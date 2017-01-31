WWE Smackdown Results – 1/31/17 (Fallout from the Rumble)

WWE Smackdown Results (Live)
January 31, 2017
Corpus Christi, Texas
Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga, Tom Phillips
Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com
Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
Advertised for tonight’s show is the fallout from Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV that saw Randy Orton win the 2017 Royal Rumble match and John Cena defeat AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion just two weeks before Elimination Chamber.
Also scheduled is Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.