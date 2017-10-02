

WWE RAW Results

October 2, 2017

Denver, Colorado

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

We go live to Denver where the entire roster is on stage including Vince McMahon in remembrance of the lives lost in Las Vegas 24 hours ago.

A video package runs highlighting last week’s show where Roman Reigns got a win over WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match. This setup a Miztourage attack on Reigns to close the show last week.

We go back live to Denver where Seth Rollins walks out to kick off the show.

We have the pink ropes back up with WWE’s partnership with Susan G. Komen.

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

Rollins with kicks and right hands to Strowman early in the corner. Strowman levels Rollins with a quick shoulder block running from the corner. Rollins with a slap to Strowman. Strowman chases Rollins out, back inside, Rollins leaps over Strowman and kicks him in the head. Strowman counters a springboard attempt by Rollins and then launches him up in the air causing Rollins to crash to the mat below. Strowman works over the left arm of Rollins using the ropes for help. Rollins drops Strowman throat first off the top rope, goes up top and Strowman launches Rollins off the corner to the ring. Rollins pulls down the top rope sending Strowman over to the outside. Rollins attempts a suicide dive through the ropes, but Strowman catches Rollins with a big forearm to the side of the head as we head to a break.

Back live, Strowman catches Rollins and connects with a fallaway slam. Rollins sends Strowman face first into the steel ring post and this time connects with the suicide dive when he hits the ropes back inside the ring. Rollins connects with a second suicide dive to Strowman. Rollins catches Strowman with a springboard clothesline. Rollins with a second clothesline off the ropes and Strowman stays on his feet. Rollins connects with a top rope blockbuster, but Strowman powers out of a pinfall attempt quickly. Rollins with a superkick. Strowman fires back with a big clothesline that levels Rollins. Strowman has Rollins up on his shoulder and connects with the running powerslam to get the pinfall.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Strowman picks up Rollins and connects with a second powerslam. Strowman leaves, but turns around looking to go back after Rollins again. Dean Ambrose runs out and sends Strowman back inside the ring. Ambrose goes on the attack, but Strowman gets the better of him hitting two chokeslams and a running powerslam.

Strowman heads to the back and both Sheamus and Cesaro walk to the ring. Cesaro with a Neutralizer on Ambrose and Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Rollins.

A video package runs showing WWE’s partnership with Susan G. Komen this month.

Video from last week is shown of Alexa Bliss calling Mickie James an “old lady.” Backstage, we see Mickie James walking when Alicia Fox is laughing. James asks what she wants. Emma is nearby and tells James someone left something for James in her locker room. James walks in to find a box of depends with a walker. She walks out and both Emma and Fox are laughing. James wants to know where Alexa is and heads to her locker room. She knocks on the door and Nia Jax says Alexa is busy. Alexa declines being in the ring with a “mature woman”, but that Jax doesn’t have a problem with it. James accepts.

Backstage, we get a promo from a rambling Bray Wyatt talking about how “she never lied to me” and looks into the camera repeating the words.

Back live, Elias is inside the ring with his guitar. He insults the “Mile High City” and isn’t pleased he has to fight Titus O’Neil tonight. Elias wants everyone to silence cell phones, hold their applause and shut up because he has a song to sing.

Elias vs. Titus O’Neil w/ Apollo Crews

Lock up and Titus pushes Elias down right away. Elias with chops to Titus. Elias keeps Titus grounded in a headlock. Titus launches Elias to the corner and connects with body shots. Titus with big chops of his own to Elias in the corner and follows it with a scoop slam. Titus with a splash in the corner that he follows up with a big boot. Elias rolls out of the ring. Crews is yelling at Elias on the outside. Elias pushes Crews to the barricade. Elias drops the jaw of Titus off the top rope. Elias connects with Drift Away and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Elias

After the match, Apollo Crews gets in the face of Elias. Elias backs off and leaves.

Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Booker T plug the Hell in a Cell PPV this Sunday.

Nia Jax vs. Mickie James

Before the match starts, Alexa Bliss walks down the ramp.

The bell rings and Nia Jax immediately levels Mickie James. Jax tosses James across the ring to the corner. James with kicks and Jax with a quick headbutt. Jax bounces James’ head off the bottom rope with her boot as Bliss watches from ringside. Jax gets James in a bear hug. James fights back with elbows and kicks. Jax dumps James out of the ring.

Back live, Jax with an ugly looking slam/takedown on James. Jax keeps James grounded applying pressure to her body. Jax goes back to the bear hug on James. James throws rights to fire back, but Jax drives her down hard on the mat. James hits the ropes and tries chopping away at the legs of Jax. Jax lifts and dumps James to the corner. James catches Jax with a tornado DDT from the corner. Bliss jumps in to break up the pinfall attempt.

Winner via DQ: Mickie James

After the match, Alexa Bliss dumps James to the outside. Bliss looks down and Jax is still down from the tornado DDT. The commentary team thinks James had Jax beat. James slaps Bliss on the outside and connects with a kick to the face.

Video from last week of Enzo Amore’s Cruiserweight Championship celebration airs.

Backstage, Renee Young attempts to interview Enzo Amore and he says nothing.

Backstage, Mickie James teases another run and winning the RAW Women’s Champion. RAW GM Kurt Angle walks up and award her a title match against Alexa Bliss at TLC.

Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We start with Matt Hardy and Karl Anderson. Matt with a shoulder block early and eats a right hand from Anderson. Tag to Luke Gallows who throws a right at Matt. Tag to Jason Jordan after Matt tosses Gallows to the corner. Jordan drives his shoulder repeatedly into the mid section of Gallows in the corner. Gallows fights back with body shots to Jordan. Matt with a Side Effect on Anderson. Double clothesline to Gallows sending him over.

Back live, Gallows gets the tag and cuts off a big suplex slam by Jordan on Anderson. Gallows drops repeated elbows over Jordan. Gallows with a big boot and leg drop combo. Tag to Anderson who stomps away at Jordan in the corner. Anderson works over the left arm of Jordan, throws a knee and Jordan counters a back suplex. Jordan with a back suplex of his own. Hot tags to Matt and Gallows. Matt with rights as the crowd chants “DELETE” with each in Denver. Matt with clotheslines to Gallows in the corner, pulls Gallows for a bulldog, clotheslines Anderson and connects with the bulldog. Matt bounces the face of Gallows off each turnbuckle. Matt with a spike DDT from the corner and connects with an elbow drop off the second rope that Anderson breaks up. Jordan dropkicks Anderson to the outside. Anderson then tosses Jordan into the barricade. Anderson distracts Matt. Gallows and Anderson connect with The Magic Killer on Matt and get the pinfall.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

After the match, Gallows and Anderson throw up the “Too Sweet” in celebration.

Enzo Amore will address the Cruiserweight Division tonight.

Also tonight: The Miz vs. Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship.

Backstage, Roman Reigns is asked for thoughts on Sheamus and Cesaro attacking Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose earlier tonight. He calls them big boys and that he needs to focus on The Miz and the Intercontinental Championship tonight.

