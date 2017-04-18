WWE Smackdown Results – 4/18/17 (Six Way No. 1 Contenders Match)



WWE Smackdown Results

April 18, 2017

Louisville, Kentucky

Commentary: JBL, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Advertised for tonight is a six way No. 1 contenders match to determine who will challenge next for the WWE Championship featuring Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal.

Also scheduled for the show is Kevin Owens issuing a “Face of America Open Challenge” defending his WWE United States Championship.