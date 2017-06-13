WWE Smackdown Results – 6/13/17 (Go home show for MITB PPV)



WWE Smackdown Results

June 13, 2017

New Orleans, Louisiana

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

The Smackdown opening hits.

We go live to New Orleans with a close up shot of a series of ladders. Tom Phillips talks about being just days away from the Money in the Bank PPV this Sunday.

The New Day is out first to kick off the show tonight. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston walk to the ring with a live band called the Soul Rebels and join them at ringside. Kofi praises the band on the mic. He brings up New Orleans being the home of WrestleMania next year. Woods says when they beat The Usos this Sunday they can return to the off Broadway show “Straight Outta Compton.” He predicts they will return to Smackdown as champions.

Here comes WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos with mics in hand. Jimmy refers to New Day as “Drumline” and Jey says this isn’t a game. They remind New Day they have been grinding, putting in the work and why they will retain at Money in the Bank.

Breezango is out next to interrupt. Fandango says they have a break in the case with The Usos. Tyler Breeze says The Usos have zero authority around here.

The Colons interrupt and thinks Breezango should stop interrupting everyone. Epico calls them the worst detectives ever and insults their fashion sense.

Big E leads a “New Day Rocks” chant as we head to a break. The eight man tag is next.

Eight Man Tag Team Match

The New Day and Breezango vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Colons

We start with Kofi Kingston and Epico as we return from a break. Kofi catches Epico with a jumping elbow after a series of jumping counters. Tag to Xavier Woods who connects with a sliding clothesline and shot off the corner with help from a Kofi setup. Fandango tags himself in and chops away at Epico. Epico with chops to Fandango in the corner to counter. Fandango with a head scissors takedown and more chops to Epico. Fandango drops a leg after avoiding a roll up attempt and tags in Tyler Breeze. Double elbows by Breezango to Epico. Tag to Jey Uso who kicks Breeze in the gut and plants him with a scoop slam. Jimmy Uso tags himself in, throws a right and tags in Primo who throws more rights. Quick tag to Woods who throws an elbow to the back of Primo, hits the ropes and dropkicks Epico in the back. Primo kicks away at Woods in the corner. Woods with a boot to Primo and jumping clothesline. Back body drop to Epico by Woods. The Usos are in. New Day and Breezango toss out dropkicks and then dump both The Usos and The Colons to the outside.

