose from the past few weeks airs.

Dean Ambrose’s music hits and we’re live for WWE RAw from Boston! Ambrose gets on the mic and says after last week, a lot of people must be wondering what is going on between Dean and Seth. And he’s wondering the same thing himself but only Seth Rollins can answer that question. Seth’s music hits.

Dean says he is sick and tired of playing games. Seth says Dean is the one playing games. One week he saves him and the other he disappears. Seth says he knows Dean cares. He knows that Dean knows if they were to team up again they would run Raw. If he’s willing to put the past behind them, Seth is done playing games. Seth then extends his fist to Dean as the crowd errups into a loud “YES” chant. Ambrose turns around and appears to be thinking about it. Ambrose says he Seth has to be kidding him. Last week Dean extended his arm to him and Seth made him look like a fool.

Seth says maybe this will just never work and that maybe it was a stupid idea. But maybe it wasn’t. Maybe they’re differences is what makes them strong together. Seth says he’s done playing games and drops the microphone. Dean drops his microphone. Dean extends his arm to Seth. Seth clinches his fist and turns around. Both start pushing each other and Dean takes Rollins down. Both start fighting and beating each other up. Both men fight to the outside and Sheamus’ music hits as Cesaro and Sheamus come out and start beating up on Ambrose and Rollins.

They throw Ambrose over the barricade and Rollins into the ring. They’re stomping on Rollins. Ambrose comes back into the ring and tries fighting off the WWE Raw Tag Team champions. But they take him down. Rollins off the top rope jumps on them both. Rollins and Ambrose start fighting back. They knock Sheamus over the top rope and do the same to Cesaro as the Tag champions walk away.

Ambrose and Rollins stand looking at each other in the middle of the ring. And they both extend their fists together as the crowd erupts.

Kurt Angle’s music hits as he comes out and announces that on Sunday at WWE Summerslam, it will be Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins against Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team titles.

Up next is Sasha Banks against Nia Jax with the winner facing Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s title at Summerslam.

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Nia Jax makes her way to the ring with Sasha coming out second.