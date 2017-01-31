WWE Smackdown Results – 1/31/17 (Fallout from the Rumble)



WWE Smackdown Results (Live)

January 31, 2017

Corpus Christi, Texas

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga, Tom Phillips

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Advertised for tonight’s show is the fallout from Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV that saw Randy Orton win the 2017 Royal Rumble match and John Cena defeat AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion just two weeks before Elimination Chamber.

Also scheduled is Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.