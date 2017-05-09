WWE Smackdown Results – 5/9/17 (Randy Orton, Nakamura/Ziggler)



WWE Smackdown Results

May 9, 2017

London, England

Commentary: JBL, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips

A video package highlighting the Six Pack Challenge from three weeks ago is shown featuring Jinder Mahal becoming the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. The package also highlights Mahal attacking Randy Orton at Payback.

The Smackdown opening hits. We go “live” to London where a big pyro display goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show for the second night inside the O2 Arena.

WWE Champion Randy Orton opens the show in London

WWE Champion Randy Orton is out first to open the show tonight. Orton says he didn’t lose at Payback because of Bray Wyatt “or that damn refrigerator.” He says he lost because of Jinder Mahal. Orton says at Backlash he plans to retain his title.

Jinder Mahal interrupts being joined by The Singh Brothers. Mahal talks about taking promotional pictures with the WWE Championship and how he’s already prepared for his title win in a few weeks at Backlash. Photos of Mahal with the title are shown on screen. Mahal says when he wins the title, a great statue will be built in his home country of India and the people will no longer disrespect him. “I will cleanse your ignorance with my greatness.”

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is out next to interrupt. Owens says no one cares about House of Horrors, India and that no one cares about England either. He says the only thing people should care about is the new face of America and the new WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens. Owens talks about ending Chris Jericho’s career last week. “That means no more Y2J. No more stupid idiot. No more drinking it in.” He plans to end another career on Smackdown Live: AJ Styles. Owens warns he is coming after the WWE Championship after he gets done with Styles at Backlash.

Here comes AJ Styles to a big reaction in London. “Here we go again,” says Styles. A loud “AJ STYLES” chant starts up. He reminds Owens that this is Smackdown Live aka the house that AJ Styles built. Styles tells Owens to enjoy being the new face of America while he still can. He adds Owens will never be the face of Smackdown Live.

Baron Corbin is out next to interrupt. Sami Zayn attacks Corbin immediately on the ramp. Styles with a shot on Owens inside the ring. Zayn tosses Corbin in. Orton with a shot to Corbin. Orton with a kick to Mahal and attempts a DDT. The Singh Brothers pull him out. Orton, Styles and Zayn are left inside the ring as Orton holds up the title.

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya is up next.

Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin is announced for later tonight in the main event.

We return to London as James Ellsworth is telling London to get down on one knee for the beauty of Carmella and Tamina. Carmella introduces Natalya.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi is out next to introduce Becky Lynch.

Before the match can get started, Charlotte also walks out. She doesn’t need someone to introduce her. “Because I don’t need an introduction, woooooooooo.”

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Natalya trips up Becky early on the ring apron and tosses her into the side of the ring. Natalya with a suplex to Becky on the floor. Natalya with a snapmare and dropkick to the back of Becky. Becky with elbows and a series of clotheslines on Natalya. Becky with a quick jumping elbow to Natalya, hits a few uppercuts and then hits an overhead suplex. On the outside, Charlotte pulls Naomi away from a fight at ringside with Carmella and Tamina. This distracts Becky allowing Natalya to land a shot off the corner to get the pinfall.

Winner: Natalya

