WWE Smackdown Results – 4/11/17 (Night two of Superstar Shake Up)



WWE Smackdown Results

April 11, 2017

Boston, Massachusetts

Commentary: JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips

The show opens live in Boston as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show.

Kevin Owens jumps to Smackdown Live

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens walks out to open the show. Owens is the first official Superstar Shake Up moving from RAW to Smackdown Live (not counting Byron)! Owens has a cleaned up look and grabs the mic. “Welcome to the brand new Kevin Owens show. Smackdown Live just got a huge upgrade because I’m here now. And I brought the United States Championship with me.” He understands the confusion being the United States Champion and being from Montreal. Owens said the fans shouldn’t boo because it’s a known fact that Canada is better than the United States. He said Canadians make better athletes. Owens said the proof is the Montreal Canadiens beating the Boston Bruins all the time. He starts speaking some French, but forgets “you morons only speak one language.” Owens translates saying if anyone has a problem with what he is saying then they should do something about it. He says he can beat up anybody in that Smackdown locker room. He is here for himself. “And I am here to be the new face of America,” adds Owens.

Baron Corbin walks out to interrupt. Corbin agrees Owens can beat up just about anyone and “most” of the locker room, but says Owens can’t beat him up. He brings up beating the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose last week and that Ambrose jumped to RAW to hide from him. Corbin also brings up Owens losing to Ambrose last night and jumping to Smackdown Live. “If I beat him and he beat you, you won’t be much of a problem for me.” He also says he is technically owed a championship match. Corbin suggests facing Owens for the United States Championship so he can take it away.

Owens says he doesn’t care who Corbin beat.

Here comes the latest Smackdown Live jump: Sami Zayn. Owens can’t believe it. “This can’t be real,” adds Owens. Sami is smiling walking down the ramp. Big reaction for Zayn in Boston. Sami says this is very real and the reason he is here is to announce that Sami Zayn is finally on Smackdown Live. Corbin says nobody cares.

Here comes AJ Styles to interrupt. Big reaction for Styles in Boston. Styles says this is not the Kevin Owens show. He says it’s also not about Sami Zayn, definitely not about Baron Corbin and adds, “This is about me.” Styles says this is the house that AJ Styles built.

Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan walks out. Bryan talks about Owens defending his title against Chris Jericho at Payback. That match still stands and whoever wins that match will officially be a member of Smackdown Live. Bryan says the title won’t be defended on the blue side until Payback. He says the good news is they will have a No. 1 contenders triple threat match involving Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles.

The Usos defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against American Alpha later tonight. Shane McMahon will also address the Smackdown Women’s Division tonight.

WWE Champion Randy Orton faces Erick Rowan next.

Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan

Orton with big right hands early to Rowan in the corner. Rowan cuts him off with a back elbow. Orton with headbutts to Rowan and then catches him with a snap powerslam off the ropes. On the outside, Orton sends Rowan into the steel ring steps. Rowan slides in, Orton does as well and gives Rowan his DDT off the ropes. Orton is ready to hit an RKO on Rowan when the lights go out. When they are back, Bray Wyatt shows up on the screen and is calling out for Randy. He asks Randy if he can smell the stench of fear. Wyatt says he is everywhere and he is everything. Wyatt laughs as the lights come back on. Orton rolls out of the ring and Rowan hits him with the steel steps. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner via DQ: Randy Orton

After the match, Erick Rowan tosses Randy Orton back inside and gives him a full nelson slam in the middle of the ring. Rowan stands back up smiling.

The Usos defend the Smackdown Tag Team Titles against American Alpha next.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Uso’s (c’s) vs. American Alpha

We start with Jason Jordan and Jey Uso. Jordan with a quick takedown on Jey. Chad Gable tags himself in and they hit a double suplex into a bridge on Jey for a two count. Jey pushes Gable to the corner and Jimmy Uso tags himself in. Jordan tags himself in, both trip up Jimmy and knock Jey off the corner. Double dropkick to Jimmy by Alpha. Gable and Jordan then toss Jimmy over the top rope and stare down Jey on the outside.

We are back live as Jey drops Jordan with a dropkick and tags in Jimmy. Jordan dumps Jimmy out and Jey hits the corner hard when Jordan moves. Jimmy pulls Jordan under the bottom rope, but Jordan kicks him away. Hot tag to Gable. Gable with clotheslines to both Usos. Gable with a german suplex on Jimmy. Gable with a second on Jimmy. Gable with an overhead suplex on Jey. Gable with one on Jimmy as well. Gable goes up top and connects with a moonsault over Jimmy for a close two count. Gable clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope and avoids a shot from Jey in the corner again. Gable with an armbar on Jey over the ropes. Jimmy breaks it up with a superkick on the outside. Jimmy goes up top attempting a splash and Gable gets his knees up transitioning into a small package for a close two count. Tag to Jordan who avoids a kick from Jimmy. Gable is up top, Jordan has Jimmy on his shoulders and Gable comes off the top with a bulldog. Jordan covers and Jey breaks it up. Gable is dumped out. Jey as well. Jordan is out next. The Usos hit the ropes, attempt dives to the outside and both Jordan and Gable catch them hitting exploders instead. Gable tosses Jimmy back in. Jordan charges him in the corner. Gable has the tag. Jey with a superkick on Jordan. Gable dumps Jey over the to rope. Tag to Jey who drops Gable over the corner. Jimmy with a superkick and Jey with a splash off the top for the win.

Winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

After the match, Primo and Epico show up and attack Chad Gable. The Shining Stars are now part of Smackdown Live and the tag team division.

