

WWE RAW Results

November 13, 2017

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video recaps the last three weeks of the RAW vs. Smackdown feud. Three weeks ago, the Smackdown roster put RAW under siege. Two weeks ago, Kane attacked Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan backstage. Last week, The New Day invaded RAW again and cost Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose the RAW Tag Team Championships to Cesaro and Sheamus.

Stephanie McMahon questions RAW GM Kurt Angle

WWE RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon makes her way to the ring. She welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW. As the Commissioner of Monday Night RAW, she has to make decisions that impacts the WWE Universe, shareholders, and employees. The crowd cannot understand her decisions, but she needs people to understand her decisions like the General Manager of RAW. She introduces Kurt Angle to the ring. Angle comes out to a big reception. Angle says she may be upset, but he was 100% prepared for Smackdown’s raid last week. She said she’s not upset, but she wants to know how The New Day got into the building. Angle doesn’t know. McMahon asks if there was actually a “raid”? Angle let the whole RAW roster out to the ring, but was there really a raid or did her brother just manipulate him again? She thinks for RAW’s 25th anniversary, she can put together a video compilation of what happened these last few weeks. Angle brought the RAW roster out to face nothing. She says he’ll make good on it and name the fifth member of Team RAW. Angle says Jason Jordan is the fifth member. She asks who he is. Angle says Jordan is more than capable, but she cuts him off and asks the question again. Angle says he is his son. She asks what accolades and achievements he has. Angle says he’s talented. She asks who Smackdown’s fifth member is. Angle says John Cena is the fifth member for Smackdown. She mentions that the last time she saw Cena, he was on RAW. That means Angle either chose Jordan over Cena or Cena was so embarrassed by Angle’s actions that he decided he’d rather be on Smackdown. Angle says she’ll have to ask Cena. She asks what the very first thing is he’ll do at Survivor Series. Angle says he’s going to break her brother’s ankle. Angle says he’ll start the match and if Shane has any balls, he’ll start the match too. McMahon loves that, but she says Shane will let everyone do his dirty work. She also doesn’t think he’s capable of breaking anyone’s ankle anymore. She thinks Angle has gone too soft. Nothing Angle has said has made her change her mind. She doesn’t want an ankle. She wants her brother’s head on a platter. Angle has left her no other choice. McMahon says, “Kurt Angle…,” but she’s interrupted by The Shield’s music.

The Shield makes their way through the ring alongside Roman Reigns, who gets a big reception upon his return from the mumps. The crowd loudly cheers The Shield as they get in the ring. Dean Ambrose asks if she’s looking for a leader. A lot have come and gone, but no one is better than Kurt Angle. Angle is their guy, and he proved he still has it at WWE TLC. A “You still got it” chant breaks out. She asks them where their Tag Team Titles are, but then says they lost it because of Kurt Angle. Are they even competing at Survivor Series or did Angle overlook them again? Maybe Angle isn’t to blame. Maybe it’s The New Day that made them look like fools, just like Angle. As for Reigns, where the hell has he even been? Reigns says she has a lot of questions, but he wants to know where the hell she’s been. They haven’t seen her in six or seven months. All that happened was she went through a table at WrestleMania. Her husband put her through that table. They don’t do what she tells them to do. They do what they want to do. Would she like to know what they want to do? They want to fight The New Day. If they have balls and want to accept, they’ll be fighting at Survivor Series. It’ll be The New Day versus The Shield. Angle will lead Team RAW to victory, and they’ll whoop The New Day’s ass and destroy them. The crowd loudly cheers for Reigns.

Good opener saved by The Shield. Opened up with Stephanie McMahon doing her same tired shtick of brow beating while the male just stands there looking like a moron. Great reaction for Roman Reigns. Reigns was great on the mic – short and sweet. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 14, 2017

The Shield will be in action for the first time in three years against The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus. Brock Lesnar will also have a reaction to his new Survivor Series opponent, AJ Styles. Bayley faces Mickie James and Dana Brooke with the winner being the final member of the Women’s Team RAW, next.

-Commercial Break-

Alicia Fox is ringside with Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Asuka. The final member of the women’s Team RAW will be decided right now.

Winner is on the Women’s Team RAW

Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke vs. Bayley

A replay is shown of Alicia Fox inviting Sasha Banks to be on Team RAW, but not Bayley.

They do a three-way test of strength. James kicks and takes them both down. James attacks Brooke. Bayley attacks James, but Brooke makes a comeback and tries to take them both out, but it backfires. Bayley is knocked to ringside.

-Commercial Break-

Refresh for the latest results.