

WWE RAW Results

September 4, 2017

Omaha, Nebraska

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The show kicks off with a long video highlighting the epic verbal confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns on last week’s RAW.

John Cena vs. Jason Jordan

Footage is shown of John Cena debuting back in 2002 against Jason Jordan’s father, Kurt Angle.

The bell rings, and Jordan quickly takes him down for a two count. Jordan takes him down a second time for another two count. They lock up, and Jordan takes him down with a waistlock. Jordan keeps it applied, so Cena fights up and takes him down. Jordan quickly takes him back down with a waistlock. Cena takes some time before fighting up to his feet. Dueling “Cena” chants break out. Cena finally gets out with a hip toss. Jordan immediately takes him down with a fireman’s carry before going back to the waistlock. Cena fights up, elbows him in the face, and punches him down. Cena covers him for a two count. Cena applies a chin lock. Jordan fights up, but Cena punches him back down. Cena takes him down with a suplex before circling him. Cena punches him a few times before whipping him hard into the corner for a near fall.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Jordan punch at Cena and connect with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cena sidesteps a shoulder in the corner and hits a pair of shoulder tackles. Jordan flips through a back suplex powerbomb and dropkicks Cena down for a two count. Both men take a few moments to get to their feet. They trade punches while the crowd does the dueling “Cena” chants. Jordan goes for a takedown, but Cena rolls him up with a sunset flip for a two count. Cena then hits a back suplex powerbomb before hitting a 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Jordan counters into a roll-up for a two count. Cena immediately transitions into an STF in the center of the ring. Jordan looks like he’s going to tap out, but he instead slips out of the STF and applies the crossface. Cena powers out of it and lifts him up on his shoulders. Jordan gets out of the AA and hits a pair of northern lights suplexes for a near fall.

A “This is awesome” chant fires up. Jordan hits a wild shoulder thrust in the corner before going for a back suplex, but Cena counters into a cross-body for a near fall. Cena immediately lifts him up and connects with the AA for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: John Cena

Cena helps Jordan up and gives him a hug before celebrating on the turnbuckles. The celebration is soon interrupted by Roman Reigns’ music. Reigns comes out to loud boos while Cena smiles.

Nice to see #RAW open with a match. Cena/JJ was better than it had any right to be, but the comparisons to Angle/Cena 02 is forced at best. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 5, 2017

Still not sure of what the true direction of this Jason Jordan character is. The booking hasn’t exactly been smooth. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 5, 2017

-Commercial Break-

John Cena and Roman Reigns confront one another

John Cena and Roman Reigns are standing in the ring across from one another when we return from the commercial. A “Cena” chant fires up, but most of the crowd is just booing. Reigns says he has one question for Cena: if he is who he says he is, why did it take a 16-time champ over twenty minutes to beat a rookie? If Cena is as good as he says he is, he would have beat him at the get-go. Instead, Cena strung it out and crushed them after making it look like Jordan had a chance. Either that or Cena lied last week and proved him right that he is just “a fake ass little bitch.” The crowd loudly boos him.

Cena calls Reigns, “Debbie Downer.” Cena would say he’s happy to see him, but he’s disgusted by his entire face. Cena tells Reigns to stay in his lane with using his brain because they all saw how that worked for him last week. Reigns is thinking about questions that he’ll get answers to soon. Cena says his zipper is open. Reigns says he busted it because he’s “The Big Dog.” Cena says he was looking for his balls, but he hasn’t got any. Cena says he’ll get the answers to these questions at No Mercy. At No Mercy, Reigns will get beat by a guy who’s either lost a step or has been stringing him along for years by letting him waltz out here and make mistake after mistake before chopping him down to size. The only question Reigns will have is “how in the hell did this happen?” Cena calls him a “conceited, know-it-all golden boy” that needs a lesson in respect. Jason Jordan and Chad Gable scratch and claw to get everything they have. A guy like The Miz, who he despises, works hard week after week to get what he wants, and he respects that. Cena doesn’t respect Reigns. Reigns waltzes down here and calls him a fake ass bitch, but the only one living a lie is Reigns. Reigns says this is his yard and he is the guy, but the crowd doesn’t agree. The crowd loudly applauds. Cena wonders if there is any room in that clouded, conceited brain to see what is actually going on here or does he have to beat some common sense into him?

Reigns dares him to do it now. A “YES” chant breaks out. Reigns asks the crowd if they want Cena to beat his ass, and they loudly cheer. Reigns says this is Cena’s moment to back up his big mouth. Reigns tells him to do it. Cena smirks and leans against the ropes. Reigns says Cena is all talk. That’s why he doesn’t respect Cena. Reigns’ music plays, and he walks off.

Sometimes less is more. After how much talk last week’s promo between Reigns and Cena got, I don’t think they needed round two tonight. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 5, 2017

Cena seemed off in his delivery while Reigns had the forced lines about being a “big dog” as if that wasn’t scripted. Not great. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 5, 2017

Tonight’s main event will see Braun Strowman take on Big Show in a Steel Cage Match. Last time they fought, the ring collapsed. We’ll also see Jeff Hardy take on The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship later tonight.

-Commercial Break-

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will be on commentary for this next match.

Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Cesaro will start against Heath Slater. Slater quickly rolls him up for a two count, but Cesaro quickly takes him down. Sheamus tags in, and they double-team Slater. Cesaro tags in, and they both kick Slater for a two count. Slater soon takes Cesaro down. Rhyno and Sheamus are soon tagged in. Rhyno takes him down before hitting a shoulder in the corner. Rhyno chops Cesaro down before hitting Sheamus with a fireman’s carry neckbreaker. Cesaro throws Slater out of the ring, and Rhyno dumps Cesaro out of the ring. Rhyno then turns into a Brogue Kick, and Sheamus picks up the victory.

Winners by Pinfall: Sheamus and Cesaro

Whatever match with Sheamus/Cesaro vs. Slater/Rhyno. Just glad it wasn’t some version of them vs. Rollins/Ambrose. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 5, 2017

The commentators talk about donating for the relief of the Hurricane Harvey victims.

Renee Youngs is backstage with The Hardy Boyz. Renee asks what Jeff’s approach is. Matt Hardy says it is a WONDERFUL evening for a new Intercontinental Champion. Jeff says this is about a rebirth. They’ve been innovators for 25 years because they wrestle each match like it’s their first and last match. Jeff says he’s excited his daughter could see him become the Intercontinental Champion tonight. It’s not about age or life beating you down. It’s not about age. It’s about the vitality that’s bright in his spirit. Tonight, he’ll either burn out in a blaze of glory or be the new Intercontinental Champion. Matt says if the dastardly Miztourage tries to warp his brother’s reality, they’ll go down in a beautiful twist of fate. This match is next.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Jeff Hardy w/ Matt Hardy vs. The Miz (c) w/ Maryse and The Miztourage

JoJo does the introductions in the ring. Jeff Hardy gets a huge face reaction. It’s been ten years since Jeff Hardy last won the Intercontinental Championship.

They circle the ring, and Hardy rolls Miz up for a two count. They lock up, and Hardy applies a side headlock. Miz whips him off, but Hardy shoulder blocks him down. Hardy blocks a hip toss and catches him with a backslide pin for a two count. Hardy rolls him up again for a two count. Miz then backs away from a right hand. Hardy approaches, so Miz throws him out of the ring. The Miztourage surrounds him, so he gets in the ring. Hardy ducks a hit and clotheslines Miz out of the ring. Hardy goes for a plancha, but puts on the brakes when Miz and The Miztourage moves.

-Commercial Break-

Refresh for the latest results.

Quick Match Results

* John Cena def. Jason Jordan

* Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno