

WWE RAW Results

November 6, 2017

Manchester, England

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

A graphic opens the show with WWE offering its deepest condolences to the victims of the Sutherland Springs community that saw horrific gun violence in a house of worship yesterday.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video showcases the return of Braun Strowman last week on RAW. Strowman emerged from a garbage truck and viciously assaulted The Miz and The Miztourage. Strowman punctuated the return by destroying Curtis Axel with a vicious Running Powerslam through the commentary.

Miz TV with special guest RAW GM Kurt Angle

The Miz and The Miztourage are in the ring for another edition of Miz TV. Curtis Axel is in a neck brace. Miz says before they get started, he has a message for his opponent at Survivor Series, Baron Corbin. For those that don’t know, they’ve been going back and forth on social media. Miz told him if he ever talked about his pregnant wife again, he’d knock his teeth down his throat. Not only did Corbin talk about his wife, he talked about his unborn daughter. Corbin told Miz he’d be calling him “Daddy” after Survivor Series. The crowd chants, “Who’s your Daddy?” Miz says when he speaks, it’s from the heart. Corbin makes “Daddy” jokes. This isn’t the independent leagues. Corbin needs to step up to the plate. Miz doesn’t earn respect — he demands it. While Corbin may be the bathroom break of Smackdown, he’s the whole damn show of Monday Night RAW. At Survivor Series, Corbin better bring his A-game. At Survivor Series, he’ll beat Corbin so bad him and his title will become relevant.

As badly as he wants to get his hands on Baron Corbin, his guest just as badly wants to get his hands on Shane McMahon. His guest is the RAW General Manager and Team Captain at Survivor Series, Kurt Angle! Angle comes out to a huge reception while the crowd sings, “You suck” to the beat of his music. Angle says despite their differences, he has full support with The Miz. Miz says he can’t say the same to him. Angle says if anyone knows what he’s capable of in the ring, it’s The Miz… or did he forget the TLC PPV? Miz remembers Angle abusing his power to have one last ride of glory with The Shield. Miz also remembers Stephanie McMahon saying this: a replay is shown of Stephanie McMahon telling Angle he’s the Team Captain of RAW at Survivor Series. She expects victory. If she doesn’t get what she wants, she’ll find a new General Manager. Angle says he’s not going anywhere. This is Monday Night RAW, the longest running episodic show in WWE history. They’re about to celebrate their 25th anniversary. They have the best show and fans. Smackdown has had a good run of 18 years, but Shane McMahon has an inferiority complex because that show is the B-show. At Survivor Series, they’ll prove that. Miz asks if he’s forgotten about Smackdown’s brutal siege: replays are shown from two weeks ago of Smackdown invading RAW and destroying the roster. Angle retaliated by sicking Kane on Daniel Bryan last week. Miz says he wouldn’t be shocked if Smackdown came here tonight again and put them under siege. Angle says it won’t happen. Angle didn’t have anything to do with Kane’s attack of Daniel Bryan. Angle apologizes to Bryan for the attack. A “YES” chant picks up. Miz finds that hard to believe.

The moment Stephanie McMahon threatened his livelihood, Miz saw the cutthroat Kurt Angle come back. Angle planned to eliminate Bryan like he planned to get rid of The Miztourage. Miz accuses Angle of orchestrating the Braun Strowman attack. Curtis Axel wasn’t so lucky in that attack. Angle says that isn’t going to happen. Miz puts his hand up to silence Angle, so he pops up angrily. Miz immediately backs off. Miz says if Angle had nothing to do with Strowman’s attack, why did he get rewarded with a spot on Team RAW. Angle says it doesn’t have to do with the attack. Strowman’s only demand was a match tonight… against The Miz. The crowd loudly pops and starts up a “YES” chant. Miz drops to his knees trying to beg off the match, but Angle declines.

Elias is walking backstage. He’ll face Jason Jordan in a Guitar on a Pole Match, next.

-Commercial Break-

Elias is sitting in the ring without his guitar, since it’s on the pole. Elias says he is destiny manifested. Elias says he feels naked because one of his babies is already taken up to the sky and put on the pole. Every guitar he touches is special. Last week, Jason Jordan went and crushed one of his cherished instruments, but that won’t stop him from giving them a song tonight. Elias asks for requests and asks if they want to hear “Wonderwall.” Too bad because he has an original song. Elias sings about how he despises Manchester and the children are future losers. Jason Jordan interrupts the “song.”

Replays are shown of Elias hitting Jordan with a guitar two weeks ago. Last week on RAW, Jordan attacked Elias and destroyed the guitar.

Guitar on a Pole Match

Elias vs. Jason Jordan

The first superstar to use the guitar will win the match. It doesn’t matter who retrieves it first.

The bell rings, and Elias immediately runs for the guitar, but Jordan stops him. Elias punches him away and climbs the ropes, but Jordan pulls him off and dropkicks him. Elias leaves the ring, but Jordan blocks him from going anywhere. They’re at a stalemate.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Elias kicking Jordan in the face. Jordan makes a comeback, and the crowd lightly boos. Jordan flips through a back suplex and doesn’t land clean. Jordan then hits him with a pair of northern lights suplexes. Jordan climbs to the top and grabs the guitar, but Elias pulls him off the top rope before viciously clotheslining him down. Elias looks up at the guitar and retrieves the guitar to a good pop. Jordan ducks a guitar shot and kicks him. Elias begs him off and runs away. Jordan chases him around the ring. Elias gets in and attacks him while he gets in. Elias stomps away at him and picks up the guitar. Elias has a bloody mouth. Elias swings the guitar, but Jordan counters with a tackle into the corner. Jordan runs across the ring and slams him into the corner. Jordan does it again before hitting a belly to belly overhead suplex. The crowd boos while Jordan picks up the guitar and slams it over Elias’ back to win the match.

Winner: Jason Jordan

Jordan holds up the broken guitar in victory before throwing it onto Elias.

The Miz will face Braun Strowman later tonight.

-Commercial Break-

Kurt Angle is in his office when Cesaro and Sheamus come in. Cesaro says they need to talk. Angle wants RAW’s best champions against Smackdown’s champions. Sheamus asks if he’s showing The Shield favors. Angle wants Cesaro and Sheamus to be RAW’s first line of defense. Angle tells them to man up and stop trying to manipulate him. Sheamus says they want to represent RAW as the Tag Team Champions because they know they can beat The Usos. Angle gives them one last chance, tonight. Cesaro and Sheamus bump fists.

Stacy Coates vs. Asuka

Asuka rolls under an attack and kicks her down before viciously kicking her in the head. Asuka challenges Coates and absorbs her punches. Asuka hits a strike combination before hitting a spin kick. Asuka then hits a flying hip attack. Asuka dances around and viciously kicks her in the chest a few times. Asuka then kicks her in the head. Asuka applies a double chicken-wing and hits a sit-out bomb. Asuka immediately goes to the Asuka Lock for the win.

Winner by Submission: Asuka

Alicia Fox appears on the screen. She’s the Team Captain of the women’s Team RAW. She announces Asuka will be on the team.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. She shows a replay of Samoa Joe defeating Apollo Crews in his return last week on RAW. Titus O’Neil was then attacked by Joe. She asks O’Neil why he wants a match against Joe. O’Neil says he likes to have fun. Last week wasn’t fun at all. Last week he had his eyes set on helping his friend Apollo Crews. Tonight, his eyes are on Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe is in trouble.

Titus O’Neil faces Samoa Joe, next.

-Commercial Break-

Titus O’Neil makes his entrance with Apollo Crews and is attacked on the stage by Samoa Joe. Joe knocks Crews off the stage before applying the Coquina Clutch to O’Neil! Referees run down to pull him off. Joe releases the hold and gets into the ring. The crowd is loudly chanting, “Joe.” Joe says it doesn’t matter if you’re big and strong like Titus O’Neil or athletic like Apollo Crews… if you stand in his way, he’ll put you down. If anyone wants to prove him wrong, feel free to prove him wrong because he’s not done yet!

Finn Balor answers the call.

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor

-Commercial Break-

They circle the ring a few times before Joe goes to the corner and casually stands there. They lock up, and Joe powers him into the ropes. Balor turns him and gives a clean break. Joe kicks him back and applies a side headlock. Balor whips him off, but Joe viciously shoulder blocks him down. Joe connects with some jabs, but Balor fights back. Joe quickly hooks the head and rakes his face across the top rope. Joe chops the chest and stomps him down. Joe goes for a powerbomb, but Balor sweeps the feet and hits a double stomp to the chest. Balor punches, but he has a whip to the corner reversed. Balor quickly goes to the apron and hits a kick to the face. Balor goes to the top rope, but Joe gets up and crotches him on the top rope. Balor falls to the canvas in pain. Joe jabs him a few times, but Balor punches him back. Joe hits a quick running elbow and a snap kick for a near fall. Joe hits a snapmare and applies a neck vice. Balor fights up and punches out. Joe quickly head-butts him, hits a snapmare, chops the back, kicks him in the chest and drops an elbow for a two count. Balor soon tries to fight back, but Joe floors him with a back elbow for a two count. Joe applies another neck vice, but Balor fights up and punches out. Joe quickly knees him in the midsection and sends him to the corner. Joe runs into a boot, and Balor connects with a stiff forearm. Balor hits another, but Joe doesn’t go down. Balor hits the ropes and takes him down with a flying forearm. Balor chops him in the corner before having a whip reversed. Balor slingshots over him, but Joe quickly kicks him. Joe goes to the top rope, but Balor kicks him in the face to knock him off the top rope and to the floor.

Balor hits a baseball slide, stands on the apron, and hits a vicious running kick to the face. Balor gets him in the ring, but Joe quickly slides out again. Balor runs around the ring to pick up momentum and drops him with a running forearm.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Balor hit a Sling Blade. Balor goes for a running dropkick into the corner, but Joe sidesteps and flattens him with a senton splash for a near fall. Joe puts him on the top rope, but Balor elbows him back. Joe chops the chest and gets him on his shoulders. Balor counters into a roll-up for a two count. They trade strikes before Balor lays him out with a kick to the head. Both men are down and being counted by the referee. Balor gets to his feet first. Balor ducks a clothesline and hits another Sling Blade. Balor then dropkicks him into the corner. Balor goes to the top rope, but Joe avoids the Coup de Gras. Joe comes back with a uranage for a near fall. Joe is sizing up Balor now. Joe signals for the Coquina Clutch, but Balor gets out and hits a double stomp. Joe rolls out of the ring to recover. Balor hits the ropes and hits a diving summersault senton. Balor punches away at him, but Joe runs him up to the ramp and slams him on it. The referee counts both men out. Samoa Joe is shocked.

Double Count-Out

Balor fights back at Joe, and referees run down to stop him. They brawl up the ramp, and the referees cannot get order. Security then runs down to help, as well as Kurt Angle. Angle says he’s seen enough. Survivor Series is the one night of the year RAW and Smackdown compete in head-to-head competition. As the Team Captain, that’s the kind of action he wants to see. Angle welcomes Balor and Joe to Team RAW. Balor responds to that by diving off the stage onto Joe.

The Miz is pacing backstage. Bo Dallas is trying to give him a pep talk about how Halloween is over and monsters aren’t real. What’s real is their intellect and strength in numbers. Strowman is just flesh and bone… well a lot of flesh and bone. Dallas says they can do it. Axel doubts it and says Strowman isn’t human. Axel thinks they should just run right now. The Miz looks at him with disgust.

Later tonight, Braun Strowman takes on The Miz in a non-title match. We’ll also see Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Sheamus.

-Commercial Break-

Kurt Angle is leaving a message for Daniel Bryan to apologize for Kane’s attack. Jason Jordan walks in, and he hugs his father. Angle says he’s been making great strides as a singles competitor. This may be perceived as favoritism, but his job is on the line. Angle needs people he can trust. Angle chooses Jordan as the final member of Team RAW. Jordan hugs him tightly. Jordan says he won’t let him down.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are being interviewed. They’re taking on Nia Jax and Alicia Fox tonight. Have they asked Fox about being on the team. Bayley says she led Team RAW to victory at Survivor Series last year. There’s more motivation than ever for them to win. The only hugs given at Survivor Series are hugs of consolation when Team Smackdown loses. Banks says Smackdown has a lot of talent, but RAW will have them if they’re named to the team. Bayley says they step up on the big stage.

Nia Jax makes her entrance.

-Commercial Break-

Nia Jax and Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Alicia Fox starts against Bayley. The crowd sings to Bayley. Fox is quickly attacked and tags in Nia Jax. They lock up, and Jax powers her to the corner before throwing her down. Jax woman-handles her for a bit before Bayley elbows her and tags in Banks. Jax quickly drops Banks onto the apron and grabs her out of mid-air. Banks avoids an elbow drop and picks up a one count. Jax powers her to the corner and tags in Fox. Fox hits a snapmare and applies a chin lock. Banks gets out and tags in Bayley. Jax runs in and knocks Bayley out of the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Jax drop a pair of elbows on Bayley before tagging Fox in. Fox forearms her and kicks away at her. Fox applies a chin lock and slam Bayley down when she tries to fight up. Jax tags in and throws Bayley’s headband into the crowd. Jax avalanches her and stomps away at her while trash talking. Jax sends her to the corner and catches a slingshot. Jax then drops her onto the turnbuckle. Jax scares Banks off the apron and stands on Bayley’s hair. Jax throws her across the ring and tags in Fox. Bayley fights back and knocks Jax off the apron.

Bayley tags in Banks to no reaction. Banks kicks her and baseball slides Jax. Banks hits a head-scissor takeover before laying her across the second turnbuckle for double knees. Jax breaks up the pin. Bayley jumps on Jax’ back. Banks helps Bayley get Jax out of the ring. Banks then applies the Bank Statement for the win.

Winners by Submission: Sasha Banks and Bayley

Alicia Fox gets on the microphone and says she needs Sasha Banks on the team. She wants Banks on the team. Bayley was not chosen. Bayley doesn’t look happy with this.

Braun Strowman is powerwalking backstage. He’ll face The Miz, next.

-Commercial Break-

Footage is shown of what happened to Braun Strowman at WWE TLC. If you missed it, read my recap.

Non-Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. The Miz w/ The Miztourage

The Miz looks very trepidatious. The bell rings, and Miz immediately gets out of the ring. Miz talks strategy with The Miztourage. The referee is counting Miz out. The Miztourage gets on the apron at the other side of the ring to attack, but Strowman scares them off. Miz tries to attack from behind, but Strowman turns around so Miz gets out of the ring. Miz talks strategy again and tries the same attack, but Strowman catches him and throws him across the ring. Miz rolls out of the ring to recover. Strowman gets out of the ring, and Miz runs off. Strowman gets in the ring, and Strowman grabs Miz by the head. Strowman pulls him up to the apron and throws him into the ring post. Strowman exits the ring before Miz is counted out. Strowman throws Miz through the ropes and sets up for a powerbomb. Strowman holds Miz up with one arm and drops him on his face. Strowman exits the ring and kills Bo Dallas with a right hand. Curtis Axel begs him off and points at the neck brace. Strowman then sends him into the barricade. Strowman gets in the ring and sends Miz over the top rope into The Miztourage.

Kane’s music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. Kane stares at Strowman. Strowman says Kane can’t kill him before saying he’s the only monster on Monday Night RAW. They trade right hands, and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by Disqualification: Braun Strowman

Kane boots Strowman back and goes for a Chokeslam, but Strowman breaks the hold. Strowman then hits a Running Powerslam, but Kane sits up. Strowman then clotheslines Kane out of the ring, but he lands on his feet. Miz and The Miztourage attack Strowman from behind, but he quickly overtakes them. Strowman then gives Miz a Running Powerslam.

Renee Young is backstage with The Shield. She asks them about Cesaro and Sheamus getting one last title shot tonight. Dean Ambrose says you have to expect the unexpected. They’re going to take care of business and have some fish and chips and some pints. Seth Rollins says you need to have eyes everywhere. Rollins says they haven’t forgotten about Team Blue. After Survivor Series, they’ll be Team Black and Blue. Rollins talks about how Sheamus and Cesaro have to be the worst interview ever. No one likes them. Ambrose says tonight, they won’t win. They usually say they don’t set the bar because they are the bar, but the truth is they are the real bar.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore makes his way to the ring doing his usual shtick. Enzo says he’s the biggest thing since the Bubonic Plague to enter England. Enzo says he’s doing great. Enzo is grateful for the thousands of fans around the world that chant his name and follow him around with cameras. There’s a question he can’t avoid — what’s next for him? A kid asked him in the lobby this morning and unfortunately he’s facing Kalisto at Survivor Series. Enzo says it’s a conspiracy that he has to keep facing him. Enzo is the only one defending his title at Survivor Series, which means this is a conspiracy with Kurt Angle and Kalisto. Enzo says he’s worth his weight in gold. Kalisto isn’t worth his weight in Doritos.

Kalisto makes his way to the ring to no reaction. Kalisto grabs a chair and sits at ringside.

Pete Dunne’s music hits, and Kurt Angle makes his way to the stage. Tonight, we’ll have the Cruiserweight versus the Bruiserweight. Angle then introduces the WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne. He’ll face Enzo Amore, next.

-Commercial Break-

Cruiserweight vs. Bruiserweight Match

Enzo Amore vs. Pete Dunne

The bell rings, and Dunne looks disgusted by Enzo’s gesticulating. Dunne forearms him down and kicks away at him. Enzo quickly rolls out of the ring to recover. Enzo yells at Kalisto at ringside and turns to see Dunne. Dunne attacks and hits a release suplex onto the apron. Dunne gets in the ring and drags him to the center of the ring for a near fall. Dunne bends his fingers at angles they’re not supposed to be. Enzo gets to the apron and snaps him off the second rope. Enzo dropkicks him down for a two count. Enzo applies the worst looking camel clutch of all time. Enzo kicks him in the ribs and talks trash. Dunne rolls him up for a two count. Dunne then floors him with a step-up enzuigiri. Dunne counters a boot, but Enzo rolls him up with his feet on the ropes, but Kalisto tells the referee. Enzo shouts that snitches get stitches. Dunne attacks him from behind before hitting the Bitter End for the win!

Winner by Pinfall: Pete Dunne

Kalisto stands over Enzo and claps for Pete Dunne.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will take on Cesaro and Sheamus with the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line later tonight. Coming up next, we’ll see a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal.

-Commercial Break-

Video Package: Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal

AJ Styles takes on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship tomorrow night on Smackdown.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Alexa Bliss. Bliss says she’s going to run circles around Natalya. When she was on Smackdown, Natalya was never champion because she was champion the whole time. In fact, she was champion twice, just like on RAW. Two and two equals one goddess of WWE.

Cesaro and Sheamus make their way to the ring. They’ll face Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the titles, next.

-Commercial Break-

WWE 205 Live is having the UK Championship Division on the show tomorrow night.

Roman Reigns returns next Monday on RAW. The Shield will reunite.

RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Shield (c’s)

Dean Ambrose starts against Sheamus. Ambrose takes him down in the corner and clotheslines Cesaro out of the ring. Seth Rollins jumps off the steps and knocks Cesaro down. Ambrose hits Sheamus with a neckbreaker and tags Rollins in. They hit a modified Hart Attack with a Sling Blade for a two count. Sheamus elbows Rollins back. Cesaro tags in and jumps off the top rope, but Rollins kicks him and hits an X-Factor for a two count. Ambrose and Rollins send Cesaro into the ropes, but Sheamus pulls him out of the ring. Rollins hits them with a baseball slide. Ambrose then comes off the top rope, as does Rollins. Ambrose chops away at Cesaro in the ring. Cesaro boots him back and clubs him down. Sheamus tags in and punches away at Ambrose. Ambrose fights back and knees him in the midsection. Rollins tags in and dropkicks Sheamus out of the ring. They then knock Cesaro out of the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Sheamus clothesline Ambrose for a two count. During the commercial, Cesaro gave Ambrose a vicious uppercut. Sheamus applies an overhead wristlock. Ambrose fights up, so Cesaro tags in and applies a chin lock. Ambrose fights up, and Sheamus tags back in. Sheamus and Cesaro send him into the ropes for a double clothesline. Sheamus drops a knee and fights out of a 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. Sheamus knocks him off the apron and sends him back to the ring, but Ambrose hits a rebound clothesline. Ambrose gets in the ring and crawls to Rollins, but Cesaro tags in and knocks Rollins off the apron. Cesaro puts Ambrose on the top rope and goes for a superplex, but Ambrose blocks it. Ambrose fights it, and Cesaro gets crotched on the top rope. Ambrose sidesteps Sheamus and tags in Rollins.

Rollins hits Cesaro with a springboard clothesline before knocking Sheamus off the apron. Rollins hits a blockbuster on Cesaro before hitting Sheamus with a suicide dive. Rollins goes for a buckle bomb on Cesaro, but he fights out. Rollins hits a falcon arrow for a two count. Rollins charges, but Cesaro hits a crazy Very European Uppercut for a near fall. Sheamus and Cesaro go for a crucifix bomb, but Ambrose pulls him off. They brawl in the ring before Ambrose hits a Lunatic Lariat while Rollins hits a superkick for a near fall. They go for stereo suicide dives, but Rollins gets punched back. As for Ambrose, they give him a double crucifix powerbomb onto the barricade. Sheamus and Cesaro hit Rollins with a powerbomb/diving clothesline combination for a near fall! They go for double-teamWhite Noise, but Ambrose breaks it up. Rollins gets Cesaro out of the ring, and Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Sheamus. Rollins hits a Frog Splash from across the ring, but Cesaro breaks it up!

“OHH MANCHESTER!! DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR!! CLAP FOR YOUR WORLD-FAMOUS 4-TIME CHAMPS AND FEEL THE POWER!!”

The New Day’s music hits, and they come in through the crowd wearing Smackdown Live shirts. Rollins looks furious. Xavier Woods applauds the crowd for staying awake for this 3-hour presentation of the B-show. Kurt Angle is rounding up the roster backstage while The New Day is talking. It’s time for Under Siege Part II! Angle and the RAW roster make their way to the ring. They surround the ring. The New Day just leaves the ring. Sheamus then hits Rollins with a Brogue Kick for the win!

Winners and new RAW Tag Team Champions: Cesaro and Sheamus

Cesaro and Sheamus celebrate wildly with the titles. Rollins and Ambrose are stunned.

Quick Match Results

* Jason Jordan def. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole Match

* Asuka def. Stacy Coates via Submission

* Samoa Joe DCO Finn Balor

* Sasha Banks and Bayley def. Nia Jax and Alicia Fox via Submission

* Braun Strowman def. The Miz via DQ (non-title)

* Pete Dunne def. Enzo Amore (non-title)

* Cesaro and Sheamus def. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to win the RAW Tag Team Championships

Thanks for reading!