WWE Smackdown Results – 5/2/17 (Jericho vs. Owens for US Title)



WWE Smackdown Results

May 2, 2017

Fresno, California

Commentary: JBL, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips

Backstage, we see footage from earlier today of Jinder Mahal posing with the WWE Championship and getting photos taken. Shane McMahon walks up and says around here titles are earned and that the title isn’t his. Mahal says it will be his soon. Shane tells Mahal he will be facing Sami Zayn tonight and takes away the WWE Championship.

The Smackdown opening video hits.

Shane O’Mac kicks off the show in Fresno

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon heads to the ring to kick off the show tonight in Fresno. He would like to introduce the newest member of Smackdown Live, the new WWE United States Champion, Chris Jericho. Big reaction for Jericho.

Jericho grabs a mic and a loud “Y2J” chant breaks out. He calls this a special moment. Jericho is giving you what you want, what you need, “the new show of Jericho…Smack it down maaaaaaaaaaan.” Shane is thrilled Jericho is here on Smackdown Live and brings up Jericho defending the United States Championship against Kevin Owens tonight.

Here comes AJ Styles to interrupt. Tom Phillips reminds us that Styles is the No. 1 Contender for said United States Championship. Styles says hello to his old friend Jericho. Fresno starts a loud “AJ STYLES” chant. He wants to inform Jericho where he is standing right now. “You are standing in the house that AJ Styles built.” Styles brings up the past including Y2AJ t-shirts and nothing would please him more than to take that title away from him at Backlash. He wonders if Jericho will even be champion by the end of the night. Jericho talks about making Owens tap out at Payback. He refers to himself as the new face of America. Jericho asks Styles if he knows what happens when you don’t think he can beat Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens interrupts as Jericho starts to hold up The List. He calls them pathetic for arguing about things that don’t matter. Fresno chants “YOU TAPPED OUT” at Owens. Owens says that doesn’t matter and that tonight he takes back the United States Championship. “Jericho, you think the Festival of Friendship was bad? You think WrestleMania was bad?” He even wonders what Styles is doing out here and tells him to leave the ring. Owens turns his attention to Shane McMahon when Styles bails out of the ring. Styles walks right at Owens and both Owens and Styles start exchanging right hands. Styles and Owens start brawling on the entrance ramp when WWE officials run out to break it up. Shane bails and tries breaking it up.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Charlotte will face Natalya and Carmella later tonight. Up next, Jinder Mahal faces Sami Zayn.

-Commercial Break-

Tom Phillips reveals AJ Styles will be banned from ringside in the main event tonight.

Footage of Baron Corbin attacking Sami Zayn on Talking Smack last week is shown.

Jinder Mahal w/ The Singh Brothers vs. Sami Zayn

Mahal with a big elbow early on Sami. Sami with a head scissors takedown and chops to Mahal in the corner. Mahal fires back with big right hands. Sami catches Mahal with a quick dropkick and Mahal then rolls out of the ring to regain his composure.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Mahal has Sami down in a headlock. Mahal with a big scoop slam on Sami for a two count. Mahal drops repeated knees over Sami and applies pressure over the throat with his knee as well that gets broken up. Mahal with more elbows. Sami with a headbutt to Mahal up on the top turnbuckle. Mahal avoids a shot from Sami off the top and connects with a big running knee resulting in a close two count. Sami with elbows now, boot to Mahal in the corner and then connects with a springboard cross body from the corner. Mahal with a small package on Sami after a distraction from The Singh Brothers at ringside for a two count. Sami with a chest chop and a messy looking tornado DDT off the corner. One of the Singh Brothers pulls Mahal out to avoid a Helluva Kick. The other brother pulls the leg of Sami from the outside. This setups up Mahal’s chinlock full nelson finisher on Sami for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match, we can see Mahal got busted open a bit in his mouth as he celebrates his win over Sami Zayn along with The Singh Brothers.

Backstage, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina try to convince Becky Lynch to join them and complain about Charlotte just walking in to earn a quick title shot.

Tye Dillinger is in action next.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Dolph Ziggler is not impressed with a promo about Shinsuke Nakamura making his Smackdown Live PPV at Backlash in a few weeks. Shane McMahon interrupts putting over Nakamura. Ziggler says he was “real impressed” with his entrance.

We go live inside the arena where Aiden English asks for the spotlight. English sings about being the “Picasso of pain.” He gets interrupted by Tye Dillinger’s theme.

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

English quickly connects with a running high knee to Dillinger in the corner. Dillinger fires back with a big forearm off the ropes, a clothesline and big stomp to the face. Dillinger with stomps to English as the crowd repeatedly chants “10” with him. Dillinger with a firemans carry into a facebuster over his knee on English to get the pinfall.

Winner: Tye Dillinger

After the match, we see a shot of a very upset Aiden English.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Renee Young gets a word with Chris Jericho when Aiden English walks by. Jericho asks if he is crying. He says no crying is allowed on Smackdown. Jericho tells him to cheer up. He asks if he knows what happens when “tears are pouring out of your face” on Smackdown. Jericho holds up The List. English is not happy. Jericho informs English that he just made The List. English starts crying more. Jericho also puts Renee on it as well.

Footage is shown of last week’s main event getting broken up when Natalya, Carmella and Tamina (aka the Welcoming Committee) attacking Charlotte.

Backstage, Charlotte says all they did was delay the inevitable and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship is her destiny. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina show up and start attacking Charlotte. They toss Charlotte into production crates nearby.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi heads to the ring next.

-Commercial Break-

Naomi and Charlotte vs. Natalya and Carmella

Tom Phillips notes that Charlotte did not walk out during the break. Naomi is left alone in the ring as Natalya and Carmella walk out with Tamina and James Ellsworth.

We start with Naomi and Carmella. Naomi with an atomic drop and big body kick early to Carmella. Naomi with another huge kick to Carmella who screams in frustration. Carmella with repeated kicks to Carmella and a big kick to follow. Carmella bails and tags in Natalya. Natalya dumps Naomi off the ropes and back down. Natalya bails, avoids a baseball slide and then throws Naomi face first off the steel steps at ringside. Tag back to Carmella who drops Naomi down with an inverted DDT. Carmella throws wild right hands on the mat. Tag back to Natalya who slaps Naomi quickly.

