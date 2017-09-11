

WWE RAW Results

September 11, 2017

Anaheim, California

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The crowd is asked to stand for a moment of silence to pay tribute to all those souls that were lost on September 11, 2001. A few members of the audience shout random things in an effort to get over during this somber moment, so the audio was quickly muted – truly sad, pathetic actions from an audience that is quickly getting out of control. I’m ashamed to be lumped in as a fan of wrestling with these pitiful beings that can’t even shut up for a 9/11 tribute.

The RAW video plays to kick off the entertainment portion of the show. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on the show. We’ll also see Braun Strowman take on John Cena.

Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan faced John Cena last week in a losing effort. Reigns rubbed it in Cena’s face that he couldn’t easily put a rookie like Jordan away.

Jordan extends his hand for a shake, but Reigns declines. The bell rings, and they circle the ring before locking up. John Cena is watching backstage. They give a clean break. Reigns gets a waistlock applied, but Jordan quickly gets out and goes for a takedown. Reigns doesn’t go down and instead connects with a pair of right hands. Reigns drives him into the corner twice. Jordan tries to fight back, but Reigns again backs him up with a punch. Reigns starts clubbing him in the corner, but Jordan quickly counters before connecting with a belly-to-belly overhead suplex. Jordan drives some shoulders into Reigns’ midsection before punching away at him. Jordan puts him in the corner and stomps him down. Jordan whips him hard into the corner before whipping him sternum-first into the corner. Jordan charges, but Reigns explodes out of the corner with a clothesline. Reigns gets him in the corner and hits ten clubs before hitting the ropes for a big boot. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch, but Jordan counters into a crossface. Reigns gets to the bottom rope and gets out of the ring.

We come back from the break to see Jordan fighting up to his feet. Jordan tries to fight back, but Reigns head-butts him down. John Cena is still watching backstage. Reigns whips him hard into the corner before hitting a snap suplex. Reigns applies a chin lock, but Jordan fights up and elbows out. Jordan hits the ropes, but Reigns floors him with a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Reigns then goes back to the chin lock. Jordan eventually fights up and powers Reigns to the corner. Reigns tries to boot him back, but Jordan counters and hits another belly-to-belly overheard suplex. They both take some time to fight up, and Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop, but Jordan slides off and sends him into the corner before hitting a clothesline for a two count.

They get to their feet and trade punches before Jordan hits a pair of forearms and a dropkick for a near fall. Jordan powers him to the corner and goes for a belly-to-belly, but Reigns punches out. Jordan ducks a clothesline and hits a snap back suplex for a two count. Jordan waits for Reigns to get up and hits a running shoulder thrust. Jordan pulls the top of his singlet down before hitting a pair of northern lights suplexes for a near fall. Jordan quickly goes to the crossface, but Reigns gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Reigns quickly elbows him back and avoids a shoulder thrust. Jordan hits the ring post shoulder-first and falls out of the ring. Reigns goes outside and hits Jordan with a Drive By Dropkick. Reigns gets him in the ring and connects with a Superman Punch. The boos pick up before Reigns connects with a Spear for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns gets to his feet and shakes hands with Jason Jordan. John Cena is still backstage observing all that’s going on in the ring. Charly Caruso walks up to him and asks for a comment on Reigns’ victory. Cena does have something to say, but he’ll say it to Reigns. Cena is coming out, next.

John Cena and Roman Reigns meet in the ring

Roman Reigns is in the ring waiting, and John Cena’s music hits. The crowd “serenades” him by singing, “John Cena sucks” to the theme of his music. Cena gets in the ring and holds up a microphone. Cena says it’s not a nightstick for his tactical pants. Cena is excited about what he’s going to say. Last week, Reigns was upset that rookie almost beat Cena. Now the rookie, Jason Jordan, almost beat “the guy.” Cena tells him to explain, but keep it to one sentence like, “It’s my yard.” Reigns says he was out here having a great match, something Cena knows nothing about. Reigns says he’s had more great matches in two years than Cena has had in his entire career. Cena loves it. Reigns makes it easy for him. Cena does have to stay sharp – he just has to let Reigns talk. Reigns is burying himself. It’s not to say that Reigns isn’t good. Reigns has skill and ability, but he’s got his head so far up his own ass that he’s like a one-man human centipede. Reigns actually thinks he runs this place and is responsible for the crowd. No one has ever cut Reigns down to size. That’s why he’s here. Cena has been accused of spinning things, but he challenges himself to try anything. Reigns thinks he’s already made it, but the second you think that is the beginning of the end. Cena says Reigns will learn what real failure is all about. Cena gets in his face and says week after week he lets Reigns take shot after shot, but he fails and fails. That is not what THE guy does. THE guy steps up, stays sharp, and does his homework, which is something Reigns should have done before he brought his sorry ass out here. If Reigns really is THE guy, he’ll dust himself off, stand up, and show him something at No Mercy. Cena says Reigns doesn’t have it in him. No Mercy will be a cakewalk.

Cena goes to leave, but Reigns tells him to bring his “bitch ass” back in here. Reigns says usually a superstar calls out John Cena to make a name for themselves, but Cena came here to RAW to call him out. Reigns thinks it’s because he’s selling the tickets Cena hasn’t sold in five years. Cena says Reigns isn’t doing his job, but ticket sales are great, revenue is sky high, and WWE can make it without him. WWE doesn’t need Cena. Cena needs WWE because he can’t break into Hollywood. Reigns says if Cena needs help, he knows a guy (meaning his cousin The Rock). Reigns tells Cena to do his big talk, but it means nothing because he can’t back it up. Cena says when people push you over the line, you have to fight fire with fire. Cena says at No Mercy, Reigns can consider it like a drug test – he’s not getting past him! Cena then walks off while the crowd gasps.

John Cena will face Braun Strowman later tonight. We’ll also see Brock Lesnar. Sasha Banks is in action, next.

Another beautiful commercial is shown for WWE’s campaign to stop pediatric cancer.

Emma vs. Sasha Banks

Last week, Nia Jax and Emma were entered into the RAW Women’s Championship Match at WWE No Mercy. Alexa Bliss is on commentary.

Emma fights her to the corner and punches, but Banks chops out and hits an arm drag. Banks lays her out across the middle rope and goes for some knees, but Emma moves and rolls her up for a two count. Banks blocks a kick and kicks the hamstring. Emma then clotheslines her down. Nia Jax’s music hits, and she comes out to the stage. She walks up to Bliss and tells her to move.

We come back from the break to see Banks trapped in a full nelson. Emma releases to cover her, but Banks kicks out. Emma slams her down for another two count. Emma punches away at her, but Banks comes back with a roll-up for a two count. Emma chops her, but she runs into an elbow. Banks takes her down and hits a pair of clotheslines and a dropkick. Emma reverses a whip, but Banks comes back with a head-scissor takeover. Emma boots her back and puts her in the tree of woe. Emma kicks her in the back a few times before splashing her in the corner for a two count. Banks eventually comes back with a Bank Statement out of nowhere for the win.

Winner by Submission: Sasha Banks

Video Package: Big Show vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match

John Cena will face Braun Strowman in tonight’s main event. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be out next.

Brock Lesnar appears with Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar’s music hits, and the WWE Universal Champion makes his way to the ring to a tremendous pop alongside Paul Heyman. “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I am the advocate for the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.” Heyman’s job this evening is to sell them on something that is already sold. On September 24 at the Staples Center on a PPV known as No Mercy, his client will defend the championship against the most worthy challenger in ages, Braun Strowman. For the first time since Lesnar faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania, he is the underdog. One reason why is Strowman powerslammed Lesnar through two tables and dumped a third on top of him. The next night, Strowman laid waste to Lesnar. Lesnar will face an individual that is bigger than him and more powerful than him. Heyman has a question: is Strowman badder than the baddest dude on the planet? Strowman will have to be all three: bigger, stronger, and badder than Brock Lesnar. You can’t just win the title from him. You have to rip the title away from The Beast and Conqueror. You have to take what belongs to Lesnar.

This reminds him of Lesnar in 2002 when “The Next Big Thing” beat, victimized, and conquered The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Rob Van Dam, and The Undertaker. Tonight, Strowman will try to beat, victimize, and conquer John Cena. Can Strowman “monster-handle” John Cena? That brings him back to his original question. Can Strowman cross the border of the safety of sports entertainment into the hostile ground known as “Suplex City.” Not to ruin the box office appeal, but when they used to lock his client in the “Brock-tagon,” they would ask him if he’s ready. Lesnar is ready. Heyman gives Strowman the opportunity to come down and fight.

Braun Strowman’s music hits, and he comes out to a big reception. Strowman gets in the ring, elbows out of a German Suplex, and viciously punches and kicks Lesnar down in the corner. Strowman goes for a powerslam, but Lesnar slides off, shoves him into the corner, and hits a German Suplex, but Strowman immediately pops up! The crowd loudly chants, “Holy Sh*t!” Strowman gives him a chokeslam before laying him out with a powerslam! Strowman stands tall over Lesnar. Strowman picks up the championship and looks at it. Strowman holds it up while placing a foot on Lesnar’s chest! Strowman puts the title on top of him and poses before leaving the ring. Lesnar is bleeding from the mouth.

John Cena will face Braun Strowman in tonight’s main event. We’ll also see Enzo Amore on Miz TV. Coming up next, we’ll hear from Bray Wyatt.

The commentators send condolences to those suffering from the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Floyd.

Goldust vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt says he used to think Goldust was bizarre and different. Now he thinks Goldust is just afraid to take the paint off and show the world the man that lives underneath. This man has so many scars and pains that he wishes the paint would dry for good. Goldust’s pain is just like Finn Bálor’s. The paint is a weapon to protect them. As for Goldust, all he can do is run.

The bell rings, and Goldust punches away at him before big booting him down. Wyatt rolls out of the ring to recover, so Goldust goes outside and clotheslines him down. Goldust gets him in the ring and kicks him. Wyatt quickly comes back with a clothesline before punching away at him. Goldust rolls out of the way of a senton splash before sending him to the outside. Goldust then hits a rolling senton off the apron! Goldust punches him before putting him in the ring. Wyatt hits him and sends him into the ring post. Wyatt pulls him into the ring, and Goldust gets a jackknife pin for a two count. Wyatt quickly lays him out with a flying body block before hitting Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Bray Wyatt

Wyatt takes a towel and kneels by Goldust before wiping his face paint off. Wyatt screams that Goldust is just a man like Finn Bálor. Bálor’s music hits, and he runs down to get Wyatt away.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Sheamus and Cesaro. She asks about facing Gallows and Anderson tonight. Does this help them prepare for Rollins and Ambrose? Sheamus says Gallows and Anderson are more of a challenge than Rollins and Ambrose. Cesaro says at least Gallows and Anderson are a team. Sheamus says it’s easy to be a team when everything is going your way. Cesaro says at their core, Rollins and Ambrose are selfish. It’s their instincts. When they rip them apart, they’ll prove that they don’t just set the bar. They are The Bar.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are on commentary for the next match.

Anderson and Gallows vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

While Sheamus and Cesaro are making their entrance, they jaw-jack at Rollins and Ambrose. A brawl breaks out. Anderson and Gallows help Sheamus and Cesaro clear it up. They then start brawling. Referees come out to regain order. Agents also come out to separate the teams. This match apparently isn’t happening.

Enzo Amore will be on Miz TV. The main event will be John Cena vs. Braun Strowman.

